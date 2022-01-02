Somewhere in between is probably fair - when you set out to win something and that becomes very unlikely youd expect enthusiasm to drop

Doesnt mean people wont enjoy the games but it seems reasonable to now be more excited about the cups especially the CL games



Its not very unlikely though? At least not in a points sense.Win our games in hand and its 6 points, at this point in 2019 its 4 points between us and City (and was 7 before we played them at the Ethiad).I do get the disappointment as the last week feels like its been pivotal and it may well prove to be so, but we just need to beat Chelsea and Leeds and its 6 points with us still to go to the Ethiad. I feel people are too quick to write us off, maybe because of last season, Im not sure, but its a bit mad.Granted its not great at the minute and the last week had been hugely frustrating but to say its very unlikely we win the title when were potentially 6 behind with City still to play feels a little mad to me.