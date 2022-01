Somewhere in between is probably fair - when you set out to win something and that becomes very unlikely youíd expect enthusiasm to drop

Doesnít mean people wonít enjoy the games Ö but it seems reasonable to now be more excited about the cups especially the CL games



Itís not very unlikely though? At least not in a points sense.Win our games in hand and itís 6 points, at this point in 2019 itís 4 points between us and City (and was 7 before we played them at the Ethiad).I do get the disappointment as the last week feels like itís been pivotal and it may well prove to be so, but we just need to beat Chelsea and Leeds and itís 6 points with us still to go to the Ethiad. I feel people are too quick to write us off, maybe because of last season, Iím not sure, but itís a bit mad.Granted itís not great at the minute and the last week had been hugely frustrating but to say itís very unlikely we win the title when weíre potentially 6 behind with City still to play feels a little mad to me.