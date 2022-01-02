Not beating these at Anfield was the first of a few unfortunate slip ups in the first half of the season. They looked sky high at the time though so it wasn't a terrible result. Just a shame we couldn't make that extra man count. If we'd have beaten them I don't think we'd be too much better off at this stage, we were always going to have more of those slip ups and likely find ourselves behind City. It's going to be hard even keeping pace with them from this stage I feel, they'll win no less of fifteen of their last games IMO which basically requires perfection on our end. It's a must win and anything less will have things looking pretty grim as far as the league goes but even if that's the case we have three other avenues to trophies this season, and I know we can make them count. For the time being we can keep ourselves in the league picture, just fucking beat these c*nts reds.
Any word on Ali, Thiago and Bobby?
Klopp has said 3 new players with Covid, but hasn't named them yet.
Just relentless bad news for what, 15 months or so now? Never ending.
Arsenal semi is suddenly looking much harder too given we already won't have Mo, Sadio, Naby and probably Thiago, Bobby too, fuck knows what our attack will be. Really frustrating.
people like big dick nick.
Whos definitely out then?Robbo Thiago MinaminoOrigi+3 with CovidBet it ends up being more first teamers missing for us than poor depleted Chelsea.
Lukaku wanting to go back to Inter according to the papers. I bet Tuchel plays him.
