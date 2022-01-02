« previous next »
Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread

Caligula?

  Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #40 on: Today at 11:54:32 am
Absolute must win if we are to cling onto even the faintest of hopes that there's still a race to be had for the title. City will be 12 points clear of us by the time we play Chelsea. Yes, we'll have two games in hand (including this one) but it makes for a very demoralizing look at the table.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #41 on: Today at 11:55:52 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:59:32 am
Not beating these at Anfield was the first of a few unfortunate slip ups in the first half of the season. They looked sky high at the time though so it wasn't a terrible result. Just a shame we couldn't make that extra man count. If we'd have beaten them I don't think we'd be too much better off at this stage, we were always going to have more of those slip ups and likely find ourselves behind City. It's going to be hard even keeping pace with them from this stage I feel, they'll win no less of fifteen of their last games IMO which basically requires perfection on our end. It's a must win and anything less will have things looking pretty grim as far as the league goes but even if that's the case we have three other avenues to trophies this season, and I know we can make them count. For the time being we can keep ourselves in the league picture, just fucking beat these c*nts reds.
I think it depends on us getting an early goal. Their confidence is on the floor atm and if we can score early, it'll knock the stuffing out of them.

The longer we go without scoring, the more confidence they'll gain. If they score first too.
redk84

  (and nothing else!)
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #42 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm
We can beat Chelsea at their place
And we will
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #43 on: Today at 12:27:06 pm
Any word on Ali, Thiago and Bobby?
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #44 on: Today at 12:27:34 pm
Love the OP Kennys from heaven, thanks!

Keep thinking about Klopp's first game there for us, when we went behind early before Coutinho scored a couple and Benteke added the third. Don't know why but got a feeling something similar could happen on Sunday.
Schmarn

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #45 on: Today at 12:28:04 pm

Always a tough place to win even when theyre under strength. So long as we dont push too hard, every chance we can get a win. The Lukaku flap shows a divided team and theyve had some big injuries losing James, Chilwell and Thiago. They wont be as expansive as a result so its a matter of breaking the door down. Wish our Thiago was fit as it would be the perfect game for him.

Id stick with Sadio who likes scoring against them. Feel he needs an instinctive chance rather than one where he has time to think.

Cant afford to drop points unfortunately due to daft games like Brentford and Brighton. City have a tough run of games and we need to make sure they know that if they slip up well be right on them.
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #46 on: Today at 12:29:46 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:27:06 pm
Any word on Ali, Thiago and Bobby?

Klopp's press conference is in around 15 minutes so we'll know then.
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #47 on: Today at 12:50:27 pm
Klopp has said 3 new players with Covid, but hasn't named them yet.

Thiago has a hip issue, not sure when he'll be able to start training again.
gazzam1963@xmas

  RAWK Cruiser.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:50:45 pm
Three new covid cases according to Joyce  , possibly the ones not training yesterday
Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #49 on: Today at 12:51:13 pm
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Today at 12:50:27 pm
Klopp has said 3 new players with Covid, but hasn't named them yet.

Probably the ones who missed training the other day.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #50 on: Today at 12:54:09 pm
Thiago was a risky signing considering his injury record and our lack of funds.

No denying his ability but he was a luxury signing due to his availability.
DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #51 on: Today at 12:56:36 pm
Just relentless bad news for what, 15 months or so now? Never ending.
GazDean

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #52 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm
Any idea who the 3 new cases might be? Ali and Bobby possibly 2 of them?
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:58:00 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:56:36 pm
Just relentless bad news for what, 15 months or so now? Never ending.

So we will be missing Bobby, Ali and Thiago?

Who is the other Covid case?
Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #54 on: Today at 12:59:57 pm
Klopp said something in his conference that Jones back helps with the Thiago and Naby situation, so third case could be Keita unless he was talking about AFCON.
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #55 on: Today at 01:00:31 pm
Really frustrating but so typical isn't it. Any time we look close to having a full selection something like this will happen. Thiago/Minamino out too. Not ideal when every game is a must win with cup ties approaching too. Then you lose your two best attackers to a mid season tournament ...

January could be a real struggle. There's a pretty big chance we could end up being left behind in a title race, and if that's the case hopefully we can do all we can to get to the League Cup final and advance in the FA Cup. By the time Inter rolls around we'll have Salah and Mane back and can give it all we've got to win it.
DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #56 on: Today at 01:01:34 pm
Arsenal semi is suddenly looking much harder too given we already won't have Mo, Sadio, Naby and probably Thiago, Bobby too, fuck knows what our attack will be. Really frustrating.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:02:17 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:01:34 pm
Arsenal semi is suddenly looking much harder too given we already won't have Mo, Sadio, Naby and probably Thiago, Bobby too, fuck knows what our attack will be. Really frustrating.

Yeah it is shit.

Doubt we will be able to call any game off as the rules don't apply to Liverpool.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:04:18 pm
Whos definitely out then?

Robbo
Thiago
Minamino
Origi
+3 with Covid

Bet it ends up being more first teamers missing for us than poor depleted Chelsea.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:06:05 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 01:04:18 pm
Whos definitely out then?

Robbo
Thiago
Minamino
Origi
+3 with Covid

Bet it ends up being more first teamers missing for us than poor depleted Chelsea.

Klopp said 3 first teamers with Covid.

So Ali and Bobby missed training yesterday so could be them and one other but that is purely guesswork.

League is a farce anyway.
Samio

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #60 on: Today at 01:06:55 pm
Elliott too, obviously.
keyop

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #61 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:27:32 am
Lukaku wanting to go back to Inter according to the papers. I bet Tuchel plays him.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59837361

That's pretty embarrassing for Tuchel to have to come and make those statements when Lukaku has been there only a matter of months.

Harmony in the dressing room has been a rare thing at Chelsea over the years, and despite the Champions League success, 17 changes of manager in 21 years suggests Abramovic won't think twice about throwing another manager in the bin as soon they hit a bad patch or the players/fans get restless.
a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:13:00 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 01:04:18 pm
Whos definitely out then?

Robbo
Thiago
Minamino
Origi
+3 with Covid

Bet it ends up being more first teamers missing for us than poor depleted Chelsea.

Couple more then I reckon we put in a request to postpone the game, same as Chelsea.
