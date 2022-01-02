« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread  (Read 1512 times)

Offline Kennys from heaven

Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« on: Yesterday at 04:37:14 pm »
Happy New Year one and all.

It's my pleasure and honour to do the prematch thread for the first game of 2022!

Sunday 2 January



Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Mike Dean.
VAR: Paul Tierney ( :wanker :butt. FFS)
Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.

Hangovers: Dont you just HATE them?! I had one after the last weekend and given the display we saw on Tuesday night, some of the lads were suffering from as well...

The first draft of this was written before that bloody game and necessitated a rethink of what to finally say. Lets get that off the chest first though and say that the least said about Tuesday night the better. It will inevitably come up in this thread and will still be picked over, but this is about the here and now and specifically how we react, which we all hope and desire will be to bounce back with three points over a very close rival.

So... Chelsea at the Bridge it is. First game of 2022. A new start. Fresh beginning. A chance to reset. Call it what you will, but it's one hell of a game to start!

I have to admit to once having a soft spot for Chelsea. Being a Southerner, I grew up having a lot of friends which saw me going to the Bridge a lot during the early 80s and when I got married, it was into a family full of Chelsea season ticket holders. Jeez. However, all through that, although they were (are still?) infamous for being troublemakers and downright nasty bastards as fans, I never had any issues or run-ins with any of their fans at any stage, even though they knew I was a Red. Helped that I could speak their language as Kerry Dixon went there from my hometown side (Reading) and I got a few of them his autograph as I knew a few of the Reading side at the time.

However, that all ended when they sold their soul and the era of Abramovic started. Kenyon then coming along which didn't help either. From that time on, they became the football anti-Christ and a Real Madrid wannabe, buying all the star names and throwing their cash around just because they could. Inevitably, they were the embodiment of the fucking Tories, especially that utter fuckwit Mellor seemed to be their mascot. New money, brash and vulgar. One thing that kept me from despising them totally was that a lot of the long-standing Chelsea fans I knew despaired of what was going on at their club as much as we did, but this final vestige of any feeling I had for them went flying out the window when Fernando went there.

Utter devastation. Amazing, but that still rankles now.

Back to the fixture however, which has personally provided me with many moments where Ive smiled contentedly (yeah, I'll admit it, also smugly!) across at aforementioned extended family members at the many gatherings weve had after a Red win, but has also necessitated the singing of fuck off Chelsea FC, you aint got no history (out of earshot of the mother and father-in-law of course 😉) when they have got the better of us. Still love that song Even more so now we have number 6 and 19 to re-emphasise the gulf. Mind you, itd sound even better with 20 and 7 behind us But I digress!

Famous league games at Stamford Bridge

3rd May 1986. Chelsea 0  Liverpool 1
 
Pandemonium. Delirium. Sheer bliss. Loss of voice. In that order. I can still see him chest the ball down and volley into the net from the away end and then losing my shit with pretty much all of the pen that I was in. The train journey home saw me making sure that everyone I saw knew Id been the game. Program on display. Scarf prominent. Chest pushing the replica Adidas shirt proudly to the fore. Perma-grin plastered over the visage. The works. Wed caught the bitters and overtaken them to win the league with The worst Liverpool side Ive ever seen (© Alan Hansen) The first leg of the then-mystical double. And the Supreme Being was the one who secured it. The only player manager in English history (a record that I guarantee will never be beaten) to win the double.

Anyway, thats nothing whatsoever to do with Premier League wins at the bridge, but it just had to be brought up.

As we all know, We drew the home match at Anfield 1-1 in a game that saw Chelsea down to 10 men and parking the bus with what was another contentious game for one thing or another. At the end of the day though, like it or not, we showed an inability to turn dominance into three points. As of now, we have (game in hand aside) spookily similar records:

Pos      Team   Played        W   D   L   For   Against   Goal Diff   Points

2             Chelsea      20               12   6   2    43      14               29     42
3            Liverpool      19               12   5   2    50      16               34     41

What is interesting is that in the Premier League era, we have had 8 wins to their 7 at the Bridge. Closer than I thought, but it always seems like we play them about 4 times a season anyway, so its easy to lose track!

As for Sunday, then most on here would call this a Must win match if were going to challenge the Oil men in 1st place, but then the same could be said of Chelsea.

Given how the season is going, its hard to argue against that as even though the season has plenty of time to run, the form that City are showing shows no signs of letting up, so any more of a gap between us will make it harder and harder. We need to stay as close to them as possible and by any means necessary if we're going to challenge for the league.

Aside from that, were about to lose Mo, Sadio and Naby for a while so max points against this lot now would be most welcome going into a round of fixtures that are not as harsh on us as it could be. As for Chelsea, they will only be losing Mendy for the Afcon which will be a blow to them, but nowhere near as impactful.

Have to say that I am, only interested in the team in Red, so I cant really speak with any conviction for Chelsea, so I asked the in-laws what their views are and they all say similar  great going forward, suspect when got at. The same conversation has been had between us for quite a few years now, that being that theyve never strengthened where they needed it most and that their midfield without Kante (who I think is a sublime player) does not fill them with any confidence. One recurring discussion point (and one that in all fairness does wind up the Chels stalwarts a lot) is that they always seem to go for shiny, expensive but ultimately pointless buys such as Werner and Havertz, although one thing we all agree on is that Lukaku is a carthorse and another instance of throwing needless money away.
 
Robbo is still suspended and Harvey is back in training, but still missing. Div is still crock as is Nat Phillips. Thiago should be good to go though Other than that, we're good
Chelsea have Reece James, Andreas Christenson, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell out, with Thiago a doubt.   

Anyway, this all boils down to like was said at the beginning, that we're now in third behind these and City and need a comeback after Leicester.  Three points to keep me smiling at the next family event would do very nicely please lads, otherwise itll have to be another rendition of Fuck off Chelsea FC

Allez Redmen
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:42:26 pm by Kennys from heaven »
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm »
Thiago unlikely to make it, no Alisson or Firmino in training pics today. Hopefully nothing in it.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm
Thiago unlikely to make it, no Alisson or Firmino in training pics today. Hopefully nothing in it.

If Thiago doesn't make it, it has to be Fabinho, Henderson and Keita in midfield imo
Offline newterp

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:21:52 pm »
Has Tuchel complained yet about having only 150M in bench options?
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm
Thiago unlikely to make it, no Alisson or Firmino in training pics today. Hopefully nothing in it.

Suppose it could be Covid with the other two.

Chelsea down to barebones in defence or so it seems.
Offline Chip Evans

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:04:12 pm »
Missing this due to the social life of my kids. So any auld 3 points will do. Undeserved, off 11 arses and fumbled by their keeper. A beach ball even. Just win by any means.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:15:46 pm »
Going to be an odd game, you'd think they would have CHO or Pulisic at RWB, not sure who plays LWB. Saul has looked dreadful there. Either way, they are not going to be at full strength but neither are we either. Fingers crossed Mane and Salah sign off with a goal!
Offline SamLad

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:32:51 pm »
all their players will have miracle recoveries in time for Sunday.

either that or they'll get the game called off.
Offline billyliddell01

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:51:26 pm »
Tierney on VAR leaves me with foreboding
Offline roy ho ho ho!

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:53:42 pm »
Ta! Didnt realise the extent of their injuries
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:04:02 pm »
Not feeling too confident. Chelsea have been on a pretty poor run of late but no doubt they'll be right up for it against us at home, especially after gifting away two points late yesterday.

The game at Anfield earlier in the season keeps ringing in my mind. We struggled to break them down even with 10 men and they caused us a number of issues before their sending off too. Mount is the one I'm worried most about, think he could cause our midfield plenty of problems (in addition to Kante who's going to be absolutely everywhere).

Saying all that I'd still be massively disappointed if we don't pick up the three points, given the current league table and the fact we need to be flawless from here on in to have a chance of winning the title.
Offline Medellin

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:15:04 pm »
I hope we turn these c*nts over..despicable fucking shithouse rat fanbase.
Some things I never forget & will never forgive.
Scumbag shithouse wankers, fuck right off.
That is all.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ydpPcC1fhTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ydpPcC1fhTA</a>
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:40:11 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 06:15:46 pm
Going to be an odd game, you'd think they would have CHO or Pulisic at RWB, not sure who plays LWB. Saul has looked dreadful there. Either way, they are not going to be at full strength but neither are we either. Fingers crossed Mane and Salah sign off with a goal!

Alonso
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:45:26 pm »
I know we are cautious with players but if Thiago can train once before the game he's gotta be straight in. There's too big a difference in midfield with and without him and we have to win. If not then Naby.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:50:51 pm »
I'm amazed Tierney is kept on this. Klopp clearly made a point that he has some sort of problem with us or Klopp himself.

If Becker and Thiago are missing that's a really big blow.

I think it will be a draw, both sides licking their wounds a bit now.
Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm »
Just get the 3 points and move on to the next match.
Offline Saint Nicks Liver needs a rest @ xmas

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:21:50 pm »
Poor OP after the Leicester epic😂
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Saint Nicks Liver needs a rest @ xmas on Yesterday at 08:21:50 pm
Poor OP after the Leicester epic😂
I knew I was on to a loser as soon as I saw it.
Offline fucking baubles

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Saint Nicks Liver needs a rest @ xmas on Yesterday at 08:21:50 pm
Poor OP after the Leicester epic😂

Id like to think its set a new benchmark
Offline stockdam

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm »
Thanks Kennys.

This really is a must win game for both teams so I expect a fast start. It could be a high scoring game dominated by the forwards. On paper we should win but they are a good team and are at home.

Well need to be at our best and if we are then I think well win.

Lets hope Arsenal can win also.
Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm »
Got a draw written all over it which will allow those plucky underdogs Man City to romp the league.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:37:49 pm »
Both teams desperately need a win to stay in the title race but think it'll be a draw. City to benefit unfortunately.

But of course as a fan, I hope we nick it via a Salah or Mane goal and at least stop worrying about Chelsea.
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:42:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:45:26 pm
I know we are cautious with players but if Thiago can train once before the game he's gotta be straight in. There's too big a difference in midfield with and without him and we have to win. If not then Naby.
Thiago seems to be one of these players who only wants to play if hes 100% fit,its literally been stop start since he arrivedwe are carrying too many injury prone players,especially in midfield and its killing us.
Offline newterp

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm »
Not cancelled yet due to Chelsea difficulties in life?
Offline RedKenWah

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:12:29 am »
Cant wait to listen to 30 mins of Chelsea fans singing the same song sheet as Leicester fans the other night

Hopefully we see a much more improved performance and especially in the attacking sense given the difficulties that they have at the back and it would be nice of Mane & Salah to sign off with a goal before heading to AFCON. 
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:27:32 am »
Lukaku wanting to go back to Inter according to the papers. I bet Tuchel plays him.
Offline JJ Red

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:07:18 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:27:32 am
Lukaku wanting to go back to Inter according to the papers. I bet Tuchel plays him.

Do people have a blind spot with Lukaku. He scores goals but doesn't run about and press like a loony, so whichever PL has him then sells him. Cue him scoring a shit load of goals in another league/team and all of a sudden the same people who were complaining about his 'work ethic' the say "that Lukaku fella looks fantastic...lets sign him". He comes back, scores goals but then the same people realise that he has the same issues...rinse and repeat.

He is a top striker and almost unplayable on his day, but you have to play a certain way to get the best out of him!?! Are these people daft?
Offline SamLad

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:08:32 am »
Yes.
