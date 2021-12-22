« previous next »
Author Topic: Postal Query - Amazon  (Read 415 times)

Postal Query - Amazon
« on: Today at 01:42:10 pm »
Hi guys - ordered some jeans off Amazon that arrived damaged and were incorrect.

Created return and sent them back via Royal Mail then received a bizarre email from them saying the refund will be denied as the item is 'incorrect and damaged'.

I responded to the Account Specialists who ignore my request for photographic evidence proving their claim and say decision is final.

Where do I stand?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:15 pm by Nick110581 »
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:42:10 pm
Where do I stand?

In your living room, seemingly in your underpants.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 02:04:55 pm
In your living room, seemingly in your underpants.

Ha!

Amazon are fucking mental.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:12:56 pm »
So they said the item isn't incorrect or damaged you mean? I assume you have pics of the damage from before you sent them back and can quite clearly show how they were incorrect?

I tend to find their online chat quite helpful once you get past the bot and speak to a real person.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 02:12:56 pm
So they said the item isn't incorrect or damaged you mean? I assume you have pics of the damage from before you sent them back and can quite clearly show how they were incorrect?

I tend to find their online chat quite helpful once you get past the bot and speak to a real person.

Online chat can't help as only over email with 'Account Specialist' who is telling me to instruct a Lawyer.

Online chat created the return as sent over pics then. Dunno what to do now.

It is £47.50.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:24 pm by Nick110581 »
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:42:10 pm
Hi guys - ordered some jeans off Amazon that arrived damaged and were incorrect.

Created return and sent them back via Royal Mail then received a bizarre email from them saying the refund will be denied as the item is 'incorrect and damaged'.

I responded to the Account Specialists who ignore my request for photographic evidence proving their claim and say decision is final.

Where do I stand?

Contact them. Tell them it was damaged.

They send you a thing back and you get a few options. Most people are near a shop that does Hermes.

You don't even have to box it up - they handle it but from the response that you sent to, it doesn't sound like an Amazon response. Sure you aren't being scammed?

I have returned several things and never had an issue. The last one came in a ripped-open box with half the stuff missing, so I walked around the corner, gave it to the shop that does hermes and bingo (I contacted Amazon first and got a return code - that can get scanned at a Post Office or scanned at the Hermes shop)



... Just read your problem again. They seem to be saying that you returned something that was other than what you said you were returning.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:52:17 pm by Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! »
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:15:51 pm
Online chat can't help as only over email with 'Account Specialist' who is telling me to instruct a Lawyer.

Online chat created the return as sent over pics then. Dunno what to do now.

It is £47.50.

So they have kept the jeans and your money?
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 02:49:12 pm
So they have kept the jeans and your money?

Yes.

Despite me contacting them prior to returning to advise and they created return QR code.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:53:52 pm
Yes.

Despite me contacting them prior to returning to advise and they created return QR code.

Did the box match the jeans?

Might have been stolen/swapped in transit.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 02:56:40 pm
Did the box match the jeans?

Might have been stolen/swapped in transit.

How the fuck do I prove that?
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:15:51 pm
Online chat can't help as only over email with 'Account Specialist' who is telling me to instruct a Lawyer.

I've literally never heard of the online chat people not helping - I've used it loads for returns / chasing returns.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 03:09:41 pm
I've literally never heard of the online chat people not helping - I've used it loads for returns / chasing returns.

This is their reply:

We cannot issue a refund for this order until we receive the correct item. Please return the correct item to us if you would like a refund.

Our Account Specialist team is unable to provide support via phone or chat at this time, but if you would like to appeal this decision, please reply to this email.

We would like to work with you to resolve any issues you might be experiencing with our service so that we can ensure they do not happen again in the future.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:12:28 pm »
So you've received an incorrect and damaged item, and their response is that because you have returned an item that is incorrect and damaged, they can't help you?
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:58:15 pm
How the fuck do I prove that?

Have you read this?

https://pay.amazon.co.uk/help/201751580


I'd try and stay a bit calm as well with them. They are a huge corporation and although the seller might be arsed, Amazon certainly aren't.

If you are cool, composed and collected and deal with them calmly then you are likely to get a better response. They want people to be able to buy shit and return shit with no issues.

When I have had the odd dispute, Amazon have helped me out and I didn't have to deal with the original seller.

You need to make sure you are talking TO AMAZON and not TO THE SELLER.

There was one item where I had to get in touch with the seller (damaged) but they were fine and Amazon got in touch and asked me if everything was OK. Basically Amazon said that if I wanted to fuck off the seller and return the item, Amazon would refund me and take it up themselves with the seller (Sellers don't want to get involved really as if they get blacklisted off Amazon and associated companies then they are a bit fucked)


Make sure you are talking to Amazon. Make sure you are NOT talking to the seller. Go to Amazon themselves for any disputes.


On that link I sent you, this is the bit that relates to your issue;

You used Amazon Payments to purchase an item or service from a seller, and


    You received the item, but the item is materially different than the way the seller described it.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:12:28 pm
So you've received an incorrect and damaged item, and their response is that because you have returned an item that is incorrect and damaged, they can't help you?

No that's not their response. Their own rules state this isn't the case and they have a process to deal with it.

I reckon he's probably talking to the seller who'se told him to fuck off.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:12:28 pm
So you've received an incorrect and damaged item, and their response is that because you have returned an item that is incorrect and damaged, they can't help you?

Yes that is correct.

I also purchased direct through Amazon (and not a seller).
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:10:40 pm
This is their reply:

We cannot issue a refund for this order until we receive the correct item. Please return the correct item to us if you would like a refund.

Our Account Specialist team is unable to provide support via phone or chat at this time, but if you would like to appeal this decision, please reply to this email.

We would like to work with you to resolve any issues you might be experiencing with our service so that we can ensure they do not happen again in the future.

So they have provided information on what you need to do.

Respond to the email calmly and they'll help you sort it out. They want to help you because they want ;

a) You to buy shit in future
b) The sellers not to be taking the piss
c) GLIT not to be an issue in their transactions
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 03:16:52 pm
So they have provided information on what you need to do.

Respond to the email calmly and they'll help you sort it out. They want to help you because they want ;

a) You to buy shit in future
b) The sellers not to be taking the piss
c) GLIT not to be an issue in their transactions

I bought the jeans from Amazon and not a third party seller.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 03:14:58 pm
No that's not their response.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:15:16 pm
Yes that is correct.

Not sure who to believe here. Andy who isn't dealing with it, or the one that is actually dealing with it...
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:17:24 pm
I bought the jeans from Amazon and not a third party seller.

How do you know? 'Amazon' may be an amazon Warehouse, an Amazon Reseller (Third-party) or Amazon Marketplace (Also third-party)

Just because you buy 'from Amazon' doesn't always mean you have 'bought from Amazon'

Look at your details. If they list any seller/third-party then they'll have shipped it on behalf of your order with Amazon marketplace.

I've just looked through the last ten things that I 'bought from Amazon' and they have all been shipped by third-parties.


Look at your order.

Click on 'Details'

Look at the Seller information.

For example, my last 'Amazon order' is actually:

Business Type:Privately-owned business - you'll also see the VAT number, address of business etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:21:52 pm by Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! »
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 03:18:49 pm
How do you know? 'Amazon' may be an amazon Warehouse, an Amazon Reseller (Third-party) or Amazon Marketplace (Also third-party)

Just because you buy 'from Amazon' doesn't always mean you have 'bought from Amazon'

Look at your details. If they list any seller/third-party then they'll have shipped it on behalf of your order with Amazon marketplace.

I've just looked through the last ten things that I 'bought from Amazon' and they have all been shipped by third-parties.

Sold by: Amazon EU S.a.r.L.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:21:19 pm
Sold by: Amazon EU S.a.r.L.

He's going to come back now and tell you that's not Amazon
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:23:48 pm
He's going to come back now and tell you that's not Amazon

It clearly is Amazon.

I can't speak to anyone on phone or chat or even twitter and their emails are just scripted bullshit.

Might have to raise a claim with Royal Mail but assume that they would want more information from Amazon

Seems bizarre over £47.50 for a Company that make shitloads.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:21:19 pm
Sold by: Amazon EU S.a.r.L.

Great. So you need to stay calm and deal with Amazon over the issue.

They are probably appearing to be arsey because they are down to the bare bones over the Christmas period and you'll have had an intern or someone that doesn't know what they are doing responding.

Because you bought from Amazon - you are covered by the Sales of Goods Act and they are obligated under UK law to adhere to the act as they are selling within the UK.

Note; Even in cases where they are third-parties, you are still generally covered by Amazon for the reasons above.

Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm »
As suspected it was through Amazon Marketplace and not Amazon. Shipped from Spain, but Amazon should still be able to help you as outlined above.

You probably got the arsey response from the merchant.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:31:15 pm »
They're bound to have a complaints team. I'd keep harassing them to be honest. Doing the nicey nicey approach can be a waste of time. Couldn't disagree more with Andy.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 03:27:01 pm
Great. So you need to stay calm and deal with Amazon over the issue.

They are probably appearing to be arsey because they are down to the bare bones over the Christmas period and you'll have had an intern or someone that doesn't know what they are doing responding.

Because you bought from Amazon - you are covered by the Sales of Goods Act and they are obligated under UK law to adhere to the act as they are selling within the UK.

Note; Even in cases where they are third-parties, you are still generally covered by Amazon for the reasons above.



They are not helping though mate - said the case is closed
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:32:23 pm »
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:31:15 pm
They're bound to have a complaints team. I'd keep harassing them to be honest. Doing the nicey nicey approach can be a waste of time. Couldn't disagree more with Andy.

I used to work for a company that handled GLIT and such-like.

I can guarantee that if act like a tit then you are likely to be treated less well than if you are a good customer.

You don't want to end up on the GLIT/L databases.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:32:23 pm
Told you  ;D

No they were bought through Amazon;


    Business Name:TRADEINN RETAIL SERVICES SL
    Business Type:Privately-owned business
    Trade Register Number:Tradeinn
    VAT Number:GB214340061
    Business Address:
        Calle Pirineus 9
        Celrà
        Spain
        17460
        ES
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:31:26 pm
They are not helping though mate - said the case is closed

Not according to the post you posted.


(Unless you've been hacked mid convo ;) )

We cannot issue a refund for this order until we receive the correct item. Please return the correct item to us if you would like a refund.

Our Account Specialist team is unable to provide support via phone or chat at this time, but if you would like to appeal this decision, please reply to this email.

We would like to work with you to resolve any issues you might be experiencing with our service so that we can ensure they do not happen again in the future.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 03:34:25 pm
Not according to the post you posted.


(Unless you've been hacked mid convo ;) )

We cannot issue a refund for this order until we receive the correct item. Please return the correct item to us if you would like a refund.

Our Account Specialist team is unable to provide support via phone or chat at this time, but if you would like to appeal this decision, please reply to this email.

We would like to work with you to resolve any issues you might be experiencing with our service so that we can ensure they do not happen again in the future.


I have written a brilliant reply to this and they reply with the same answer.

What is a GLIT/L database?
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:36:03 pm
I have written a brilliant reply to this and they reply with the same answer.

What is a GLIT/L database?

Goods Lost in Transit

Basically you can be blacklisted as a person or blacklisted as an address

If you live in a tower block/apartments it's especially problematic as sometimes big companies will blacklist the entire building and sometimes the entire block.

Once you're on it then that causes quite a few problems from comapanies wanting to trade with you/deliver to you and can also have an impact on other less tangiable financial issues.


I'd always advise to stay calm and work with the company. They do want to help. You might be better waiting a few days until people are back in the office next week and they can deal with your problem.

From what you've said - it sounds reasonble and they usually want to help. Could you be on a database because of problem orders you've had in the past?


Anyway up to you mate. Cause a Barney as Barney says and see how you get on, or try and work the problem.


Good luck anyway and Happy New Year!



ps) That UK law I posted is on your side. If the good shipped to you were wrong and/or of non-merchantable quality then the law is on your side.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:50 pm by Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! »
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 03:39:03 pm
Goods Lost in Transit

Basically you can be blacklisted as a person or blacklisted as an address

If you live in a tower block/apartments it's especially problematic as sometimes big companies will blacklist the entire building and sometimes the entire block.

Once you're on it then that causes quite a few problems from comapanies wanting to trade with you/deliver to you and can also have an impact on other less tangiable financial issues.


I'd always advise to stay calm and work with the company. They do want to help. You might be better waiting a few days until people are back in the office next week and they can deal with your problem.

From what you've said - it sounds reasonble and they usually want to help. Could you be on a database because of problem orders you've had in the past?


Anyway up to you mate. Cause a Barney as Barney says and see how you get on, or try and work the problem.


Good luck anyway and Happy New Year!



ps) That UK law I posted is on your side. If the good shipped to you were wrong and/or of non-merchantable quality then the law is on your side.

Thanks Andy - I think Amazon are fed up with number of returns I have had.

I rarely use them as the Courier who delivers here is a little heavy handed but everything returned is how I have received it.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:30:06 pm »
Can you do a chargeback through your bank?
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:07:25 pm »
What did you originally say the reason for your return was? Seems to me they assume you just wanted to return it. Usually there's different return processes for wrong/damaged/brokem and "don't want it". Maybe they put it in the wrong category?
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:20:08 pm »
Never had a problem with them to be honest, just keep nagging and moaning and i reckon they will get pissed off and pay you back
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
Had a similar problem a bit back. Bank gave me the money back as I hadnt received what had been described and took it up with the seller and their bank.
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:07:25 pm
What did you originally say the reason for your return was? Seems to me they assume you just wanted to return it. Usually there's different return processes for wrong/damaged/brokem and "don't want it". Maybe they put it in the wrong category?

I think this is the issue myself

Lady created the QR code for return on chat

The Specialists on email feel like BOTS as no sign off and just scripted replies
« Last Edit: Today at 07:08:17 pm by Nick110581 »
Re: Postal Query - Amazon
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:06:26 pm
I think this is the issue myself

Lady created the QR code for return on chat

The Specialists on email feel like BOTS as no sign off and just scripted replies


Have you got a copy of the chat? Send them that to show you were returning it because it was the wrong item and damaged.
