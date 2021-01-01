I wouldnt call losing one game a dip.



It's how many "one of those days" you can have. We've dropped points in 7 of 19 games so far. Two of them we had a two goal lead, one was last night and the other away to spurs is a tough game and our midfield was depleted but we gave a way a silly goal after working so hard. West ham we played badly but they were in greet form. City and Chelsea can go either way on any given day but we were in front for one game and against 10 men for another. We're on course for an 82 point season which in the post Abramovich era has generally not been enough.We need to improve our own form unfortunately. We can do it because I'd say there's been a lot of "sloppy" dropped points but with afcon and q 6 point gap already it's a tough ask. Beat Chelsea and put a big run together and let's exerrt some pressure on city, see where we are when we play them. Facing a situation where it looks like we can't drop points might actually suit us