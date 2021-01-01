« previous next »
PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58

Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
If 2 losses before the new year is "title gone" then it was never gonna happen to begin with.

Bring on the next game.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Its always a shock because we are used to winning week in, week out, league, CL or whatever we are in, we are relentless.

League isn't over and I'd point out Man City have also lost twice already this season.
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:41:14 am
Were never going to do it (invest big) because thats our operating model. This summer will be the same.

Were a post peak side and most rational observers could see that we didnt have enough this year. In the long run, we have no right to be challenging sides with the resources of Man City. However, circumstances conspired to give us a genuinely world class coach and current playing squad that could have done much more with a bit more impetus. Looks like we will be left thinking what if yet again.

Bollocks!

This team would have two titles under it's belt and still in with a big chance of winning a third, if we weren't up against sportswashing/financial dopers FC.  They have spent 1 billion pounds on their squad!

Not to mention the bent officials, and how they've fucked us over the past couple of years!  You can throw Covid into the mix too!
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:38:51 am
Its always a shock because we are used to winning week in, week out, league, CL or whatever we are in, we are relentless.

League isn't over and I'd point out Man City have also lost twice already this season.
I dont think it is over but it was always going to be difficult. The Covid disruption will help the sportswashers even more. Other clubs will not be able to field a full strength first team in many games. Due to Abu Dhabis cheating they have a squad full of first team players so they wont be affected at all.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:04:55 am
It's not misguided, it just confirmed what I saw watching the game in that we weren't at our best but we clearly were the better team that had plenty of opportunities to win the game. Whether you want to chalk the result up to subpar individual performances or just bad luck is for each person to decide. For me I always come back to the same thing in games like today, if you were to replay that game another 10 times how many would we win?  All of them?  I'd say at minimum 9.  So we weren't shite, we were far from it actually in that there have been some true shite performances under Klopp but this wasn't it.

Your second paragraph just confirms this as you agree we had opportunities.  If we had taken those opportunities then we would have won, right?  Otherwise all I can figure is you either just think of the game as the way you play FIFA or what ManC do, that's not normal suffice to say.

Mate, if it had been a boxing match, we'd have probably won on points, yes, but that doesn't mean we weren't poor or that we deserved to win. There's a big difference between making some chances against an extremely poor and on the ropes opponent, and playing well. And to be honest, you sound like the one who plays FIFA or thinks simplistically about football like I did when I was a kid - the idea that some chances (finished and squandered atrociously) equals deserving to win.

And if you want to argue with me, fine, but Klopp himself - Mr Glass Half Full - has effectively said we were shite and deserved nothing. Is he wrong then mate?
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
The Leeds match being called off was actually bad for us.

We would have gone level on points with City ahead of Leicester match and now could be 12 points behind when we play Chelsea.

Points on the board can add pressure as we saw last night.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:27:39 am
The problem is that sometimes things dont fall for you. I saw our December fixture list and was worried a bit about Spurs, Leicester and Chelsea away especially with what City had. City dont react to adversity all that amazingly but their fixtures were put on a plate.

We also have to acknowledge that bar a few dodgy results, they had a tough start and the fact that we dropped points against some poor teams would have given them encouragement.

We are still brilliant and we can still have a brilliant season but it just hasnt felt like being a title winning season. We are nowhere near 90 point reaching pace at the moment.
I agree. Without Guardiolas City and their unlimited funds, it would still be on, but to compete with them we have to be perfect. We were between 2018 and 2020. Compared to that period, our defending isnt quite as good, some key players havent been at the same level, and our midfield has been changed around so much that it hasnt had much consistency. Unlike City, we dont have Mahrez, Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, waiting in the wings if Mane isnt performing.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
I'd forgotten what a set of entitled twats we have as fans to be honest.

Ironically, the same people would be laughing at the Manc forum.

How many games in a row have we scored in? How many records have we broken? We've won the league for the first time in 30 years against clubs with no spending limit and we've also added a 'Champions' League under Klopp.

And look at the state of people. Not going to bother with these threads any more.

Get a fucking grip.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 09:12:41 am
I'd forgotten what a set of entitled twats we have has fans to be honest.

Ironically, the same people would be laughing at the Manc forum.

How many games in a row have we scored in? How many records have we broken? We've won the league for the first time in 30 years against clubs with no spending limit and we've also added a 'Champions' League under Klopp.

And look at the state of people. Not going to bother with these threads any more.

Get a fucking grip.

Most of the sensible posts say this.

People are just frustrated and City arent even as good as they were. We are essentially competing when we have no right too and a tiny bit of investment would have helped when we won the CL and Title. Invest whilst on top.

Our Title win is still the greatest ever.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 09:12:41 am
I'd forgotten what a set of entitled twats we have as fans to be honest.

Ironically, the same people would be laughing at the Manc forum.

How many games in a row have we scored in? How many records have we broken? We've won the league for the first time in 30 years against clubs with no spending limit and we've also added a 'Champions' League under Klopp.

And look at the state of people. Not going to bother with these threads any more.

Get a fucking grip.
Why? Because people have said we probably wont win the league?
Get a grip man.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:42:33 am
Bollocks!

This team would have two titles under it's belt and still in with a big chance of winning a third, if we weren't up against sportswashing/financial dopers FC.  They have spent 1 billion pounds on their squad!

Not to mention the bent officials, and how they've fucked us over the past couple of years!  You can throw Covid into the mix too!

I do like the idea that if wed spent a bit more it would have been closer, and theres absolutely no chance a sports washing plaything who have been allowed to cheat for nearly a decade now wouldnt have just gone oh ok then, well chuck a bit more at Kane then
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:02:05 am
The Leeds match being called off was actually bad for us.

We would have gone level on points with City ahead of Leicester match and now could be 12 points behind when we play Chelsea.

Points on the board can add pressure as we saw last night.


Yes, the Leeds game being called off was very frustrating and now we have to wait until Sunday for another game. The players need to be angry then.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 10:57:25 pm

Wimbledon 88.wed won the League and John Aldridge of all people had his spot kick saved by Beasant and Beardsley a goal disallowed due to the ref not playing advantage and blowing his whistle


That was a proper kick in the gut

I still haven't got over that to be honest!
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:01:22 am
Football is mad. How the fuck are Arsenal only 6 behind us?!

That's why I think people who are focusing on City's "perfection" are missing the point. The only reason Arsenal are so close because we've dropped far too many stupid points. By putting it all down to City's doping, we allow ourselves excuses to hide behind.

We don't need 15-18 game winning runs, but you can't have dips like this.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:04:55 am
It's not misguided, it just confirmed what I saw watching the game in that we weren't at our best but we clearly were the better team that had plenty of opportunities to win the game. Whether you want to chalk the result up to subpar individual performances or just bad luck is for each person to decide. For me I always come back to the same thing in games like today, if you were to replay that game another 10 times how many would we win?  All of them?  I'd say at minimum 9.  So we weren't shite, we were far from it actually in that there have been some true shite performances under Klopp but this wasn't it.

Spot on.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 09:33:15 am
That's why I think people who are focusing on City's "perfection" are missing the point. The only reason Arsenal are so close because we've dropped far too many stupid points. By putting it all down to City's doping, we allow ourselves excuses to hide behind.

We don't need 15-18 game winning runs, but you can't have dips like this.

I wouldnt call losing one game a dip.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm
Glad some of you werent in the trenches. Throwing in the towel at the half way mark. Bottlers
They were in the trenches - crying and wetting their pants whilst everyone else continued the battle.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
It was such a kick in the balls really given Leicester had played barely 2 days ago and with an injury ravaged side against us who had a bit more time off unexpectedly and even then we couldnt beat them. Wont say the title is over as I believe Man City are capable of dropping clangers but thats immaterial if we as a side have these shite performances in us every so often.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Leicester game plan, a very compressed bank of two rows, a four and a five in defense. Very hard to play through those two lines. Taking us on the counter, playing out very quickly from the back. I thought we got it right mostly in defense and Tsimikas touch for the pass to Vardy was excellent. None of the forwards had a great night, although plenty of chances available. It would be unfair to single out any of them. A lot of the crosses from the left were blocked, but we should have capitalised from the corners, i think we had 11. As woeful as the attempts were from Henderson to pepper the goal, in some ways he was trying something different. I felt disappointed with Ox's lack of drive, just felt like he found it easier to just pass the ball sideways. I also felt that Tsimikas was probably the best of our players, or Matip was a close second. It was a frustrating night, one where we just couldn't finish and they were good at defending.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
So annoying that the odd defeat or dropped points feels like the title is gone because youre up against a financial doping team who have cheated their way to the top. Add to this the whole covid, games postponed situation which has affected all clubs apart from them. Feels a bit pointless in the grand scheme of things when youre up against that.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:39:55 am
I wouldnt call losing one game a dip.
We drew the last game, that's 5 pts dropped in 2 games. We did that with Brighton and West Ham as well. That's 10pts dropped when dropping maybe 5 even 6 would've been acceptable.

Makes it even worse nothing conspired against us, everything went for us yesterday and we still fucked up big time.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Disappointing
We should have beaten them....final balls and shots for all our possession were poorly executed for most of the game...there was the missed penalty and Mane's miss which was pretty shocking

Then came the inevitable sucker punch.
Tsimikas and Matip played well...others had moments but overall it was poor.

City are 6 points ahead, on a 9 game winning streak and we have Chelsea away next so it looks bleak. It's not over but it seems like it's their title to lose now as they only have to match our results.

A good reaction is important and we need to string some wins together again and see where that lands us
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 12:38:35 am
First League defeat in December in 5 years (the 4-3 at Bournemouth I think).

The great news is January we can be a bit hit and miss!

So much to look forward to.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
I'm still fuming. Can't remember the last time I was this pissed off after a game. We should have won, comfortably, with the chances we had.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:39:55 am
I wouldnt call losing one game a dip.

It's how many "one of those days" you can have. We've dropped points in 7 of 19 games so far. Two of them we had a two goal lead, one was last night and the other away to spurs is a tough game and our midfield was depleted but we gave a way a silly goal after working so hard. West ham we played badly but they were in greet form. City and Chelsea can go either way on any given day but we were in front for one game and against 10 men for another. We're on course for an 82 point season which in the post Abramovich era has generally not been enough.

We need to improve our own form unfortunately. We can do it because I'd say there's been a lot of "sloppy" dropped points but with afcon and q 6 point gap already it's a tough ask. Beat Chelsea and put a big run together and let's exerrt some pressure on city, see where we are when we play them. Facing a situation where it looks like we can't drop points might actually suit us
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:55:33 am
City are 6 points ahead, on a 9 game winning streak and we have Chelsea away next so it looks bleak.

City 'face' Brentford tonight, so even bleaker....


as for last night ...a horrible post-xmas porridge of lethargy and arrogance...the notion that we had to actually graft and play football to get the 3 points was something that seemingly bypassed the majority of the side....if everyone had applied themselves the way Matip and Kostas did, we'd have won the game 6-0....a piss weak way to sign off 2021....
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
How spoilt we have become.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 10:02:51 am
It's how many "one of those days" you can have. We've dropped points in 7 of 19 games so far. Two of them we had a two goal lead, one was last night and the other away to spurs is a tough game and our midfield was depleted but we gave a way a silly goal after working so hard. West ham we played badly but they were in greet form. City and Chelsea can go either way on any given day but we were in front for one game and against 10 men for another. We're on course for an 82 point season which in the post Abramovich era has generally not been enough.

We need to improve our own form unfortunately. We can do it because I'd say there's been a lot of "sloppy" dropped points but with afcon and q 6 point gap already it's a tough ask. Beat Chelsea and put a big run together and let's exerrt some pressure on city, see where we are when we play them. Facing a situation where it looks like we can't drop points might actually suit us

We havent been good enough over the season and dropping points in a third of your games is not title winning form.

Theres reasons for that and its reality that we arent as good as we were two years ago.

Its frustrating but we won the League and CL (plus runners up in them as well). We need to slightly rebuild and go again.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 10:00:31 am
I'm still fuming. Can't remember the last time I was this pissed off after a game. We should have won, comfortably, with the chances we had.
And their fans can fuck off. Completely dead atmosphere. Only sang about poverty, Hillsborough, victims, Jürgen Klopp. They score and all they can blare out is Feed the Scousers.

For a mid-table club with no geographical or historical rival they have some weird deep-seated hatred for us.

Shit fan-base. Hope they continue their crumble under Brendan.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:08:15 am
How spoilt we have become.

Maybe   dont want to single your post out as theres a lot of spoilt / entitled shouts and im sure theres some of that but I think people just want to win the league and it looks less likely after last night so theyre disappointed by that reality (id include myself)

Its probably fair to say that whatever the reasons in the individual games (luck, lineups, complacency, errors etc) were currently under achieving in the league compared to the level of the team (weve dropped more points than we should have mostly against teams we shouldnt have)
When you couple this with the 90+ points total that beating City demands it looks like a fan base that throws their toys out their pram when we dont win, when a lot of it is caused by having the potential to win the league but the task demanding something stupidly close to perfection 
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Very frustrating loss. Mane back to last season Mane.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
I get the people saying a lot of people are spoilt/entitled But I also get the majority of people being very disappointed to lose against a depleted Leicester with no recognised CBs and with them having played (and got battered) 48 hours earlier.

Taking the game in isolation, the overriding feeling is (rightly) being pissed off.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:18:21 am
I get the people saying a lot of people are spoilt/entitled But I also get the majority of people being very disappointed to lose against a depleted Leicester with no recognised CBs and with them having played (and got battered) 48 hours earlier.

Taking the game in isolation, the overriding feeling is (rightly) being pissed off.

Massively.

The players were poor bar Matip and Kostas.

Thought the changes were shit too.

Leicester didn't even have to play well to win. They rode their luck in all honesty with lucky blocks.

Mo scores the peno and we stroll that.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:25:55 am
Massively.

The players were poor bar Matip and Kostas.

Thought the changes were shit too.

Leicester didn't even have to play well to win. They rode their luck in all honesty with lucky blocks.

Mo scores the peno and we stroll that.

That's why it's frustrating. Just didn't go out way. But Mane needs to start contributing.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 12:38:35 am
First League defeat in December in 5 years (the 4-3 at Bournemouth I think).

The great news is January we can be a bit hit and miss!

We are doing it different this season....averaging out our results over December/January instead of a shit hot December and luke warm January  ;)
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:08:15 am
How spoilt we have become.

The whole league has been spoilt by a club with unlimited resources dominating for all but one of the last 5 years. This team we have would have won at least one more league and perhaps we'd all feel like we'd still get on top in this one, if the average points total to win the league was high 80s. But it's not. It's mid 90s. Were spoilt to have even won it once to some extent.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:28:06 am
That's why it's frustrating. Just didn't go out way. But Mane needs to start contributing.

Maybe he should have been rested and Jota played from left with Bobby up top.

We have dropped too many silly points this season to be competitive and will now lose two attackers for a month.
