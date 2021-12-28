Mods, feel free to delete or move this thread to the general football forum, but please give it some time here for more visibility.



The issue of the five subs has always been a dilemma for me as a Liverpool fan on one hand, and as a global football fan on the other. Take Klopp's example with Burnley. If I was a Bunrley fan, I would not want top see five top class players coming on as a sub in a game with us, City, Chelsea, United, etc.; three subs can induce enough suffering. I get why they and the other 13 teams in the same shoes vote to keep the three subs. I also get why the top clubs want to get the five subs. There will never be an agreement in a majority-rule solution.



In the pre-Leicester conference Klopp expanded in a way that, IMHO, is laying a path for a solution - the number of games. Klopp spoke about the top players having to play over 50 games, maybe 10-20 more games per season than players in lower-ranked teams that don't have international players and don't usually progress far in the domestic cups. So, I would like to float the idea of the number of subs being dependent on the team games per season; not individual players, but teams. Here is how that might work (rough idea).



Every PL team plays a minimum of 40 games per season - 38 in the PL and one in each domestic cup. Everyone starts off with three subs. Set a requirement of progression in the domestic cups, 3 extra games (just picking a number, not sure if 3 is the best, but should be something like that). When the team is booked for 43 games, allow an extra sub from that moment onward until the end of the season. Notice that the CL teams will have 6 games on the calendar already, so only the domestic games should be counted. Notice also that our 3rd extra game (and that of other top teams) would have been on the calendar after winning the EFL cup game against Leicester, which (very importantly!) came before Boxing Day, and is scheduled the same way every year. Thus, for the top teams, the 4th sub is available from Boxing Day onward, for the lower-ranked teams it may be available sooner since they start the cup games in the earlier rounds. That would give them an incentive, as they can have a pair of extra fresh legs for games against the Big Boys for months. Burnley would have been eligible since October 27 had they beaten Spurs in the EFL Cup tie. So, here is a two-month advantage for the teams with smaller squads.



The 5th substitution doesn't have to be conditional on games played. An extra sub (4th or 5th) can be assigned to a each team after January 1. Or, alternatively, it can be conditioned based on the progress of the domestic cups and European competitions. There are several aspects to consider:

- The lower-ranked teams have to work for their two-month advantage

- Their progress in the domestic cups, which don't offer a windfall of money, gets tied up to PL performances, which offers more in the coffers if you finish just 1-2 places higher.

- The top clubs will get their 5 substitutions on Boxing Day unless they have a bad season (so they have to work for it too).



What is your take on this idea?



