Author Topic: Klopp's take on five subs - what's the solution?  (Read 1485 times)

Klopp's take on five subs - what's the solution?
« on: December 28, 2021, 06:32:38 pm »
Mods, feel free to delete or move this thread to the general football forum, but please give it some time here for more visibility.

The issue of the five subs has always been a dilemma for me as a Liverpool fan on one hand, and as a global football fan on the other. Take Klopp's example with Burnley. If I was a Bunrley fan, I would not want top see five top class players coming on as a sub in a game with us, City, Chelsea, United, etc.; three subs can induce enough suffering. I get why they and the other 13 teams in the same shoes vote to keep the three subs. I also get why the top clubs want to get the five subs. There will never be an agreement in a majority-rule solution.

In the pre-Leicester conference Klopp expanded in a way that, IMHO, is laying a path for a solution - the number of games. Klopp spoke about the top players having to play over 50 games, maybe 10-20 more games per season than players in lower-ranked teams that don't have international players and don't usually progress far in the domestic cups. So, I would like to float the idea of the number of subs being dependent on the team games per season; not individual players, but teams. Here is how that might work (rough idea).

Every PL team plays a minimum of 40 games per season - 38 in the PL and one in each domestic cup. Everyone starts off with three subs. Set a requirement of progression in the domestic cups, 3 extra games (just picking a number, not sure if 3 is the best, but should be something like that). When the team is booked for 43 games, allow an extra sub from that moment onward until the end of the season. Notice that the CL teams will have 6 games on the calendar already, so only the domestic games should be counted. Notice also that our 3rd extra game (and that of other top teams) would have been on the calendar after winning the EFL cup game against Leicester, which (very importantly!) came before Boxing Day, and is scheduled the same way every year. Thus, for the top teams, the 4th sub is available from Boxing Day onward, for the lower-ranked teams it may be available sooner since they start the cup games in the earlier rounds. That would give them an incentive, as they can have a pair of extra fresh legs for games against the Big Boys for months. Burnley would have been eligible since October 27 had they beaten Spurs in the EFL Cup tie. So, here is a two-month advantage for the teams with smaller squads.

The 5th substitution doesn't have to be conditional on games played. An extra sub (4th or 5th) can be assigned to a each team after January 1. Or, alternatively, it can be conditioned based on the progress of the domestic cups and European competitions. There are several aspects to consider:
- The lower-ranked teams have to work for their two-month advantage
- Their progress in the domestic cups, which don't offer a windfall of money, gets tied up to PL performances, which offers more in the coffers if you finish just 1-2 places higher.
- The top clubs will get their 5 substitutions on Boxing Day unless they have a bad season (so they have to work for it too).

What is your take on this idea?

(Disclaimer: I worked through the numbers as I was writing and they look right on last read, but I may have made a mistake. But these are details.)

Re: Klopp's take on five subs - what's the solution?
« Reply #1 on: December 28, 2021, 07:00:11 pm »
My take is rather than teams and leagues all fight against each other and cry and whine because the big boys are moaning - get together and put pressure on sodding UEFA and FIFA and the other governing bodies to stop having so many international games.

The issue shouldnt be a need for extra subs, it should why players have to play so many sodding pointless games. Scrap crap like the nations league, scrap all bar a couple of the international friendlies a year, scrap half the group games against teams like Montenegro and San Marino (whole thing needs better ranking), and off we go.
Re: Klopp's take on five subs - what's the solution?
« Reply #2 on: December 28, 2021, 07:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 28, 2021, 07:00:11 pm
My take is rather than teams and leagues all fight against each other and cry and whine because the big boys are moaning - get together and put pressure on sodding UEFA and FIFA and the other governing bodies to stop having so many international games.

The issue shouldnt be a need for extra subs, it should why players have to play so many sodding pointless games. Scrap crap like the nations league, scrap all bar a couple of the international friendlies a year, scrap half the group games against teams like Montenegro and San Marino (whole thing needs better ranking), and off we go.
100% agree. But we both know that's not gonna happen. We're more likely to have a biannual World Cup.
Re: Klopp's take on five subs - what's the solution?
« Reply #3 on: December 28, 2021, 07:11:48 pm »
I'm not a fan of five subs being the rule forever but I think it should have been used last season and probably going forward until after Qatar. Mind you, I say that as if there's ever going to be a sort of universal rest period in football.

Even in the European and cup games etc it freaks me out a little bit. 5 subs, another in extra time, possible concussion sub etc. I just don't think it should be a part of the game going forward.
Re: Klopp's take on five subs - what's the solution?
« Reply #4 on: December 30, 2021, 01:19:28 pm »
I think anything that works on quotas and changes based on other competitions would be too complex and be open to gaming the system.

The 5 subs have been a godsend for our CL matches where we've been able to rest players but at the same time it has helped Utd get away with matches where they've been able to throw on 4-5 attackers to save a game.

Overall, I'm against the 5 subs rule as it allows teams with big squads to cover up tactical deficiencies. I'd like to see it removed from all football as soon as possible.

A temporary compromise could be allowing the final 2 subs to be u23 players - it allows teams to rest their players if they want but it doesn't distort the match too much.
5 Subs
« Reply #5 on: February 5, 2022, 02:45:12 am »
I may have missed the thread but had a little look and didnt see anything.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12532829/five-substitution-option-set-to-be-made-permanent-at-ifab-general-meeting-next-month

Its a welcome move as far as I can see. The smaller clubs had stopped it before but looks as though it will be the norm going forward.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #6 on: February 5, 2022, 08:27:43 am »
Further growing the gap between the haves and have nots? How lovely. Football has gone downhill fast lately. How are you supposed to as a smaller club to resist five pairs of fresh legs being paid more than your highest-income earner?

Yet people on here will cheer this on. Baffling.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #7 on: February 5, 2022, 08:31:28 am »
what the hell are you on about?
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #8 on: February 5, 2022, 08:34:57 am »
That lower-tier teams will lose players to top clubs even faster than before because it'll be easier to gain playing time at those clubs.
That smaller teams trying to scrape an underdog result will face an armada of fresh and fit quality players coming on in the last 20 minutes, overwhelming them every single time.
That the wages will further increase since the top clubs need to adapt and have even deeper squads, further cementing the gap between various clubs.

It's so shortsighted that it's unbelieveable to cheer this on as a Liverpool fan. The sportswashing teams are the only ones who benefit from this because they can afford to pay their 22nd guy what even clubs like LFC can pay the 14th.

So yes, I'm 100 % against five subs and I make no apologies for it.

What I would be in favour of is to allow extra substitions due to injuries if three have already been made, but that would have to include a mandatory three-game suspension of the subbed player under an injury protocol to avoid shenanigans.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #9 on: February 5, 2022, 08:38:40 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on February  5, 2022, 08:34:57 am
That lower-tier teams will lose players to top clubs even faster than before because it'll be easier to gain playing time at those clubs.
That smaller teams trying to scrape an underdog result will face an armada of fresh and fit quality players coming on in the last 20 minutes, overwhelming them every single time.
That the wages will further increase since the top clubs need to adapt and have even deeper squads, further cementing the gap between various clubs.

It's so shortsighted that it's unbelieveable to cheer this on as a Liverpool fan. The sportswashing teams are the only ones who benefit from this because they can afford to pay their 22nd guy what even clubs like LFC can pay the 14th.

So yes, I'm 100 % against five subs and I make no apologies for it.

I don't completely disagree with you, but the points in bold are absolute nonsense
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #10 on: February 5, 2022, 08:44:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  5, 2022, 08:38:40 am
I don't completely disagree with you, but the points in bold are absolute nonsense

1. If your average playing time at Man City will increase from 15 mins/game over the course of a season to 25 mins/game since you will be involved in more games, I think it will entice a lot of players to make the leap sooner.

2. Even if the smaller team can bring on five guys and you could argue it's easier to defend than attack, the gap between the number 16 at a middling or lower-tier club and the number 16 at a big club is immense and will further increase as the big clubs further strongarm with players of a higher calibre for the bench positions with more playing time on the line.

3. Technically Liverpool would benefit against Burnley or Norwich, but it's not so good against an all-star bench away from home desperately trying to hang onto a 1-1 scoreline now is it?
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #11 on: February 5, 2022, 08:52:19 am »
Gotta say, agree with Lewis's overall point here.

For me this is/was fine as a temporary solution whilst we live with Covid, but the root of the problem they're trying to fix is too many games and or competitions as so many managers, with ours at the forefront, have been saying. So fix the calendar.

I can't see any way how this isn't a benefit to the bigger/richer teams.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #12 on: February 5, 2022, 08:56:06 am »
I see the logic of five subs favouring big clubs, but it IS a squad game. One would think even a minnow PL club like Norwich doesn't have a subs' bench of players who are only there to make up the numbers.

There's probably been a few games this season where an extra sub might have helped us, but it's all about managing the players and the team within the game on the day.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #13 on: February 5, 2022, 09:22:05 am »
I can understand Barney's point when it comes to the 2009 Barcelona side who had a stacked XI but a mediocre bench that would've gotten trounced by Valencia's first XI, but the problem is that the riches of the top clubs have grown so much since that they now have a second XI capable of fending of the sides fighting to get into the Champions League over a whole season. If you'd combined this with a wage cap designed to be set at 75 % of what the highest-paying club spends in each league it'd make no competitive difference but in today's free-for-all it will just make things worse.

In theory it could turn an LFC season from 84 to 89 points, but if it turns a City season from 88 to 97 points due to greater depth the gap just grew now didn't it? So, I'd expect it to help the club win more football matches in the long run, but simultaneously making league titles harder to come by since others would benefit even more strongly.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #14 on: February 5, 2022, 10:12:52 am »
Its hard to say with City/Chelsea as examples as big players have big egos so after a while they will believe they should start.

You see it with Chelsea every so often they have a nightmare season by their standards.

I dont know what to think really it should have come in two years ago for Covid, remember idiots like Kilbane saying void the season and comeback Sept 2020 ?!

I think the arguement top clubs will use is their players are playing 11 months of year now due to stupid internationals but is that the same for Norwich/Burnley ???

It has pros and cons for all teams I think it might have been better if 2 of the 5 subs were U23 players from your academy maybe.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #15 on: February 5, 2022, 10:18:30 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on February  5, 2022, 08:34:57 am
That lower-tier teams will lose players to top clubs even faster than before because it'll be easier to gain playing time at those clubs.
That smaller teams trying to scrape an underdog result will face an armada of fresh and fit quality players coming on in the last 20 minutes, overwhelming them every single time.
That the wages will further increase since the top clubs need to adapt and have even deeper squads, further cementing the gap between various clubs.

It's so shortsighted that it's unbelieveable to cheer this on as a Liverpool fan. The sportswashing teams are the only ones who benefit from this because they can afford to pay their 22nd guy what even clubs like LFC can pay the 14th.

So yes, I'm 100 % against five subs and I make no apologies for it.

What I would be in favour of is to allow extra substitions due to injuries if three have already been made, but that would have to include a mandatory three-game suspension of the subbed player under an injury protocol to avoid shenanigans.

So no other teams have players that they'd like to have more game time?

Sounds legit.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #16 on: February 5, 2022, 10:22:30 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on February  5, 2022, 08:34:57 am
What I would be in favour of is to allow extra substitions due to injuries if three have already been made, but that would have to include a mandatory three-game suspension of the subbed player under an injury protocol to avoid shenanigans.

That's some take that,, so Trent feels his hammy in a game and rather than risk him getting a long term injury, we take him off. After managing him in training  for  a week, he's fine but then has to arbitrarily miss 3 games. It'd just encourage teams to let the player play on and risk serious injury just so you don't definitely miss 3 games. Terrible for player safety.

If they bring it in, I'd prefer it was a temporary measure for say 3 years so we can get data on its effects in non Covid times. Yeah, it could lead to some rich teams stockpiling players to throw on as subs but at the same time it does allow the smaller teams to throw on extra defenders to keep a low block in defence or take tired defenders off for fresher ones.

There's also the attempts by FIFA to stop rich teams stockpiling with its new loan rules, which wile not perfect are a start. Can see benefits and negatives to it.

That said, if the PL has ignored it this year, can see then trying to in the future too.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #17 on: February 5, 2022, 10:22:32 am »
5 subs are fine and reasonable in this era of saturated football for the tv audience. If I was a player or coach though I would be concerned this has been brought in as a precursor to even more football, biennial World cups for example. Player welfare, my arse...
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #18 on: February 5, 2022, 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February  5, 2022, 10:22:32 am
5 subs are fine and reasonable in this era of saturated football for the tv audience. If I was a player or coach though I would be concerned this has been brought in as a precursor to even more football, biennial World cups for example. Player welfare, my arse...

That was my first thought. Laying the groundwork for the increased workload on the players so they aren't all completely knackere when FIFA need them for their World Cup/Bribery money trough.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #19 on: February 5, 2022, 10:39:04 am »
All for it, good news. I know people will say City will have Mbappe, Haaland, Ronaldinho, Messi and Shevchenko ready to come on if a game is 0-0 at 60 but don't think it'll really work like that and it'll be handy to be able to make some changes for some rest especially when you are 3 up against a shit team or something. Would rather they just sorted the schedule mind but there is zero chance of that happening.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #20 on: February 5, 2022, 10:48:50 am »
I think others have answered it already, if football was run well we wouldn't need five subs. But with players being run into the ground and the governing bodies planning more grotesque events around the world, it's suddenly a thing that's needed. It's not good for the smaller clubs though and will just encourage those to think football is just about the bigger clubs.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #21 on: February 5, 2022, 11:19:43 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on February  5, 2022, 08:34:57 am

What I would be in favour of is to allow extra substitions due to injuries if three have already been made, but that would have to include a mandatory three-game suspension of the subbed player under an injury protocol to avoid shenanigans.

That is up there with the worst suggestion that's ever been made on RAWK. Incredibly dumb. Players pick up a knock every week and have to be subbed but it only keeps them out for a few days. With that completely idiotic suggestion, there are occasions where 3 games could be spread over a month, and you think they should sit out the whole month because they had the audacity to get injured  :lmao.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #22 on: February 5, 2022, 11:33:11 am »
Always thought it was shit. The only time I wasn't really arsed was when they were finishing the season off in lockdown. I felt that eventually they'd bring it in for good, I really don't like it.

Games like Utd/Boro last night in the cup for example. If it goes to extra time you can make a 6th change. More than half of the outfielders. The difference in quality the sides are bringing on as well, it's just fucking laughable to be honest, but that's the game these days.

I agree the schedule needs to be changed/reduced but this is just taking another thing that isn't broken (such as the away goals rule) and making it worse. Fuck off.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #23 on: February 5, 2022, 11:37:21 am »
Ignoring the reasonable argument for a moment, a couple of times kloppo did 3 man subs which was cool.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #24 on: February 5, 2022, 11:57:18 am »
I don't really like it but I think that's just because I don't like change.

There are both pros and cons for it, but Klopp wants it, and I would trust that guy with my life. Plus Lewis Hamilton up there doesn't want it, and I tend to disagree with everything he says.

In conclusion, great news.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #25 on: February 5, 2022, 12:11:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  5, 2022, 10:48:50 am
I think others have answered it already, if football was run well we wouldn't need five subs. But with players being run into the ground and the governing bodies planning more grotesque events around the world, it's suddenly a thing that's needed. It's not good for the smaller clubs though and will just encourage those to think football is just about the bigger clubs.

Agree with what you said, but nevertheless I think this is a necessary evil. I can't see anyone willing to take away their slice of the pie, something then has got to be done about player welfare eventually.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #26 on: February 5, 2022, 12:12:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February  5, 2022, 11:57:18 am
I don't really like it but I think that's just because I don't like change.

There are both pros and cons for it, but Klopp wants it, and I would trust that guy with my life. Plus Lewis Hamilton up there doesn't want it, and I tend to disagree with everything he says.

In conclusion, great news.

:lmao this is my take.

I don't want it, I think its a precursor to more football and I agree that the sportswashers can bring on MORE 50m players while the smaller teams can only bring on poorer players, it widens the divide.

But if LH is agin it, I'm fer it.
« Reply #27 on: February 5, 2022, 01:21:18 pm »
So, let me get this straight.

Man City, Chelsea, Man utd ( allegedly ) are stacked with players. If the 5 sub rule comes in more players will want to go there because they might get 25 minutes instead of 15 or 15 minutes instead of none when sitting on the bench. Provided you made the match day squad.

Yep, I can see that incentive for a player who wants playing time.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #28 on: February 5, 2022, 01:42:20 pm »
Will the PL even adopt it this time?
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #29 on: February 5, 2022, 02:11:45 pm »
Isn't it still up to the PL to decide?
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #30 on: February 5, 2022, 02:54:50 pm »
Has it make a big difference in the leagues it is currently used in? From a distance, everything looks as normal as ever
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #31 on: February 5, 2022, 03:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  5, 2022, 11:19:43 am
That is up there with the worst suggestion that's ever been made on RAWK. Incredibly dumb. Players pick up a knock every week and have to be subbed but it only keeps them out for a few days. With that completely idiotic suggestion, there are occasions where 3 games could be spread over a month, and you think they should sit out the whole month because they had the audacity to get injured  :lmao.

It gives the manager the option - replace him with a fourth sub or stay with ten men in the hope he's back for the next game.

Also quite hilarious that some now apparently believe I'm a Lewis Hamilton fan :lmao
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #32 on: February 5, 2022, 03:38:32 pm »
should be playing less games, especially pointless international friendlies, rather than more subs. Just gives Abu Dhabi, Slavers utd and oligarch FC a bigger advantage.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #33 on: February 5, 2022, 04:51:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  5, 2022, 10:48:50 am
I think others have answered it already, if football was run well we wouldn't need five subs. But with players being run into the ground and the governing bodies planning more grotesque events around the world, it's suddenly a thing that's needed. It's not good for the smaller clubs though and will just encourage those to think football is just about the bigger clubs.

What I did love when this was voted down during the covid seasons was the very clubs that voted against it then ended up wishing they had the 5 sub option, as their players were goosed.

I'm sick of clubs outside the top 6 whining, Burnley in 2020 had income of £137 million and almost £80 million in the bank. Spend it on players then instead of crying.
Re: Klopp's take on five subs - what's the solution?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:59:10 am »
What about if the two extra subs can only be young academy-trained players?

Klopp's main point last season was that he was afraid to, say, take off Robbo and bring on Kostas (to give Robbo a rest) as a third sub midway in the 2nd half in case one of the other players then had a muscle or cramp injury later on and couldn't continue. Suddenly we'd be down to 10 men due to injury, not indiscipline. So he would leave at least one sub for late on, to cover that possibility.

If there were five subs, but the last two had to be academy players, say, then you could still bring men on to replace late muslce injuries, albeit they'd be young players. You wouldn't be left with an enforced 10-men situation due to injury. But nor would you be bringing prime Mbappe on just to kill off Burnley's hopes in the last five minutes.

Personally I think the scare stories about 5 subs meaning the stockpiling of players, or that the Big Teams will do better out of it,  are over-egged, and the evidence from other leagues is that Sean Dyche's nighmare scenarios haven't come to pass. But either way maybe there's a midway solution involving young players.

But then again, why the fuck are we letting Sean Dyche's fetid paranoia govern potential rule changes?
