Roger Waters is a piece of shit. Boycott his musicThis factor of 10 idea, I suggest, might not play all that well to any citizen of Ukraine right now  especially given the mounting evidence of war crimes weve seen,Youve seen it on what Ive just described to you as Western propaganda, he retorts. Its exactly the obverse of saying Russian propaganda; Russians interfered with our election; Russians did that.I can live with myself and go to sleep at night knowing that the story that is being sold by the Western media is propaganda, and it is not the truth. I know the truth, he says.Waters doesnt accept the standard IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) definition of antisemitism. Does the state of Israel have a right to exist? Saying Israel does not have a right to exist as an apartheid state, any more than South Africa did or anywhere else would, is not antisemitic, Waters counters.Waters says what he criticizes is the fact that they are a supremacist, settler colonialist project that operates a system of apartheid. This quickly descends into ancient history  the Jewish people have a history in the region of Israel that goes back millennia, I say. Doesnt that make settler quite an offensive term? No, its not. Those people are not from there. They are not the descendants of indigenous people whove ever lived there.