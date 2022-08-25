« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022 in Music  (Read 15582 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,003
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #240 on: August 25, 2022, 08:21:14 am »
Quote from: Seebab on August 19, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
This thread had definitely quietened down this year compared to previous years, which is a shame. Looking forward to seeing more recommendations from everyone before the end of the year.

It's seemed like a quieter thread, for sure.

There are a few things that have come out in recent months that I just haven't find the time to have a proper listen to, and I usually like to do that a couple of times before drawing on a given record to background/driving/etc music. Listened to Jack White's new one a few times, but I really need to revisit this year's releases from Soccer Mommy, Interpol, Angel Olsen, Mick Head, Sharon Van Etten, and Pillow Queens.

Definitely a few things on my radar for the remainder of year, starting with new ones from Julia Jacklin and Ezra Furman - third and sixth solo releases respectively, and out tomorrow.

     
Logged

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,820
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #241 on: August 25, 2022, 09:14:45 am »
The new Stella Donnelly album is also out tomorrow, which is worth a listen if you like Julia Jacklin.

Also seconding the love for the new Maggie Rogers album which may be my favourite album of the year so far (with Angel Olsen's Big Time running it a close second).
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,003
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #242 on: August 25, 2022, 09:42:33 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on August 25, 2022, 09:14:45 am
The new Stella Donnelly album is also out tomorrow, which is worth a listen if you like Julia Jacklin.

Also seconding the love for the new Maggie Rogers album which may be my favourite album of the year so far (with Angel Olsen's Big Time running it a close second).

Thank you for adding to my backlog  >:(  ;D
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,613
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #243 on: September 6, 2022, 09:43:27 pm »
I've found it!! At last an album to pester all your whatsapp or facetwat ot twatter groups with and get that reassuring ZERO response from all of them... plus a chance to drop it into the laps of the good people of RAWK for a similar reaction. 2022 has been a struggle.. until now...

It's by a band called The Gutters. They (a 2 piece) hail from Worthing UK but emigrated some years ago to Portland, Oregon USA.


The opening lyrics:

birth and death and birth again
fucking reincarnation



As Peel said: 'It's all you need', Do it.


https://thegutters.bandcamp.com/album/im-in-a-rut-2




Cover art too... My album of the year 2022.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #244 on: September 7, 2022, 12:14:36 am »
Quote from: Seebab on August 19, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
This thread had definitely quietened down this year compared to previous years, which is a shame. Looking forward to seeing more recommendations from everyone before the end of the year.

For any fans of 60s psych/garage rock, the Sadies' latest album Colder Streams is just fantastic.

I think that's just a natural consequence of less people posting on the forum in general. Things like Reddit & Discord have really killed forum culture.

There used to be a guy in these music threads I think called Korean red who would always rank new albums he'd listened to each month, I used to get on so much new music thanks to him.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,517
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #245 on: September 8, 2022, 08:17:58 am »
The new Phoenix single with Ezra Koenig is nice.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,168
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #246 on: September 8, 2022, 08:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on August 19, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
This thread had definitely quietened down this year compared to previous years, which is a shame. Looking forward to seeing more recommendations from everyone before the end of the year.

For any fans of 60s psych/garage rock, the Sadies' latest album Colder Streams is just fantastic.

I have been guilty of not posting much in here for a variety of reasons.

The Sadies album is really great and very sad considering the passing of Dallas Good.

Just returned from End Of The Road Festival after missing last year cause of my operation and now got the post festival blues after an amazing weekend.

Highlights were Wu Lu, Rosali, Coco (check out their album from 2021 here - https://cocowithlove.bandcamp.com/album/coco), Ryley Walker, Caassandra Jenkins, Robocobra Quartet, Cola, The Bug Club, Black Midi, Kevin Morby and Kurt Vile.

Think this year has been pretty amazing music wise and seen 32 gigs (I am including the festival as three days) so feel quite spoilt.

Really digging the following albums: Cass Mccombs, Osees new one is a masterpiece, Cola (members of Ought), Destroyer, Tess Parks, Julia Jacklin and the latest Kevin Morby one.
« Last Edit: September 8, 2022, 08:15:11 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #247 on: September 9, 2022, 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: jackh on August 25, 2022, 08:21:14 am
Definitely a few things on my radar for the remainder of year, starting with new ones from Julia Jacklin and Ezra Furman - third and sixth solo releases respectively, and out tomorrow.

Julia Jacklin one is a bit hit and miss, but very good in places. I'm really enjoying the Ezra Furman one though - excellent throughout.

Current obsession is the Panda Bear & Sonic Boom collab album, Reset. Blissful 60s psych-pop. I like Animal Collective/Panda Bear but sometimes find their whimsy a bit much, but Sonic Boom adds another dimension to the sound and the results are awesome (bits of it sound very Spacemen 3/Spectrum). All the tracks are based on samples from 50s/60s records - the absolute stand-out for me is Go On, which lifts a riff from the Troggs' Give It To Me.

Cracking video too -
https://youtu.be/_9_zoL7Jkr4
 
Some other faves so far this year, which I may or may not have already mentioned in this thread:
Katy J Pearson - Sound of the Morning
Working Men's Club - Fear Fear
Black Midi - Hellfire
Warmduscher - At the Hotspot
Jane Weaver - Flock
Metronomy - Small World
Monophonics - Sage Motel
Royksopp - Profound Mysteries
Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Possibly some others I can't recall right now, but I'd heartily recommend all of the above.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,613
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #248 on: September 9, 2022, 10:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on September  6, 2022, 09:43:27 pm
I've found it!! At last an album to pester all your whatsapp or facetwat ot twatter groups with and get that reassuring ZERO response from all of them... plus a chance to drop it into the laps of the good people of RAWK for a similar reaction. 2022 has been a struggle.. until now...

It's by a band called The Gutters. They (a 2 piece) hail from Worthing UK but emigrated some years ago to Portland, Oregon USA.


The opening lyrics:

birth and death and birth again
fucking reincarnation



As Peel said: 'It's all you need', Do it.


https://thegutters.bandcamp.com/album/im-in-a-rut-2




Cover art too... My album of the year 2022.

this
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,168
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #249 on: September 13, 2022, 07:32:46 pm »
The new Chris Forsyth record ( Evolution Here We Come) is really great. It features contributions from Douglas McCombs (Tortoise), Marshall Allen (Sun Ra Arkestra), Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate), Linda Pitmon (Baseball Project), Tom Malach (Garcia Peoples), Stuart Bogie (Antibalas), and Ryan Jewell (Ryley Walker).

Love to see him live.
« Last Edit: September 13, 2022, 07:35:00 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,754
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #250 on: September 15, 2022, 11:08:00 am »
Havent had chance to listen to it all but the new Mars Volta record sounds good, quite different from what theyve done before
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,613
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #251 on: September 17, 2022, 02:07:58 am »
Good morning pop pickers!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6lUdN06dJo0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6lUdN06dJo0</a>



Shit & Shine are back with a banger.
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • Well Red.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #252 on: September 17, 2022, 10:56:36 am »
Well, my music taste is broad (like most peoples!).

I lean towards 80s, electro, punk, numetal, pop. If I find something that ticks all those boxes I'll probably love it.

Really like bands such as Crystal Castles, New Order, Incubus, Chvrches, Korn (pre-2000s), Nine Inch Nails.

If anyone has any 2022 recommendations, it'd be appreciated!

Going back to 80s, punk and pop. Check this out from Coheed and Cambria. I think it's excellent and I cannot stop listening to it.

https://youtu.be/qmMI6fEpxns

If someone could post how to embed?
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,003
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #253 on: September 17, 2022, 03:51:51 pm »
Anyone given the new Suede record, Autofiction, a play yet? Seems to be getting good reviews.

Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #254 on: September 17, 2022, 09:56:27 pm »
New Rina Sawayama album is tremendous. Really enjoyable listen.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #255 on: September 22, 2022, 06:20:03 pm »
Been loving the Grace Ives and Barrie albums lately.
Much recommend.



Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,238
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #256 on: September 22, 2022, 06:22:53 pm »
Quote from: telekon on September 22, 2022, 06:20:03 pm
Been loving the Grace Ives and Barrie albums lately.
Much recommend.





what style..pop..dance...Rock ..calypso?
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #257 on: September 22, 2022, 07:07:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 22, 2022, 06:22:53 pm
what style..pop..dance...Rock ..calypso?

When I was a young man, this would have been FM pop. Nowadays, when people can make hifi recordings in their bedrooms, probably indie pop.  ;D
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,238
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #258 on: September 22, 2022, 07:41:56 pm »
Too much fancy dan stuff nowadays..all you need is a nice song with a beat to tap your toe too.
Logged

Offline gomez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #259 on: September 23, 2022, 06:35:57 am »
New Sportsteam album released today, had a listen on the way to work this morning and really like it, as with a lot of new music I only got onto them because of this thread so nice one guys. New Skinner Brothers EP dropped this morning too but not had chance to check it out.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,268
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #260 on: September 23, 2022, 10:29:21 am »
Seeing Godspeed You! Black Emperor tonight

Is sort of funny when I tell people and they go Who?

Made Pitchfork's list of the best tours in 2022 to attend well whooper shit

But a band I picked up when I was 17, they've been going for nearly thirty years with gaps

It's serious music for serious times. I can't live in it - see my avatar for where my musical soul is - but it's a good time to feel musically overwhelmed
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,268
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #261 on: September 24, 2022, 06:51:10 am »
That was perhaps the best gig I've ever seen

Genuinely spellbinding plus they played Moya which was my first Godspeed song back in 1998

I've been waiting 24 years to hear that and it surpassed expectation

Manc Academy is a good venue, Godspeed do projection with small films and clips and it adds a hell of a lot. Other gigs are gonna feel so static for a while

Being second row from front, sound quality was excellent with one of the classic sets by them I think... Two drummers, a double bass and electric bass, violin and three guitars being played with, amongst other things, screwdrivers and drumsticks

1. Hope Drone
2. Sad Mafioso
3. Job's Lament
4. First of the Last Glaciers
5. World Police & Friendly Fire
6. Moya
7. BBF3
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #262 on: September 25, 2022, 07:14:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 24, 2022, 06:51:10 am


I've been waiting 24 years to hear that and it surpassed expectation



It's these moments that makes it all worthwhile isn't it?

I remember hearing The State I Am in and The Stars of Track and Field for the first time back in 2010 (in Santander of all places) after having listened to it, and being a big part of my life, for a good 10 years.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,517
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #263 on: Today at 01:32:58 am »
The new Alex G album is pretty fucking good.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 