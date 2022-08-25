« previous next »
Author Topic: 2022 in Music  (Read 14826 times)

Offline jackh

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #240 on: August 25, 2022, 08:21:14 am »
Quote from: Seebab on August 19, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
This thread had definitely quietened down this year compared to previous years, which is a shame. Looking forward to seeing more recommendations from everyone before the end of the year.

It's seemed like a quieter thread, for sure.

There are a few things that have come out in recent months that I just haven't find the time to have a proper listen to, and I usually like to do that a couple of times before drawing on a given record to background/driving/etc music. Listened to Jack White's new one a few times, but I really need to revisit this year's releases from Soccer Mommy, Interpol, Angel Olsen, Mick Head, Sharon Van Etten, and Pillow Queens.

Definitely a few things on my radar for the remainder of year, starting with new ones from Julia Jacklin and Ezra Furman - third and sixth solo releases respectively, and out tomorrow.

     
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #241 on: August 25, 2022, 09:14:45 am »
The new Stella Donnelly album is also out tomorrow, which is worth a listen if you like Julia Jacklin.

Also seconding the love for the new Maggie Rogers album which may be my favourite album of the year so far (with Angel Olsen's Big Time running it a close second).
Offline jackh

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #242 on: August 25, 2022, 09:42:33 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on August 25, 2022, 09:14:45 am
The new Stella Donnelly album is also out tomorrow, which is worth a listen if you like Julia Jacklin.

Also seconding the love for the new Maggie Rogers album which may be my favourite album of the year so far (with Angel Olsen's Big Time running it a close second).

Thank you for adding to my backlog  >:(  ;D
Offline Filler.

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #243 on: September 6, 2022, 09:43:27 pm »
I've found it!! At last an album to pester all your whatsapp or facetwat ot twatter groups with and get that reassuring ZERO response from all of them... plus a chance to drop it into the laps of the good people of RAWK for a similar reaction. 2022 has been a struggle.. until now...

It's by a band called The Gutters. They (a 2 piece) hail from Worthing UK but emigrated some years ago to Portland, Oregon USA.


The opening lyrics:

birth and death and birth again
fucking reincarnation



As Peel said: 'It's all you need', Do it.


https://thegutters.bandcamp.com/album/im-in-a-rut-2




Cover art too... My album of the year 2022.
Offline leinad

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #244 on: September 7, 2022, 12:14:36 am »
Quote from: Seebab on August 19, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
This thread had definitely quietened down this year compared to previous years, which is a shame. Looking forward to seeing more recommendations from everyone before the end of the year.

For any fans of 60s psych/garage rock, the Sadies' latest album Colder Streams is just fantastic.

I think that's just a natural consequence of less people posting on the forum in general. Things like Reddit & Discord have really killed forum culture.

There used to be a guy in these music threads I think called Korean red who would always rank new albums he'd listened to each month, I used to get on so much new music thanks to him.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #245 on: September 8, 2022, 08:17:58 am »
The new Phoenix single with Ezra Koenig is nice.
Offline Nick110581

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #246 on: September 8, 2022, 08:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on August 19, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
This thread had definitely quietened down this year compared to previous years, which is a shame. Looking forward to seeing more recommendations from everyone before the end of the year.

For any fans of 60s psych/garage rock, the Sadies' latest album Colder Streams is just fantastic.

I have been guilty of not posting much in here for a variety of reasons.

The Sadies album is really great and very sad considering the passing of Dallas Good.

Just returned from End Of The Road Festival after missing last year cause of my operation and now got the post festival blues after an amazing weekend.

Highlights were Wu Lu, Rosali, Coco (check out their album from 2021 here - https://cocowithlove.bandcamp.com/album/coco), Ryley Walker, Caassandra Jenkins, Robocobra Quartet, Cola, The Bug Club, Black Midi, Kevin Morby and Kurt Vile.

Think this year has been pretty amazing music wise and seen 32 gigs (I am including the festival as three days) so feel quite spoilt.

Really digging the following albums: Cass Mccombs, Osees new one is a masterpiece, Cola (members of Ought), Destroyer, Tess Parks, Julia Jacklin and the latest Kevin Morby one.
Offline smutchin

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #247 on: September 9, 2022, 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: jackh on August 25, 2022, 08:21:14 am
Definitely a few things on my radar for the remainder of year, starting with new ones from Julia Jacklin and Ezra Furman - third and sixth solo releases respectively, and out tomorrow.

Julia Jacklin one is a bit hit and miss, but very good in places. I'm really enjoying the Ezra Furman one though - excellent throughout.

Current obsession is the Panda Bear & Sonic Boom collab album, Reset. Blissful 60s psych-pop. I like Animal Collective/Panda Bear but sometimes find their whimsy a bit much, but Sonic Boom adds another dimension to the sound and the results are awesome (bits of it sound very Spacemen 3/Spectrum). All the tracks are based on samples from 50s/60s records - the absolute stand-out for me is Go On, which lifts a riff from the Troggs' Give It To Me.

Cracking video too -
https://youtu.be/_9_zoL7Jkr4
 
Some other faves so far this year, which I may or may not have already mentioned in this thread:
Katy J Pearson - Sound of the Morning
Working Men's Club - Fear Fear
Black Midi - Hellfire
Warmduscher - At the Hotspot
Jane Weaver - Flock
Metronomy - Small World
Monophonics - Sage Motel
Royksopp - Profound Mysteries
Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Possibly some others I can't recall right now, but I'd heartily recommend all of the above.
Offline Filler.

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #248 on: September 9, 2022, 10:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on September  6, 2022, 09:43:27 pm
I've found it!! At last an album to pester all your whatsapp or facetwat ot twatter groups with and get that reassuring ZERO response from all of them... plus a chance to drop it into the laps of the good people of RAWK for a similar reaction. 2022 has been a struggle.. until now...

It's by a band called The Gutters. They (a 2 piece) hail from Worthing UK but emigrated some years ago to Portland, Oregon USA.


The opening lyrics:

birth and death and birth again
fucking reincarnation



As Peel said: 'It's all you need', Do it.


https://thegutters.bandcamp.com/album/im-in-a-rut-2




Cover art too... My album of the year 2022.

this
Offline Nick110581

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #249 on: September 13, 2022, 07:32:46 pm »
The new Chris Forsyth record ( Evolution Here We Come) is really great. It features contributions from Douglas McCombs (Tortoise), Marshall Allen (Sun Ra Arkestra), Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate), Linda Pitmon (Baseball Project), Tom Malach (Garcia Peoples), Stuart Bogie (Antibalas), and Ryan Jewell (Ryley Walker).

Love to see him live.
Online duvva

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #250 on: September 15, 2022, 11:08:00 am »
Havent had chance to listen to it all but the new Mars Volta record sounds good, quite different from what theyve done before
Offline Filler.

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #251 on: Today at 02:07:58 am »
Good morning pop pickers!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6lUdN06dJo0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6lUdN06dJo0</a>



Shit & Shine are back with a banger.
