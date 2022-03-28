« previous next »
Author Topic: 2022 in Music  (Read 6104 times)

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #120 on: March 28, 2022, 09:38:03 pm »
Quote from: telekon on March 28, 2022, 01:39:50 pm
Anyone listened to the new Beach House? Quite Air circa Moon Safari and very much classic Beach House.

Yeah given it a few listens. A lot to digest, not sure I can cope with a whole double album of it. But bits of classic Beach House in there for sure. I've always liked their vibe but equally they are quite samey sounding so a double LP pushes my patience a bit.

Been quiet in here. Not had enough money to spare to buy as many LPs as I'd like. Or maybe there aren't any that I want ;D

Very much been enjoying these though:

https://withbellsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fore

https://destroyer.bandcamp.com/album/labyrinthitis

https://jakexerxesfussell.bandcamp.com/album/good-and-green-again

But especially this: https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/recordings-from-the-land-islands

International Anthem also issuing the new Alabaster De Plume LP soon, which will certainly be up there in my top 10/5/1 of the year judging by his phenomenal live shows recently. A truly inspirational musician to me. Both for the excellent music and feeling of camaraderie he encourages among band and audience.

Also been enjoying Los Bitchos 'Let The Festivities Begin', Khruangbin/Leon Bridges (especially the tune 'B side') the Gruff Rhys 'People are Pissed' single, and the Reds, Pinks and Purple's 'Summer at Land's End'. New Swamp Dogg embraced the auto-tune a bit too much for me but still enjoyed it in parts. And the title does make me laugh ('I Need A Job...So I Can Buy More Autotune') New Aldous Harding still bedding in but very much like her, so sure it will stick. Looking forward to digging into new Ian Noe record, sounding like classic country, and the Ibibio Sound Machine album as well I keep meaning to put on.

In a couple of weeks...new Analog Africa comp finally drops...https://analogafrica.bandcamp.com/album/saturno-2000-la-rebajada-de-los-sonideros-1962-1983

As usual been digging into a lot of old stuff too...Terry Callier, Lyn Collins, Baligh Hamdi, the Soul Jazz 'Life Between Islands' comp, blah blah.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #121 on: Today at 05:27:00 pm »
New Warmduscher album out today
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:06:44 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on March 28, 2022, 09:38:03 pm
International Anthem also issuing the new Alabaster De Plume LP soon, which will certainly be up there in my top 10/5/1 of the year judging by his phenomenal live shows recently. A truly inspirational musician to me. Both for the excellent music and feeling of camaraderie he encourages among band and audience.


So soon, it's actually today.
