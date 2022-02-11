Big Thief



Not really feeling this. Still prefer their first album.Remember when we were indie kids and it was a cool feeling to sort of have a band for yourself? Yeah, I didn't really outgrow that. Saw Big Thief at a tiny place called IDEAL bar in Copenhagen after their first album. The "stage" there is just another layer of wood. If Adrienne had a disease I'd get it, that's how close you could stand. Heard "Mary" for the first time and teared up. For their second album they played at a bigger venue. Still good but the magic was mostly gone. For their third album (first 4AD one) they played at a proper big venue. Decided not to go. My terrible indie heart wouldn't let me.