If you have never heard the Delines before check out COLFAX from 2014, a classic, the follow up was not as strong. If you like that then the basis is the band Richmond Fontaine.
Was quite into Richmond Fontaine, amazing band who never got the recognition they deserve maybes, but didn't really know about the Delines until quite late, when Imperial was released I think, then worked back from there.
And you're spot on man, Colfax is a fantastic album, really lovely listening. Am sort of thinking Sea Drift may be as good, but only listened to it a few times thus far. Still need to check out Vlautin's novels, as he does have one hell of a way with language. You read any of them? Sure someone in the music thread mentioned them a while back, can't remember if it was you or not.