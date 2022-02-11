« previous next »
Author Topic: 2022 in Music  (Read 2801 times)

Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #80 on: February 11, 2022, 03:34:57 pm »
Quote from: jackh on February 11, 2022, 12:06:15 pm
Big Thief

Not really feeling this. Still prefer their first album.

Remember when we were indie kids and it was a cool feeling to sort of have a band for yourself? Yeah, I didn't really outgrow that. Saw Big Thief at a tiny place called IDEAL bar in Copenhagen after their first album. The "stage" there is just another layer of wood. If Adrienne had a disease I'd get it, that's how close you could stand. Heard "Mary" for the first time and teared up. For their second album they played at a bigger venue. Still good but the magic was mostly gone. For their third album (first 4AD one) they played at a proper big venue. Decided not to go. My terrible indie heart wouldn't let me.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #81 on: February 11, 2022, 04:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on February  8, 2022, 10:50:50 pm
Anyone give the Cate Le Bon a go? Not quite hitting the heights of the last one for me, go back to that one repeatedly. Musically loads going on, really interesting. But her vocals are bit hidden under all the bits in the mix? Need more time with it I think.

I love it! It has a definite Gary Numan circa Dance vibe with the faux jazz bass and the saxophones. She must have listened to that album. Running Away is in a sense a cover of Slowcar To China.

How good and underrated is Dance (1981) by the way! Face To Face and Exhibition were goddam b-sides!
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #82 on: February 11, 2022, 10:33:09 pm »
Ive listened to Big Thiefs album once so far.  Wow.  Absolutely stunning.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 11, 2022, 10:33:09 pm
Ive listened to Big Thiefs album once so far.  Wow.  Absolutely stunning.

In one sitting? The first half sounded fantastic though (I didn't get round to listening to the rest yesterday).

@telekon - Big Thief haven't sold out at all and managed to maintain some mystique. Always been great live when I have seen them and that goes from tiny venue to larger places. Probably better live than on record.

The new Night Shop album is fucking brilliant - includes Jess Williamson and Hand Habits. He was in Kevin Morby's band, The Babies and Flat Worms.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 am »
Jake Xerxes Fussell and The Delines doing it for me so far.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 06:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Bread on January 15, 2022, 12:14:02 pm
First album of the year for me was The Weeknd's "Dawn FM". Disappointed, to say the least. Not a patch on Starboy or After Hours.
I thought there was a couple of nice songs in there.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:56:35 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on February  5, 2022, 03:16:40 pm
Do KEXP have the best live sound engineers in the world or what?
Quote from: telekon on February  8, 2022, 12:45:54 pm
Love KEXP.
They're brilliant. I was late getting in to their weekly mix show and was gutted when it ended.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:46:24 pm »
Anyone like Spoon? Their new one's kinda good. Bit more classic rock than they usually do, but still very Spoon. Everything they do is very Spoon.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 09:46:24 pm
Anyone like Spoon? Their new one's kinda good. Bit more classic rock than they usually do, but still very Spoon. Everything they do is very Spoon.
Really like some of their stuff. That riff on that The Hardest Cut is funky as fuck. Reminds me of QOSTAish
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:59:25 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 10:31:29 am
Jake Xerxes Fussell and The Delines doing it for me so far.


If you have never heard the Delines before check out COLFAX from 2014, a classic, the follow up was not as strong. If you like that then the basis is the band Richmond Fontaine.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:00:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:59:25 am

If you have never heard the Delines before check out COLFAX from 2014, a classic, the follow up was not as strong. If you like that then the basis is the band Richmond Fontaine.
Was quite into Richmond Fontaine, amazing band who never got the recognition they deserve maybes, but didn't really know about the Delines until quite late, when Imperial was released I think, then worked back from there.

And you're spot on man, Colfax is a fantastic album, really lovely listening. Am sort of thinking Sea Drift may be as good, but only listened to it a few times thus far. Still need to check out Vlautin's novels, as he does have one hell of a way with language. You read any of them? Sure someone in the music thread mentioned them a while back, can't remember if it was you or not.
