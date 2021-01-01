Poll

What is your best sporting moment of the year?

Alisson v West Brom
72 (38.7%)
Man Utd 0 - 5 Liverpool
61 (32.8%)
Emma Raducanu
34 (18.3%)
England reaching the Euros final
0 (0%)
Ronaldo return for Man Utd
1 (0.5%)
Michael Masi winning the F1 driver championship
3 (1.6%)
The return of fans Brentford v Arsenal
1 (0.5%)
Australia smashing it in the Ashes
3 (1.6%)
Rachel Blackmore wins the Grand National
3 (1.6%)
Something else? (Specify below)
5 (2.7%)
High Jump gold medal in Tokyo
3 (1.6%)

Total Members Voted: 124

Under the new format instead of being groups, its a single league and we will have to play 10 teams, 5 home games and 5 away games, so even more games than we have now. Then, we can now finish outside the top 4 and will still get a place in the CL, and that isn't a closed shop? UEFA cream over a billion off the prize money while allowing City, Chelsea and PSG to take the absolute piss. Give it a couple of years and the Saudis will add to the mess. Oh and Nasser al-Khelaifi being both PSG's president and also a member of UEFAs ruling board is so much better than the clubs all having a say?

You forgot to mention it's 10 games against 10 different teams, probably the big clubs, plus city, v the cannon fodder with the odd big game thrown in for the telly, top 8 qualify, 9th-24th play off to make up the other 8 for the last 16 so even if one of the big clubs, or city, do fuck up they will go through so more or less the same last 16 as we see now, probably with less exceptions than now as it'll just be a bum fest with no surprise qualifiers

If FSG wanted to be greedy then the UEFA changes played right into their hands, no need to compete with the oil clubs in the league, keep the UEFA co-efficient ticking over and watch the cash roll in, instead they've got some fucking ambition and want something doing about the state owned clubs but were accused of being greedy, I wouldn't blame them one bit if they walk away, and if they do we'll have the biggest c*nts in the world wanting to buy us

Too many of our lot were too busy getting their gobs filled with the saviour of football's tiny manc cock to be arsed to read the fine print, well done and don't let me see anyone of you complaining about city, Chelsea or Newcastle because the current custodians of the game do not give a flying fuck as long as the money keeps rolling in



Tom Daley finally getting gold not make the list?
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,079
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Phil Mickelson winning the PGA surely has to be right up there.

That feels about three years ago!

Raducanu & Alisson for me.
Usyk v Joshua deserves a mention. Most fans were expecting AJ to floor him but the Ukrainian handed him a boxing lesson he won't soon forget.

Also Fury v Wilder fight was an incredible bout and FOTY
Simon Kjaer being a true leader in the face of disaster is the highlight for me. In fact I'd say the whole response to Eriksen collapsing was unbelievable. There was not a person in the stadium that didn't show humanity at it's finest.
