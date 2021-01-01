Under the new format instead of being groups, its a single league and we will have to play 10 teams, 5 home games and 5 away games, so even more games than we have now. Then, we can now finish outside the top 4 and will still get a place in the CL, and that isn't a closed shop? UEFA cream over a billion off the prize money while allowing City, Chelsea and PSG to take the absolute piss. Give it a couple of years and the Saudis will add to the mess. Oh and Nasser al-Khelaifi being both PSG's president and also a member of UEFAs ruling board is so much better than the clubs all having a say?



You forgot to mention it's 10 games against 10 different teams, probably the big clubs, plus city, v the cannon fodder with the odd big game thrown in for the telly, top 8 qualify, 9th-24th play off to make up the other 8 for the last 16 so even if one of the big clubs, or city, do fuck up they will go through so more or less the same last 16 as we see now, probably with less exceptions than now as it'll just be a bum fest with no surprise qualifiersIf FSG wanted to be greedy then the UEFA changes played right into their hands, no need to compete with the oil clubs in the league, keep the UEFA co-efficient ticking over and watch the cash roll in, instead they've got some fucking ambition and want something doing about the state owned clubs but were accused of being greedy, I wouldn't blame them one bit if they walk away, and if they do we'll have the biggest c*nts in the world wanting to buy usToo many of our lot were too busy getting their gobs filled with the saviour of football's tiny manc cock to be arsed to read the fine print, well done and don't let me see anyone of you complaining about city, Chelsea or Newcastle because the current custodians of the game do not give a flying fuck as long as the money keeps rolling in