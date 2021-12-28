Poll

What is your best sporting moment of the year?

Alisson v West Brom
65 (38.7%)
Man Utd 0 - 5 Liverpool
57 (33.9%)
Emma Raducanu
30 (17.9%)
England reaching the Euros final
0 (0%)
Ronaldo return for Man Utd
1 (0.6%)
Michael Masi winning the F1 driver championship
2 (1.2%)
The return of fans Brentford v Arsenal
1 (0.6%)
Australia smashing it in the Ashes
3 (1.8%)
Rachel Blackmore wins the Grand National
2 (1.2%)
Something else? (Specify below)
4 (2.4%)
High Jump gold medal in Tokyo
3 (1.8%)

Total Members Voted: 111

Best Sporting Moment of 2021

Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 04:53:22 am
Surprised Andy hasn't started one of these

Inspired by Sky after the Saudi v Manc game earlier, what do you think was the best sporting moment of 2021?

Not sure why a washed up Ronaldo is an option, but Sky had it, so you have it too.
Carragher went for the return of fans, Neville went for England reaching the Euros final.

Sky's was a football only one, but I've added Emma Raducanu as it was a pretty spectacular achievement (even after my abysmal Wimbledon shout), and one or 2 others.

I can add more options if needed.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 04:54:46 am
I've went for Alisson and 5-0, as I couldn't give less of a flying shite about any of the rest beyond amusement.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 04:56:30 am
Same. Don't care about any of the others.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 04:59:35 am
High Jump Gold Medal in Tokyo
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 05:03:09 am
Quote from: RedG13 on December 28, 2021, 04:59:35 am
High Jump Gold Medal in Tokyo

Added. Forgot about that. I don't think it'll be remembered too much, but absolutely deserves to be an option.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 05:16:43 am


Nothing beats this moment.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 06:11:24 am
Quote from: RedG13 on December 28, 2021, 04:59:35 am
High Jump Gold Medal in Tokyo

This.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 07:50:53 am
Am I the only one who thought that high jump double gold was a bit shit? Bit of a cop out all round letting them both have a gold.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 07:52:44 am
Alisson
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 07:54:27 am
Alisson vs West Brom, by far .

Matthew Wade vs Pakistan, Jimmy Neesham vs England close second.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 08:07:41 am
Becker v West Brom


Scott Boland 6-7 on debut.


Jess Fox Olympic Gold C1 Canoe
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 03:42:23 pm







Highlights: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nLxmuh6wCVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nLxmuh6wCVY</a>
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 04:16:16 pm
Before even looking at the options Alisson at West Brom sprung to mind.

Looking at the options, I'm keeping that and adding the 0-5 at the Theatre of Screams.

The other options either passed me by or I had no interest in. Mind you, for pure comedy and proof of the screwed up mindset at Old Trafford, the signing of a washed up Ronaldo should not be overlooked.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 04:35:22 pm
With a Liverpool hat on, either Alisson v West Brom or the 5-0 at Old Trafford are good shouts.

Objectively though, it's Emma Raducanu winning the US Open and it isn't even close.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 05:21:36 pm
United getting smashed , and Raducanu.

The Brentford Arsenal game would not go ahead now. 5 covid absentees and loads of injuries.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
December 28, 2021, 06:21:18 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 28, 2021, 07:50:53 am
Am I the only one who thought that high jump double gold was a bit shit? Bit of a cop out all round letting them both have a gold.
It was pretty lame, yes. The worst part was the people who probably never competed at any level saying that's the true spirit of sport, or some shit. Yeah, I bet every kid's dream is to one day share a gold medal with their bezzies, instead of beating them.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Yesterday at 11:43:10 am
For me, it has to be something Olympics related, although I have a top 5 of those, not sure which I'd rate the highest.  I have a top 5 "British" moments (as the sky list sseems to be focussed on British moments, not just all) and a top 5 non-British

Top 5 British moments:

1)  Peaty SMASHING it in the pool - not just his individual events, but especially the mixed medlay where we won Gold, and the 4x100m mens medlay relay, where the US smashed a WR that nobody thought was going and we got silver.  Most dominant single-stroke swimmer ever.

2)  BMX gold for Beth Shriever, being celebrated by  Kye Whyte after he had earlier won Silver.  Amazing.  Charlotte Worthington also put together an incredible run to win a Gold in the freestyle BMX.

3)  Laura Kenny getting her 5th Gold in a most incredibly dominant Madison performance in the velodrome with Katie Archibald, followed 3 days later by husband Jason Kenny winning Keiren Gold with that daring attack off the derny and holding his lead for 3 laps to win his 7th Gold.  Golden Couple.

4)  Men's 200m Freetyle final - incredible race, with Tom Dean beating out Duncan Scott by 0.04s beating out a very decent field including Popov and Scheffer; followed the next day by the 4x200m relay where we dominated a race that, historically, the Americans have dominated (having only lost twice since 1972 prior to that in Olympcis they competed at) and could only finish 4th.

5)  Mixed Triathlon finally delivering a Gold to Jonny after a career where he has, often, had to take Silver behind his older brother - first time in the olympics for this event, and it was a great one.  Honourably mention to Pidcock in the x-country cycling after Van Der Poel didn't do his pre-race recce and came unstuck early on in the race, leaving Pidcock to take a win from the front by 20s.

Non-British moments:

1)  100m final, and winner of "least Italian sounding name" Lamont Marcell Jacobs winning a shock Gold with his competitors now knowing who he was; followed a few days later by Italy's 4x100m triumph on the line.

2)  Sport Climbing making its debut, even though the combined nature of the event meant everyone's favourite Adam Ondra failing to make the podium even, followed by a dominant performance by Janja showing she is the GOAT on the womens side.  Many people will remember the speed leg, but I love more the lead leg, and the strength and endurance that demands.

3)  Simone Biles pulling out of the team final after an incredibly difficult few years, and staing and supporting her teammates.  Less edifying was the internet trolls (mainly Piers Moron) berating her for "letting her country down" - so amazing to see her recovered enough to come back, downgrade the difficulty of her beam routine, but still get a bronze.  Superstar of the sport, opening up about depression and mental health, was amazing to see.

4)  The "Duel in the Pool" between Ledecky and Titmus, with Titmus winning in the 400m (leading to that viral clip of her coach "celebrating") - followed up by Titmus again winning the 200m, and Ledecky the long distance double of the 800m and 1500m.

5)  Sifan Hasan narrowly missing out on an unprecedented triple Gold in the 1500/5000/10000 on the track, taking two golds in the longer two distances, before a bronze behind Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir in the 1500m.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Yesterday at 12:17:38 pm
Allison vs West Brom, this should have been a statement rather than a poll!

I have celebrated wildly at so many goals & games but this took the piss.
Celebrated wildly laughing hysterically at the same time..and the realisation what the goal meant to Ali first and foremost & to us pushing to achieve what looked impossible.
Incredible.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm
Pakistan's 10 wicket win against India was pretty neat.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 12:26:49 am
That NZ bowler taking all 10 wickets in an innings deserves a shout.

I put in a vote for the high jump final, not because of the eventual decision to share the gold, but the whole contest was just glorious and filled with good vibes.

Ali #1, naturellement.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 12:37:13 am
Allison winner
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 01:17:34 am
Lol at Masi winning the F1 title :)
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 01:33:13 am
Raducanu, unbelievable achievement, didnt drop a set. Big Alis goal gave me the greatest joy.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 10:30:29 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:33:13 am
Raducanu, unbelievable achievement, didnt drop a set. Big Alis goal gave me the greatest joy.
Concur with both of these absolutely.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 10:34:44 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:30:29 am
Concur with both of these absolutely.

Same. I'd go Big Al for most personal satisfaction, but the tennis felt like a new dawn
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 03:04:13 pm
Beckers winner at West Brom by a country mile, brought me so much joy and still does. As my other, I went for Fabio Quartararo winning the Moto GP world championship, first French winner of the top class and a cracking lad by all accounts too.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 03:39:06 pm
Fans protesting against and thwarting plans for a Super League
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 03:41:37 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 28, 2021, 07:50:53 am
Am I the only one who thought that high jump double gold was a bit shit? Bit of a cop out all round letting them both have a gold.

I did. Thought it was very unsatisfactory. Didnt like it at all.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 03:49:56 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:39:06 pm
Fans protesting against and thwarting plans for a Super League

With the new CL format coming up, that actually wasn't that great an achievement.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 03:58:24 pm
Voted for Allison and 5-0, but clearly wee little Canada dominating the Olympic marquee with the Decathalon, de Grasse and the Womans football gold dwarfs all the other British centric tiddlywinks on offer  ;D 

The high jump?  did not know you won the high jump.  Thats one of the events in the decathlon, though.  ;D


Fastest, Strongest, Footballchickiest.  The holy trinity.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 04:13:02 pm
Can't believe England getting beat in the final isn't an option, thoroughly enjoyed watching Kane and the knuckle draggers cry into their flat caps.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
Today at 05:10:33 pm
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 04:13:02 pm
Can't believe England getting beat in the final isn't an option, thoroughly enjoyed watching Kane and the knuckle draggers cry into their flat caps.

Absolutely,  spot on
