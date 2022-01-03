« previous next »
Premier League Festive Fixtures (28 December to 3rd January 2022)
Hello everyone. I hope you are all well.

I thought I would do a premier league match thread that covers all the remaining festive games up till the new year in one thread. I will update if games get called off for Covid related reasons.

Enjoy  :)

Tuesday 28 December 2021

All widweek games are being shown on Amazon Prime Video for this round of games.

15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich
15:00 Southampton v Spurs
15:00 Watford v West Ham
20:00 Leicester v Liverpool

Wednesday 29 December 2021

19:30 Chelsea v Brighton
20:15 Brentford v Man City

Thursday 30 December 2021

19:30 Everton v Newcastle
20:15 Man Utd v Burnley

Saturday 1 January 2022

12:30 Arsenal v Man City (BT Sport 1)
15: 00 Leicester v Norwich
15:00 Watford v Spurs
17:30 Crystal Palace v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 2 January 2022

14:00 Brentford v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)
14:00 Everton v Brighton
14:00 Leeds v Burnley
14:00 Southampton v Newcastle
16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Monday 3 January 2022

17:30 Man Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures (28 December to 3rd January 2022)
May as well add in tonight's game, Plucky Newcastle against the maruding Mancs.
