Hello everyone. I hope you are all well.
I thought I would do a premier league match thread that covers all the remaining festive games up till the new year in one thread. I will update if games get called off for Covid related reasons.
Enjoy Tuesday 28 December 2021All widweek games are being shown on Amazon Prime Video for this round of games.
15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich
15:00 Southampton v Spurs
15:00 Watford v West Ham
20:00 Leicester v LiverpoolWednesday 29 December 2021
19:30 Chelsea v Brighton
20:15 Brentford v Man CityThursday 30 December 2021
19:30 Everton v Newcastle
20:15 Man Utd v BurnleySaturday 1 January 2022
12:30 Arsenal v Man City (BT Sport 1)
15: 00 Leicester v Norwich
15:00 Watford v Spurs
17:30 Crystal Palace v West Ham (Sky Sports)Sunday 2 January 2022
14:00 Brentford v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)
14:00 Everton v Brighton
14:00 Leeds v Burnley
14:00 Southampton v Newcastle
16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
Monday 3 January 2022
17:30 Man Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)