Brendan Rodgers has fumed at Leicester City's "ridiculous" schedule that will see his team face Manchester City and Liverpool in the space of 48 hours.Leicester play Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday having lost 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.Rodgers will have just Monday to prepare his players and said there is very little he can do to make sure his players are ready for the challenge of facing Jurgen Klopp's side."It's a ridiculous schedule," Rodgers said. "Players aren't fully recovered for 72 hours after a game so for us to be playing on a Tuesday against Liverpool, it is ridiculous."We have to play the game so there will be virtually no physical work, just recovery work and then we'll look at some video images and prepare from there."It was also confirmed on Monday that a record 103 positive COVID-19 cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week.The figure has steadily increased in recent weeks with 42 cases between Dec. 6-12 and 90 testing positive between Dec. 13-19.