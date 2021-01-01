« previous next »
Author Topic: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66  (Read 437 times)

BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« on: Yesterday at 01:33:09 pm »
Janice Long, best known as a presenter on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Top of the Pops, has died aged 66 after a short illness at home on Christmas Day with her family, her agent has confirmed.

Since 2017, Long hosted the evening show on BBC Radio Wales.

Her career spanned five decades and she was the first woman to have her own daily show on Radio 1.

BBC director general Tim Davie described her a "stellar presenter" who was loved across the industry.

Long presented Top of the Pops for five years - again, the first woman to do this - and had a late-night slot on Radio 2.

She was also one of the main presenters of the Live Aid charity concert in 1985.

Long was the DJ who gave singer Amy Winehouse her first radio session and also championed the band Primal Scream.

Other artists to have been given early breaks by the broadcaster include Adele, the Smiths and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Born in Liverpool, her brother was fellow presenter Keith Chegwin, who died in 2017.

During her career she was a judge for the Mercury Music Awards and a patron of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, founded by Sir Paul McCartney.

Long was also a DJ for BBC Radio 6 Music for two years, from its launch date in 2002.

Her agent, Nigel Forsyth, described Long as a "wonderful, warm human being and exceptional broadcaster".

"She told a brilliant story and always made you roar with laughter with her sharp wit," he said, adding that she leaves behind her husband Paul and two children who "she thought the world of".

Colin Paterson, head of BBC Radio Wales, said her radio programmes were never about herself but were seen as an opportunity to discover, share and champion music.

"There are few people who have done more to nurture new talent from music and the arts," he said.

"She brought her passion for music to Radio Wales in 2017, supporting Welsh artists and Welsh language music ever since - we'll miss her passion, her knowledge and her laugh."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-59795298
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:25:34 pm »
Ah that really sad news, 66 is no age.

RIP Janice.
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:37:05 pm »
Sad news. Had no idea she and Cheggers were brother and sister. RIP Janice.
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm »
I worked on a radio station in Liverpool in the late 90s with her for a bit, she was lovely. RIP.
Logged
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm »
Janice was a big part of the music of Liverpool being widely appreciated in the 80s . She was an inspiration to many and will be missed by loads. RIP Janice
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm »
Terrible shame. RIP
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:30:47 pm »
Its been moving hearing the tribute from various bands and people in the music business. She was obviously highly thought of respected by many people. RIP Janice, condolences to her family and friends. 🙁
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:40:40 pm »
Top, top, lady, brilliant broadcaster, one of the best. Without doubt one the great female pioneers in the male dominated music industry. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Proper scouse bird.

RIP Janice Longx
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:31:20 am »
So sad :(

RIP
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:42:54 am »
Its funny, I know everyone rightly lauds John Peel, but Janice was my version of Peelie. He was on a bit too late for me, so I used  to listen to her R1 show at 7pm when I was a kid, and heard all these weird and wonderful bands like The Smiths, the Bunnymen, the Cure etc for the very first time. I still remember her playing How Soon Is Now for the first time and being utterly blown away by it, it was like music from another planet to my 12 year old ears. She was like a cool older sister playing me her record collection, especially as she was from Liverpool.

Whenever I go to my mums, she usually has Greatest Hits Radio and Janice did a Saturday afternoon show there, and she still sounded great. I had a feeling she was ill as shed missed a few months of her GHR show in the summer. Still really sad and shocked to hear the news this morning. RIP to a real trailblazer.
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:30:21 pm »
Absolutely gutted when I heard this news. Since 2017, Janice presented a show 7pm till 10pm, Monday to Thursday on Radio Wales and was bloody brilliant. She was off air for a chunk when she was in hospital in the summer but returned and was as good as ever, so this is a real shock.  😞
Re: BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long dies at 66
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 02:42:54 am
She was like a cool older sister playing me her record collection.


Yes, that's exactly what she was like. I think that was a big part of her charm and enduring appeal for so many. When you can believe she's only talking and playing records to you. Top broadcaster and presenter. She'll be sadly missed.

RIP Janice
