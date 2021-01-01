Its funny, I know everyone rightly lauds John Peel, but Janice was my version of Peelie. He was on a bit too late for me, so I used to listen to her R1 show at 7pm when I was a kid, and heard all these weird and wonderful bands like The Smiths, the Bunnymen, the Cure etc for the very first time. I still remember her playing How Soon Is Now for the first time and being utterly blown away by it, it was like music from another planet to my 12 year old ears. She was like a cool older sister playing me her record collection, especially as she was from Liverpool.



Whenever I go to my mums, she usually has Greatest Hits Radio and Janice did a Saturday afternoon show there, and she still sounded great. I had a feeling she was ill as shed missed a few months of her GHR show in the summer. Still really sad and shocked to hear the news this morning. RIP to a real trailblazer.