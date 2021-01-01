« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details  (Read 4388 times)

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 am »
still not working 
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 am »
Think it might be sold out now
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:43:27 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 11:39:14 am
I think when it says 'it's your turn' there is a dialog box comes up to ask if you wish to continue and you have to click a YES button - and if you don't it may send you back to the queue ?

do you wish to continue doesnt appear altho you get the sound
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 11:39:14 am
I think when it says 'it's your turn' there is a dialog box comes up to ask if you wish to continue and you have to click a YES button - and if you don't it may send you back to the queue ?

Not getting that message - just says its trying to transfer to website, then reject
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 am »
Quote from: RedSue on Yesterday at 11:43:49 am
Not getting that message - just says its trying to transfer to website, then reject
Might be because so many applying at once with so few tickets (if any) remaining ?
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 am »
in the queue for 49 mins - each time it said my queue position was rejected - billion dollar piss takers
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:11 am by leonmc0708 »
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 am »
Been rejected 3 times now, 3 minutes away from number 4 no doubt
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:53:26 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 11:45:46 am
Might be because so many applying at once with so few tickets (if any) remaining ?
doubtful
the queue only 1800 users and 9 min waiting time
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 am »
Surely its not sold out yet cos nobody has been able to get in?
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 12:02:41 pm »
It's saying sold out on official site
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 12:06:36 pm »
I wasnt expecting to get tickets but didnt really feel I even got a fair shot at them there. I thought the new system was supposed to have fixed these issues!
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 12:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 12:02:41 pm
It's saying sold out on official site

there was about 20-25 tickets left an end of last sale
no reports of anybody getting one on here
dodgy as phuck
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 12:11:01 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 12:08:00 pm
there was about 20-25 tickets left an end of last sale
no reports of anybody getting one on here
dodgy as phuck
There was only about 50 tickets available when this went on sale for members with 1 and all STH.......they'd be snapped up in seconds (like last time) and not everyone is on rawk.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 12:13:47 pm »
Fuck missed the fucking sale.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 12:15:19 pm »
Did anyone even get through though? Seems either a technical issue and they haven't really sold out or something dodgy going on behind the scenes
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 12:22:51 pm »
A couple of mates got thrown out of the queue on multiple occasions and didnt get tickets.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 12:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 12:11:01 pm
There was only about 50 tickets available when this went on sale for members with 1 and all STH.......they'd be snapped up in seconds (like last time) and not everyone is on rawk.

i had no queue time,went straight to redirecting page but got error
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 12:31:24 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 12:25:07 pm
i had no queue time,went straight to redirecting page but got error

I don't know mate what's gone on - sorry you didn't get in.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 12:41:49 pm »
Hoping they'll be a few spares for this seeing as it's a Thursday night in London just after Christmas.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 12:46:21 pm »
Man was hoping this would get a chance to drop to all members but i guess thats a pipe dream!

Hopefully a few spares flying about for this.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 12:56:59 pm »
I was in this morning sale with 1 away. Picked the iPad back up at 10.50 to rejoin the que for a mate. And it never kicked me out. Seemed to glitch and leave me able to select a seat. Waited till 11 and then bought two. Never asked did I want to pick up tickets or they be delivered though
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 01:06:10 pm »
I eventually got in at 12:20. Managed to click on the game. Thought Id give it a refresh for 5 mins seen as I had waited for so long to get in. By some miracle, on the third or fourth refresh, one section went yellow, I clicked choose seat for me and I got in! Was still worrying that Id be kicked out until I completed checkout. Will be my first away in about 12 years. Cant wait!! Can guarantee it will be behind closed doors now 😅
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 01:14:05 pm »
These issues sound like a right pain :no

I came on to say that my tkts arrived this morning. Must be a record for our TO!
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 01:14:42 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 01:06:10 pm
I eventually got in at 12:20. Managed to click on the game. Thought Id give it a refresh for 5 mins seen as I had waited for so long to get in. By some miracle, on the third or fourth refresh, one section went yellow, I clicked choose seat for me and I got in! Was still worrying that Id be kicked out until I completed checkout. Will be my first away in about 12 years. Cant wait!! Can guarantee it will be behind closed doors now 😅

Did it give you the option of collecting or post?
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 01:18:25 pm »
From @LFCHelp on Twitter:

"For the Arsenal v Liverpool League Cup fixture; we had fewer than 100 tickets left for the sale this morning at 11am. As the game sold out a small number of people were rejected from the queue as we updated the status of the game to 'sold out'."

"We can confirm that all tickets were either sold or in baskets before the rejected status was presented. Demand was extremely high for this fixture. Thank you for your continued support."

I don't know why they put that final sentence.  It is both presumptuous and patronising.  I wonder how accurate it is to characterise the numbers affected as "small".  If several on RAWK are reporting issues, there will have been dozens of others.

The absence of an apology for the clear software glitch is poor too.

I would have liked to have heard what steps they are taking to collect testimony of affected users, and ensure that issues in the interface with Queue-It are resolved before the next sale.  I wasn't affected today, but could be next time.

It must have been very frustrating for those who believed they were in a fair queue, and the feedback provides little comfort when you know that basketed tickets don't always proceed to payment and odd ones then reappear.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 01:20:25 pm »
Quote from: rustynut9 on Yesterday at 01:14:42 pm
Did it give you the option of collecting or post?

Yeah I clicked post. No confirmation of that on email though? Is that normal? Outside finals, first away in over a decade.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 01:29:05 pm »
Managed to pick up a spare for this and was wondering what blocks we have beyond the usual away blocks?
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 01:20:25 pm
Yeah I clicked post. No confirmation of that on email though? Is that normal? Outside finals, first away in over a decade.

Yeah, I'm not sure why, but they never put the Post or Collect bit on the email.

Post is the default option anyway, so they won't be held for collection.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 01:41:29 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 01:29:05 pm
Managed to pick up a spare for this and was wondering what blocks we have beyond the usual away blocks?
24, 25 and 26.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 02:56:20 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 12:08:00 pm
there was about 20-25 tickets left an end of last sale
no reports of anybody getting one on here
dodgy as phuck

Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 12:15:19 pm
Did anyone even get through though? Seems either a technical issue and they haven't really sold out or something dodgy going on behind the scenes

Yes I got 2 in the 11am sale, another lad I know got 2 as well. No issues queue wise for either of us
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 02:57:12 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 01:18:25 pm
From @LFCHelp on Twitter:

"For the Arsenal v Liverpool League Cup fixture; we had fewer than 100 tickets left for the sale this morning at 11am. As the game sold out a small number of people were rejected from the queue as we updated the status of the game to 'sold out'."

"We can confirm that all tickets were either sold or in baskets before the rejected status was presented. Demand was extremely high for this fixture. Thank you for your continued support."

I don't know why they put that final sentence.  It is both presumptuous and patronising.  I wonder how accurate it is to characterise the numbers affected as "small".  If several on RAWK are reporting issues, there will have been dozens of others.

The absence of an apology for the clear software glitch is poor too.

I would have liked to have heard what steps they are taking to collect testimony of affected users, and ensure that issues in the interface with Queue-It are resolved before the next sale.  I wasn't affected today, but could be next time.

It must have been very frustrating for those who believed they were in a fair queue, and the feedback provides little comfort when you know that basketed tickets don't always proceed to payment and odd ones then reappear.

Will have been a lot of chancers in baskets trying to allocated through F&F to find people who qualify
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 03:18:10 pm »
I was one of the lucky few to get a ticket, only because my friend who had history could view the sale earlier because he had history, so presume everyone else who got tickets did the same
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 07:48:55 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:57:12 pm
Will have been a lot of chancers in baskets trying to allocated through F&F to find people who qualify
They wouldn't see the tkts unless they qualify themselves would they?
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm »
I get that the not being able to see games you dont qualify for was to stop chancers putting tickets in the basket when they didnt qualify. But surely the way it is now just changes it from what you know to who you know?
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 08:51:26 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm
I get that the not being able to see games you dont qualify for was to stop chancers putting tickets in the basket when they didnt qualify. But surely the way it is now just changes it from what you know to who you know?
If they know their login details but that probable means far fewer.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm »
Anyone tried to distribute Arsenal away ticket?  I know it says you can't. But maybe looks like you can.  I did practice to kid and looked OK. Although I did get a bit of an error message at one point.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #116 on: Today at 01:55:22 am »
Quote from: rewood on Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
Anyone tried to distribute Arsenal away ticket?  I know it says you can't. But maybe looks like you can.  I did practice to kid and looked OK. Although I did get a bit of an error message at one point.
it's a paper ticket so it won't actually do anything to the ticket
