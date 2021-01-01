From @LFCHelp on Twitter:



"For the Arsenal v Liverpool League Cup fixture; we had fewer than 100 tickets left for the sale this morning at 11am. As the game sold out a small number of people were rejected from the queue as we updated the status of the game to 'sold out'."



"We can confirm that all tickets were either sold or in baskets before the rejected status was presented. Demand was extremely high for this fixture. Thank you for your continued support."



I don't know why they put that final sentence. It is both presumptuous and patronising. I wonder how accurate it is to characterise the numbers affected as "small". If several on RAWK are reporting issues, there will have been dozens of others.



The absence of an apology for the clear software glitch is poor too.



I would have liked to have heard what steps they are taking to collect testimony of affected users, and ensure that issues in the interface with Queue-It are resolved before the next sale. I wasn't affected today, but could be next time.



It must have been very frustrating for those who believed they were in a fair queue, and the feedback provides little comfort when you know that basketed tickets don't always proceed to payment and odd ones then reappear.