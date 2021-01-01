« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details  (Read 2404 times)

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:36:12 am »
Was weird to see amber blocks right on sale start time but easy enough.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:41:28 am »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 08:31:14 am
You only see games that you qualify for.

So you are likely logged into the LFC site on your phone, but not on your Ipad.


Yes cheers stoz that sorted it, bit of a techno-phobe me
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:50:44 am »
Anyone been on row 3 before. Think I might have gone too low looking at the view from my seat
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:59:38 am »
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 08:50:44 am
Anyone been on row 3 before. Think I might have gone too low looking at the view from my seat
Been on the front row there once. View was ok but it was wet and the water drained down so spent all game in the water! Not great but we could see ok.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:08:59 am »
Cheers
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:09:59 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 08:36:12 am
Was weird to see amber blocks right on sale start time but easy enough.

Every block was green when I first went in dead on at 8:15. I noticed as its not always the case with league games, as corporates normally take a big chunk out of prime blocks.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:31:00 am »
Is this likely to go down to all STHs?
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:01:44 pm »
Can I no longer log in on my account and purchase tickets using friends/family cards who do qualify so that the tickets get posted to me as the lead booker?
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:16:51 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 01:01:44 pm
Can I no longer log in on my account and purchase tickets using friends/family cards who do qualify so that the tickets get posted to me as the lead booker?
Only if you qualify yourself.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm »
Thanks if I log in on their account presume I cant change the address tickets get posted to ?
