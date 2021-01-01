« previous next »
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:39:19 pm
Robertson is missing the games he's missing entirely through his own fault.


Wait, wait, wait. Waitttttt. Youre not saying you thought that was an actual sane red card offense?  Because I thought it was a yellow and absolute farce that they slowed it down and watched it forward and back 690 times to arrive at the red card. Whereas Kane.

Point being I could greet you warmly, give you a big pat on the back, and if we slow moed it and played it back and forth 690 freaking times it would look like I was assaulting you.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 12:30:41 pm
you are in no position to tell others what to say or how to behave on this forum to be honest.

This is a lot more polite that I wouldve been!
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:22:12 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 02:14:55 pm
Wait, wait, wait. Waitttttt. Youre not saying you thought that was an actual sane red card offense?  Because I thought it was a yellow and absolute farce that they slowed it down and watched it forward and back 690 times to arrive at the red card. Whereas Kane.

I don't think it's one we can complain about too strongly, it just felt a bit harsh in light of Kane getting away with his one.

Quote
Point being I could greet you warmly, give you a big pat on the back, and if we slow moed it and played it back and forth 690 freaking times it would look like I was assaulting you.

No, the point is that Robbo went in recklessly when he really didn't need to. Whether you agree with the decision or not, the situation was of his own making and avoidable.

Therefore the games he misses as a consequence are entirely on his shoulders. And there's no point moaning about the timing of the fixtures and which games he misses.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:22:46 pm »
This is good new surly? Were in this for the long run
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:33:04 pm »
At least we should be fresh for the Leicester game - it will be fascinating to see the difference in the Leicester teams between our game and their game with City.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm »
Injuries or Covid ?
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 01:32:22 pm
Until (yeah right!) the premier league start policing this, there will always be this assumption that teams are not being overly honest and are using a situation to their advantage when they have a lot of injuries and a lot of games to play.

Its the PL that needs to be front and centre here, until then any suggestions teams are gaming the system will carry on.

The vagueness is unlreal. Like Leeds apparently have 5 cases amongst players and staff, but somewhere else I read 7 cases.  No mention of who those players are - who the staff are - coaches, trainers, cooks?  Who knows.

Agree that the information we receive as fans is flimsy, but you presume the PL is requesting thorough information to call off a game - bearing in mind clubs with strong cases have had their pleas rejected.

It surely isn't a case of a Chief Exec of a club phoning the PL and saying 'sorry lad, we can't play this weekend as we've had six more positive COVID tests. Nah, can't give you names, just trust us'.

The problem, as always, is perception. We can't see the discussions, so we can't trust it. Personally I think clubs should have to name players with COVID, as to me it's no different than someone being out with the flu or a twisted ankle or whatever. I think one of the key issues is vaccinated versus unvaccinated. Read the statement from the PL closely today and it becomes clear:

"The Board concluded that Leeds will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend due to the number of players with COVID-19, injuries and illness. The clubs training ground has also been closed after consultation with the UK Health Security Agency and the Premier League. Watford continue to have an insufficient number of players to field a team after their match against Crystal Palace last Saturday was postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak."


Leeds can't field a team because of players who actually have COVID (plus injuries and other illnesses). Watford, on the other hand, 'can't field a team'. Notice the difference? Heavily rumoured Watford have lots of unvaccinated players, so their issue is almost certainly that those players are isolating because they're a close contact, rather than because they actually have COVID. That to me is a disgrace, and IMO Watford should be made to play the game regardless. The idiocy of their players is what's leading to them not playing, rather than players actually testing positive.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm »
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:37:40 pm »
Leeds have 10 players injured, theyve taken advantage of a few players getting covid here.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:39:17 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:37:40 pm
Leeds have 10 players injured, theyve taken advantage of a few players getting covid here.

Same for all sides who asked for cancellations.

We have the first choice midfield and best CB in world missing against Spurs but had to play.

Its a farce.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #130 on: Today at 02:44:53 pm »
Orange juice in the lateral flow tests from Leeds.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:46:23 pm »
Gutted as was going but imagine the club was quietly not bothered.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #132 on: Today at 02:49:18 pm »
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #133 on: Today at 02:55:17 pm »
Good luck getting a World Cup on next year by the way. Teams are going to need to have 50 man squads to cope.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #134 on: Today at 02:56:55 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 02:49:18 pm
Is the AFCON tournament going to go ahead?

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/africa-cup-of-nations-2022-fifa-cancelled-postponed-gianni-infantino-1360588

fc

yes it is, theres a thread about in in the general sports forum with the latest on it from yesterday.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 02:49:18 pm
Is the AFCON tournament going to go ahead?

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/africa-cup-of-nations-2022-fifa-cancelled-postponed-gianni-infantino-1360588

fc

They can't be sending players away when all this shit is happening. It's farcical at this stage..
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:04:40 pm »
Perhaps Harvey will be back to wreak his revenge if this gets rearranged later in the season
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:05:06 pm »
It's absolute bollocks if you ask me.

We dropped 2 points by playing the Spurs game when we were badly effected by COVID. Those two points could end up costing us the League.

They made it clear the other day if you have a keeper and 13 players then you play the game. Leeds have just ignored that and closed their training ground.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:05:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:47:20 pm
That's the benefit for sure - but it's a complete scam/working of the system.

Leeds were out on their feet. They got DESTROYED by Arsenal at home after shipping 7 to Man City.

They may have some Covid cases - but this in without a doubt a manipulation of the system.
I imagine Jurgen and the coaching staff are delighted, can give the boys Christmas Day off with their families and we'll be nice and fresh for Leicester who will have played a few days before and more than likely got battered, it's a win win
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:05:06 pm
It's absolute bollocks if you ask me.

We dropped 2 points by playing the Spurs game when we were badly effected by COVID. Those two points could end up costing us the League.

They made it clear the other day if you have a keeper and 13 players then you play the game. Leeds have just ignored that and closed their training ground.

Exactly this.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:10:41 pm »
Leeds should have to play the kids
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:11:07 pm
Better not be fucking rescheduled during the Afcon.


You should damn well know that it will be.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm »
There is zero transparency on any of this.

Surely they have 13 players available. Its just open to manipulation.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 02:56:55 pm
yes it is, theres a thread about in in the general sports forum with the latest on it from yesterday.
I'll still be amazed if it goes ahead
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 03:12:57 pm
I'll still be amazed if it goes ahead

Since when has any football authority done the right thing?
As far as I can see they are covering their ears and pushing to continue.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #145 on: Today at 03:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:37:16 pm
Unfortunately, as it's medical information they are allowed to keep it private, as with the vaccination status. We would have to use trust in the policing bodies that they have enough players out to cause postponement.

Training grounds could get closed for any reason, not just because of an out break amongst players. They could close them because they have no security staff or no admin staff. It's hard looking in from the outside to understand why they are doing these things.

This.

We are never going to have the level of clarity on why certain games are cancelled and others are not. Some teams will say who has Covid. Others wont. Same with vaccinations. Understandably so since there is huge divide on the issue, I doubt many of the  players want it as public knowledge if they havent been vaccinated.

As such, well always be left with this void of information. Therell always be the potential claim that some clubs are playing the system. Personally, I think theres a lot to point the finger at governing bodies about. However, when it comes to postponing games and jeopardising their product and TV deals, then they tend to be a bit more forthright and decisive. Because of the potential damage postponements could do I just dont see the PL letting teams postpone games without providing reasonable evidence. They wouldnt push for games to continue over Xmas and the be lax in their approach to games being postponed.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #146 on: Today at 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:05:06 pm
We dropped 2 points by playing the Spurs game when we were badly effected by COVID. Those two points could end up costing us the League.

Do we know if the club made any effort to get that game called off? I felt at the time we were better off getting the game played rather than risk a fixture pile-up later, and I got the feeling from Klopp's comments that he wanted it to go ahead.

We could have won the game too - not sure it's as simple as us missing players being the reason we dropped points.

And maybe let's see how the season pans out before complaining about that result costing us - it's hard to have a post mortem when it's still live.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #147 on: Today at 03:25:10 pm »
Suits me fine.  Longer rest and prep before two tricky away matches versus Leicester and Chelsea.  We'll bag the points at home to Leeds no matter when they reschedule it.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #148 on: Today at 03:28:25 pm »
Any club that can't field a team due to COVID should be slapped with a ban and a forfeiture of 3 points. Fucking NASCAR has a higher vaccination rate than the Premier League.

Before anybody says "but you can still catch it and spread it with a vaccine" yeah, you can, but being vaccinated reduces your chances significantly than if you had no vaccine. If all your squad is vaccinated and you still have that many players out fine. But if not, tough luck.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:37:40 pm
Leeds have 10 players injured, theyve taken advantage of a few players getting covid here.

Hearing it's 7 so justifiably so imo.

Through this period I think Chelsea have suffered worst.  I don't feel sorry for them or anything but funny how no one talks about their disadvantage and how they've dropped 4 points in two easy games that they should have won?  Because it suited us, that's why. 
