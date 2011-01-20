Have you somehow slept through the last decade and missed the entire existence of people like Kendrick, Tyler and Little Simz?



To an extent yes - I'll freely admit that my knowledge of where it has gone in the last decade is sorely lacking, but that my perception from what I have come across is as I said above.I can't keep up with everything going on within the genre but the shift towards the techniques that I found put me off actively searching out new artists.I am aware of Kendrick (presume you mean Kendrick Lamar?), Tyler (presuming the Creator?), can't say I know who Little Simz is.Kendrick Lamar, from what I have listened to, doesn't connect with me as I find the lyrics to not resonate. Some the the tracks have elements that I like but from what I have heard I am not inclined to go out if my way to explore his stuff.Tyler the Creator feels overproduced to me in terms of the use of effects.If you have recommendations then I'll give it a go but I stand by my assertion that overall the genre has changed to be something that I am much less interested in.I don't see what aspect of the artists you mention particularly stands apart from my assessment of how the genre has changed but I would not say I am an expert on the genre either - just describing my perceptionI have come across Kid Bookie recently - can't put my finger on it precisely but I find him catchy. I think it may be the fact that my first exposure to him was in his collaborations with Tech N9ne and that he has crossed over into a bit of metal.