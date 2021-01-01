Poll

Warbling shite in songs

I prefer the song to be about the song with the singer giving it uniquness
I prefer the song to be about how well the singer can sing and a billion notes to every line
Topic: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in

Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 10:32:36 am
I hear older singers and their songs are simple, wonderful and lovely to listen to.

Well thought out lyrics and sung in an understated and brilliant way.


Then you hear most of the modern singers (post 2000 probably) - seemingly not capable of singing a bar without using every note in the available octave.

I get that people like this, but it just annoys the shite out of me. Just sing the fucking song well. I'm not interested in how brilliant or talented you are unless it directly is part of the song.

Listen to Cher or Shirley Bassey or Tom Jones and they are capable of amazing stuff in their range, but only use it when they are underpointing the song or belting out a chorus or grandstanding ending.


They don't warble the fuck out of Every fucking single line.

Drinks Sangria

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 10:44:13 am
Specific examples that have irked you, Andy?
Red Ol

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 10:45:33 am
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 10:32:36 am
I hear older singers and their songs are simple, wonderful and lovely to listen to.

Well thought out lyrics and sung in an understated and brilliant way.


Then you hear most of the modern singers (post 2000 probably) - seemingly not capable of singing a bar without using every note in the available octave.

I get that people like this, but it just annoys the shite out of me. Just sing the fucking song well. I'm not interested in how brilliant or talented you are unless it directly is part of the song.

Listen to Cher or Shirley Bassey or Tom Jones and they are capable of amazing stuff in their range, but only use it when they are underpointing the song or belting out a chorus or grandstanding ending.


They don't warble the fuck out of Every fucking single line.

Im a miserable old git  and couldnt agree more. They seem to want to practise a sliding breathy drawn out scale on every single note. Its not great singing in my book




But apart from that . Happy Christmas  :)
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 10:53:47 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:44:13 am
Specific examples that have irked you, Andy?

I'm listening to a Christmas Album that I bought a few years back.

It's got a mixture of old time (50s, 60s) and then example of stuff from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

It's all quite reserved or mad as a bag of frogs, but it's all about the songs.

Then you've got the stuff from 00s onwards and the song to me seems to very much take a back seat - it then seems to be about a singer singing a line that would normally require 2 or maybe three notes and suddenly demands 50 notes in a very clever arrangement.

Specific songs?

I'll have a look.. Not going through all of them but..



Leona Lewis - One More Sleep (2013) - how many fucking notes do you seriously need. Fucks sake.

Destinys Child - 8 days of Christmas - just fuck off

Nsync - Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - fuck you all you shower of fucking shite

Train - Shake up Christmas. Fuck you

Girls Aloud - not tonight Santa. Get fucked.

Justin Bieber - Mistletoe - Fucking fuck




And for balance, good Christmas songs past 2000 with a good song and a good performance - no shite notes for the sake of it. All about the joy of the song..

Kelly CLarkson - Underneath the Tree (2013)

Jessie J - Man with the Bag (2015)

Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:56:33 am
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 11:11:37 am
Added a Poll as well!

Merruh Chrusstmis!
Red Ol

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 11:22:43 am
Think Whitney Houston has a lot to answer for in this respect .
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 11:57:37 am
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 11:22:43 am
Think Whitney Houston has a lot to answer for in this respect .

Yeah think you're right.

It's like the song used to always be about the song and now it's about the singer.

After the Cranberries did Zombie, a load of female singers started doing that dickhead trailing screech at the end of lines as well
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 12:01:24 pm
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 12:04:43 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:01:24 pm
No - fuck YOU! :D

Listened to it again to make sure

Fuck me. That's terrible.
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 12:22:55 pm
Smokey Robinson - Christmas Lullaby

Kinell what a load of shite
Zeppelin

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 12:35:31 pm
That's always been a pet hate of mine too, along with bleedin' autotune. When I listen to a perfect voice like Sandy Denny, singing just as many notes as the song needs it is so beautiful and I despair at some of the shite on the radio these days. (I'm starting to sound like my dad now)
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 12:41:12 pm
Quote from: Zeppelin on Yesterday at 12:35:31 pm
That's always been a pet hate of mine too, along with bleedin' autotune. When I listen to a perfect voice like Sandy Denny, singing just as many notes as the song needs it is so beautiful and I despair at some of the shite on the radio these days. (I'm starting to sound like my dad now)

My favourite female singer is Julie London.

Such a lovely voice and her singing is so wonderful and understated.
Riquende

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 12:51:25 pm
On the possibly tangential subject of autotune:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NNXg5dIVC1M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NNXg5dIVC1M</a>

This is the video that informs my understanding of why modern vocalists sound so inferior to those of yesteryear. I'd struggled to work out why I can't get into most acts past ~2000, and even find virtually all modern albums by existing bands with great 60s-90s content sub-par to unlistenable. It's a disease on the music industry.
smutchin

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 01:01:33 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 11:22:43 am
Think Whitney Houston has a lot to answer for in this respect .

Her and Mariah Carey.

Also Liz Fraser. I mean, I love Cocteau Twins but This Mortal Coils version of Song To The Siren does my head in. People bang on about it being haunting or mesmerising but to me it just sounds like a mournful dirge, and I really really really wish shed just stop doing all that wobbly vocal shit.
Red Ol

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 01:39:33 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:01:33 pm
Her and Mariah Carey.

Also Liz Fraser. I mean, I love Cocteau Twins but This Mortal Coils version of Song To The Siren does my head in. People bang on about it being haunting or mesmerising but to me it just sounds like a mournful dirge, and I really really really wish shed just stop doing all that wobbly vocal shit.


Thought she was great in Carry on Cabbie  :D
smutchin

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 01:41:52 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 01:39:33 pm


Thought she was great in Carry on Cabbie  :D

I'm too young to get that reference.  ;)
Lee0-3Liv

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Yesterday at 01:43:15 pm
A lot of these warblers stem from X-Factor, young lad comes out, unshaven, guitar and a sob story about his dead nan, then proceeds to shout his song as if he is in pain with his eyes shut and the audience laps it up.
bradders1011

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Today at 03:52:03 pm
There hasn't been a genuinely historically good album since 2010.
tubby pls.

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
Today at 03:54:38 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:52:03 pm
There hasn't been a genuinely historically good album since 2010.

Which was the last one in 2010?
