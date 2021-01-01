Specific examples that have irked you, Andy?
I'm listening to a Christmas Album that I bought a few years back.
It's got a mixture of old time (50s, 60s) and then example of stuff from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
It's all quite reserved or mad as a bag of frogs, but it's all about the songs.
Then you've got the stuff from 00s onwards and the song to me seems to very much take a back seat - it then seems to be about a singer singing a line that would normally require 2 or maybe three notes and suddenly demands 50 notes in a very clever arrangement.
Specific songs?
I'll have a look.. Not going through all of them but..
Leona Lewis - One More Sleep (2013) - how many fucking notes do you seriously need. Fucks sake.
Destinys Child - 8 days of Christmas - just fuck off
Nsync - Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - fuck you all you shower of fucking shite
Train - Shake up Christmas. Fuck you
Girls Aloud - not tonight Santa. Get fucked.
Justin Bieber - Mistletoe - Fucking fuck
And for balance, good Christmas songs past 2000 with a good song and a good performance - no shite notes for the sake of it. All about the joy of the song..
Kelly CLarkson - Underneath the Tree (2013)
Jessie J - Man with the Bag (2015)