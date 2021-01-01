Specific examples that have irked you, Andy?



I'm listening to a Christmas Album that I bought a few years back.It's got a mixture of old time (50s, 60s) and then example of stuff from the 70s, 80s and 90s.It's all quite reserved or mad as a bag of frogs, but it's all about the songs.Then you've got the stuff from 00s onwards and the song to me seems to very much take a back seat - it then seems to be about a singer singing a line that would normally require 2 or maybe three notes and suddenly demands 50 notes in a very clever arrangement.Specific songs?I'll have a look.. Not going through all of them but..Leona Lewis - One More Sleep (2013) - how many fucking notes do you seriously need. Fucks sake.Destinys Child - 8 days of Christmas - just fuck offNsync - Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - fuck you all you shower of fucking shiteTrain - Shake up Christmas. Fuck youGirls Aloud - not tonight Santa. Get fucked.Justin Bieber - Mistletoe - Fucking fuckAnd for balance, good Christmas songs past 2000 with a good song and a good performance - no shite notes for the sake of it. All about the joy of the song..Kelly CLarkson - Underneath the Tree (2013)Jessie J - Man with the Bag (2015)