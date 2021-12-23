« previous next »
The Matrix 4
« on: December 23, 2021, 12:54:58 am »
I saw this earlier whilst waiting for a train in Brum. I wasn't too fussed myself but the GF was keen. For me, the original was great, but the sequels ruined any currency the franchise had and I would have let this one pass me by.

So to summarise: I didn't hate it as much as the original sequels, but wouldn't call myself a fan. Horribly shot fistfights full of cuts so that you can't really get a sense of how anyone is actually fighting - every single movement is accompanied by a new camera angle.

And it's looooooooong. There's a solid 45 minutes at the start of the second act where bugger all happens, and the final sequence is just like some extended zombie porn.

It also has the same problem that the Star Wars sequels have, in that the premise essentially undoes the previous movies and we see things regressed back to how they were right at the beginning, and characters have to re-run the original story. And no amount of self-referential jokes in the first 15 minutes about how that's what they're about to do make that alright!

There's one reviewer I read earlier that suggested that the opening sequence teased that the entire original movie series was just a simulation on Thomas Anderson's computer - that didn't come across at all to me, but would have been interesting as a stronger narrative for the first act.

All in all, it has the cynical tone of "throw it out there and write enough sequel hooks in to expand if it works out". One antagonist just walked out of the movie with 30 minutes left and wasn't seen again.

Positive note:

I liked what we saw of how the 'real world' has evolved in the decades since the original story. I don't recall what happened to Zion in the old movies but it definitely sounds like there would be tension with the new city Io, which has Humans with ambition for better living conditions rather than just eating slop and tribal dancing for days on end. The flip side of that seems to be an unwillingness to take on the machines and free more humans, being content with the peace of the status quo.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #1 on: December 23, 2021, 05:00:23 am »
I saw it during an afternoon showing, hardly anyone there, could be because of the pandemic, could be that people are too busy buying shite for relatives.  Anyhoo.

I thought it was something of  a glorious mess, The acting is appalling (bar a woefully underused Carrie Ann Moss), the story is kinda patched together and Keanu looked as confused as the audience, but still, I found it really entertaining.  There are a few clever ideas scattered throughout and I liked the whole meta thing.

I liked the sequels more than most, especially the second film, Id say Resurrections is slightly better than the third.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #2 on: December 24, 2021, 01:43:31 pm »
Couldn't really enjoy it at all. Forgettable and almost laughable in parts.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #3 on: December 24, 2021, 02:45:59 pm »
I thought it was mediocre, possibly the worst film ive sat through this year, really bad CGI, stiff acting, plodding and dull story-line, Surely the nail in the coffin for the franchise
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #4 on: December 24, 2021, 02:50:46 pm »
It was decidedly meh.

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #5 on: December 24, 2021, 09:06:21 pm »
As a huge fan of the originals, I wish ta fuck they never made this. It was terrible. It pains me to write that. It was so jarring at times, like a shite patched together z-list netflix release. I could list so many things that pissed me off, now that I've had some time to think about it but whats the point. Of all the things they could have done, it just beggars belief they could have missed so badly.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #6 on: December 24, 2021, 09:09:25 pm »
Loved the first film, hated the sequels. They were a garbled, jumbled mess and the action scenes were flat out dull.

I had some cautious hope for this one, but the early reviews seem to have snuffed it out. The impression I have is that it starts well and the cast gives its all, but that the script and concepts fall off a cliff and takes their best efforts with it.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #7 on: December 24, 2021, 09:24:44 pm »
Personally Im not interested at all in the matrix films but considering its a franchise that has a lot of fans I was left thinking what did that add to the series. I assumed this was going to effectively be the force awakens for the matrix passing the torch to younger heroes but it wasnt even that. Besides making money I dont know why they made it.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #8 on: December 24, 2021, 11:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 24, 2021, 09:09:25 pm
Loved the first film, hated the sequels. They were a garbled, jumbled mess and the action scenes were flat out dull.

The Matrix is still a brilliant film.

Whats this shit about sequels? Are you all gaslighting me? They didnt make any sequels. There is no new Matrix film.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #9 on: December 25, 2021, 04:12:49 am »
It was like a messy Force Awakens.

The pacing is hugely off and the whole thing needs a massive edit. The action scenes are dull and easily the worst in the series, especially when you're used to Keanu in John Wick.

Actually felt the plot on the face of it is decent enough and overall made a lot more sense than the previous sequels. Enjoyed the new Zion and the rebellious machines element, should have gone further with that stuff.

They should just bin it now. The original is one of the best Sci Fi films out there, The Animatrix is stellar, Reloaded is passable and the other two are gash.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #10 on: December 25, 2021, 10:30:07 pm »
I think it's more like a Rise of Skywalker than a Force Awakens.

When you consider the amount of retconning they have to do in relation to undoing the self inflicted wounds of the previous films; whilst chucking in "member-berries" to keep people onside, along with massively disappointing action sequences - I'd say the latter comparison is more apt.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #11 on: December 26, 2021, 03:21:30 am »
It was too long - but I guess they tried to wrap everything up in one movie in case they dont do another.

Solid 5.5/10.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #12 on: December 27, 2021, 01:33:33 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 25, 2021, 10:30:07 pm
I think it's more like a Rise of Skywalker than a Force Awakens.

When you consider the amount of retconning they have to do in relation to undoing the self inflicted wounds of the previous films; whilst chucking in "member-berries" to keep people onside, along with massively disappointing action sequences - I'd say the latter comparison is more apt.

Yep you're right that does nail it more. ;D

One thing I just read which upsets me:

"The Second Renaissance" (from The Animatrix) is actually a condensed version of the film the Wachowskis wanted to do after the first Matrix. They wanted that and just a single sequel that resolved the plot-lines of both, but the studio felt audiences would be confused if the prequel didn't have Neo and co. in it and told the Wachowskis to ditch the Second Renaissance and stretch the sequel into two films instead. Thus Reloaded and Revolutions
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #13 on: December 27, 2021, 08:45:42 am »
Watching it today.

Wasn't going to have a bevvie in the pictures, but might well do.

New Years resolutions don't kick in for a few days :)
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #14 on: December 27, 2021, 06:20:27 pm »
Wow, I haven't been so disappointed in a film in quite a while. Loved the original Matrix, really liked Reloaded and had issues with Revolutions but this was miles worse than that.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #15 on: December 29, 2021, 12:22:35 am »
Watched it yesterday

Spoiler

I was actually quite enthused with the idea that Neo was actually a programmer in the Real World that was so immersed in the game that he was having psychotic breaks.

Even more interesting was actual characters from the game having AI strong enough that they were interrogating and interacting with the real world.

If they'd gone with that, then I think it could and would have been an incredible film with an amazing story.


As it was, it was just Matrix 2 or 3 (I forget which) back in a shitty City with fuck all to do and crap for everyone.


I'd very much be like Cypher to be honest. PLUG ME BACK IN!!! PLUG ME BACK IN!! THIS IS SHIT!

[close]
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #16 on: January 1, 2022, 10:21:24 pm »
This was either "meh" or "terrible" - I'm still trying to figure out which one.

And Barney...boring.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #17 on: January 2, 2022, 05:47:15 pm »
I really enjoyed it. It was never going to live up to the original -- no film could, as it was unlike anything before it, so it was only going to suffer by comparing, plus the passage of time. We're all 20 odd years older and more cynical. It was an 8/10 for me.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #18 on: January 2, 2022, 06:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Deadlogic on January  2, 2022, 05:47:15 pm
I really enjoyed it. It was never going to live up to the original -- no film could, as it was unlike anything before it,

Ghost in the Shell?
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #19 on: January 3, 2022, 11:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 23, 2021, 05:00:23 am
I thought it was something of  a glorious mess, The acting is appalling (bar a woefully underused Carrie Ann Moss), the story is kinda patched together and Keanu looked as confused as the audience, but still, I found it really entertaining.  There are a few clever ideas scattered throughout and I liked the whole meta thing.

Pretty much my thoughts exactly. It avoids being as po-faced as the sequels, which saves it. A total mess compared to the first film, but its clever enough in parts to keep you entertained.

Overall, not as shit as it couldve been but far from great. And in that way, it kinda surpassed my expectations. The first two sequels already destroyed the franchise so this film doesnt really get any hatred from me.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #20 on: January 3, 2022, 11:55:18 pm »
I really like the original trilogy (first movie is best by a distance obviously), but I thought this was absolute dogshit. Every time I think about writing a post about it I just remember more and more things I hate about it.

It felt like a movie where the writer spent years desperately trying to write a sequel that didn't need to be made and didn't have any inspiration behind it.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #21 on: January 4, 2022, 08:13:25 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on January  2, 2022, 06:27:27 pm
Ghost in the Shell?

Ghost In The Shell has a lot of influence on The Matrix (which the Wachowskis have been very frank about) but they're very different movies which explore different fundamental themes.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #22 on: January 4, 2022, 08:17:25 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on January  4, 2022, 08:13:25 am
Ghost In The Shell has a lot of influence on The Matrix (which the Wachowskis have been very frank about) but they're very different movies which explore different fundamental themes.

If you've watched Dark City, you will notice a lot of parallels there, too.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #23 on: January 4, 2022, 08:35:56 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on January  4, 2022, 08:17:25 am
If you've watched Dark City, you will notice a lot of parallels there, too.

Indeed, Dark City is such a gem too - shame not many have seen it!
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #24 on: January 4, 2022, 11:25:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on December 29, 2021, 12:22:35 am
Watched it yesterday

Spoiler

I was actually quite enthused with the idea that Neo was actually a programmer in the Real World that was so immersed in the game that he was having psychotic breaks.

Even more interesting was actual characters from the game having AI strong enough that they were interrogating and interacting with the real world.

If they'd gone with that, then I think it could and would have been an incredible film with an amazing story.


As it was, it was just Matrix 2 or 3 (I forget which) back in a shitty City with fuck all to do and crap for everyone.


I'd very much be like Cypher to be honest. PLUG ME BACK IN!!! PLUG ME BACK IN!! THIS IS SHIT!

[close]

Im glad it changed direction as I thought it was going to become Tron after the opening 20 mins.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #25 on: January 4, 2022, 11:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January  4, 2022, 08:17:25 am
If you've watched Dark City, you will notice a lot of parallels there, too.

Wasn't The Matrix filmed on sets left over from Dark City?
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:44:47 pm »
Quote from: John_P on January  4, 2022, 11:34:12 pm
Wasn't The Matrix filmed on sets left over from Dark City?

It was indeed! Although I doubt it was because of influence by Dark City that this happened, rather than that they were filmed in the same studio and productions often do that to cut costs. The scripting and (excellent) storyboarding for the Matrix were completed before Dark City was released so I'd say there was little influence.

Dark City is an absolute masterpiece. I rewatched it only two years ago and it still feels fresh and intriguing. I think it's a different beast entirely to the Matrix, though.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:48:29 am »
Not good. Struggled to finish it.
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:16:48 pm »
Just back from watching it and I have to say it was one of the worst films Ive seen at the cinema in recent memory (it might even take the original Suicide Squads unwanted crown).

2&3 were rubbish but this in my opinion was worse than both! Sad as I actually liked the first 20 mins or so
Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:50:26 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 05:48:29 am
Not good. Struggled to finish it.

That Neil Patrick Harris monologue at the end felt like it lasted for an eternity and hearing him use the term "bullet time" made me gag a little.
