The Matrix 4

Riquende

The Matrix 4
« on: December 23, 2021, 12:54:58 am »
I saw this earlier whilst waiting for a train in Brum. I wasn't too fussed myself but the GF was keen. For me, the original was great, but the sequels ruined any currency the franchise had and I would have let this one pass me by.

So to summarise: I didn't hate it as much as the original sequels, but wouldn't call myself a fan. Horribly shot fistfights full of cuts so that you can't really get a sense of how anyone is actually fighting - every single movement is accompanied by a new camera angle.

And it's looooooooong. There's a solid 45 minutes at the start of the second act where bugger all happens, and the final sequence is just like some extended zombie porn.

It also has the same problem that the Star Wars sequels have, in that the premise essentially undoes the previous movies and we see things regressed back to how they were right at the beginning, and characters have to re-run the original story. And no amount of self-referential jokes in the first 15 minutes about how that's what they're about to do make that alright!

There's one reviewer I read earlier that suggested that the opening sequence teased that the entire original movie series was just a simulation on Thomas Anderson's computer - that didn't come across at all to me, but would have been interesting as a stronger narrative for the first act.

All in all, it has the cynical tone of "throw it out there and write enough sequel hooks in to expand if it works out". One antagonist just walked out of the movie with 30 minutes left and wasn't seen again.

Positive note:

I liked what we saw of how the 'real world' has evolved in the decades since the original story. I don't recall what happened to Zion in the old movies but it definitely sounds like there would be tension with the new city Io, which has Humans with ambition for better living conditions rather than just eating slop and tribal dancing for days on end. The flip side of that seems to be an unwillingness to take on the machines and free more humans, being content with the peace of the status quo.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #1 on: December 23, 2021, 05:00:23 am »
I saw it during an afternoon showing, hardly anyone there, could be because of the pandemic, could be that people are too busy buying shite for relatives.  Anyhoo.

I thought it was something of  a glorious mess, The acting is appalling (bar a woefully underused Carrie Ann Moss), the story is kinda patched together and Keanu looked as confused as the audience, but still, I found it really entertaining.  There are a few clever ideas scattered throughout and I liked the whole meta thing.

I liked the sequels more than most, especially the second film, Id say Resurrections is slightly better than the third.
Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:43:31 pm »
Couldn't really enjoy it at all. Forgettable and almost laughable in parts.
Casta

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:45:59 pm »
I thought it was mediocre, possibly the worst film ive sat through this year, really bad CGI, stiff acting, plodding and dull story-line, Surely the nail in the coffin for the franchise
Chakan

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:50:46 pm »
It was decidedly meh.

Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm »
As a huge fan of the originals, I wish ta fuck they never made this. It was terrible. It pains me to write that. It was so jarring at times, like a shite patched together z-list netflix release. I could list so many things that pissed me off, now that I've had some time to think about it but whats the point. Of all the things they could have done, it just beggars belief they could have missed so badly.
Red Berry

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm »
Loved the first film, hated the sequels. They were a garbled, jumbled mess and the action scenes were flat out dull.

I had some cautious hope for this one, but the early reviews seem to have snuffed it out. The impression I have is that it starts well and the cast gives its all, but that the script and concepts fall off a cliff and takes their best efforts with it.
aggerdid

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:24:44 pm »
Personally Im not interested at all in the matrix films but considering its a franchise that has a lot of fans I was left thinking what did that add to the series. I assumed this was going to effectively be the force awakens for the matrix passing the torch to younger heroes but it wasnt even that. Besides making money I dont know why they made it.
smutchin

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm
Loved the first film, hated the sequels. They were a garbled, jumbled mess and the action scenes were flat out dull.

The Matrix is still a brilliant film.

Whats this shit about sequels? Are you all gaslighting me? They didnt make any sequels. There is no new Matrix film.
Kashinoda

Re: The Matrix 4
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:12:49 am »
It was like a messy Force Awakens.

The pacing is hugely off and the whole thing needs a massive edit. The action scenes are dull and easily the worst in the series, especially when you're used to Keanu in John Wick.

Actually felt the plot on the face of it is decent enough and overall made a lot more sense than the previous sequels. Enjoyed the new Zion and the rebellious machines element, should have gone further with that stuff.

They should just bin it now. The original is one of the best Sci Fi films out there, The Animatrix is stellar, Reloaded is passable and the other two are gash.
