The prize money for those two victories in the CL makes this competition seem totally irrelevant.



Does it?As a fan I’m not arsed about the prize money.I don’t look back on Johnson missing that penalty in 01 or Owen against the Mancs in 05 and think about the prize money.The competition feels far less important than it used to becauze for the first time in my life we’re regularly challenging for the league and the title (I think it took Ferguson about 20 years to win it didn’t it?) but I’m not remotely arsed about the difference in prize money and if we won it I’d be made up.I get that there are people in the club who will care, but I’d like to think plenty look beyond that.