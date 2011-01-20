« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)  (Read 21879 times)

Offline storkfoot

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm »
Hearing this feed the Scousers song for the last 40 years, Id like to say that it doesnt wind me up but Id be lying. It winds me up more now than it used to.

By the way, did anyone else hear their witty little song about Klopp being a sex offender?
Offline JackWard33

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:32:11 pm
But his main issue with the League Cup has always been two legs for the semi in January straight after the crazy Christmas schedule.


Its one of his issues  ultimately its like a game of family scrabble - you can enjoy it and get motivated to win it while your playing but once its done you dont think about and if youve got better things to do its getting elbowed pretty quickly
Hes not judged on how well he does in the competition by his employers or his fans so its always been a hassle more than anything
The obvious benefit is being able to develop some younger players thats the big benefit for him / the club
Obviously if we get to the final hell want to win it but well win it by accident from his pov 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm by JackWard33 »
Online Medellin

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm »
Maddison post match spilled the spoiling tactics Leicester set out last night which ultimately was their downfall.
He mentioned different time-wasting tactics to slow us down & prevent the  incessant steamroller effect we can have.

Brendan Rodgers.. :wave
Leicester fans.. :wave

Offline 4pool

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm »
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
Still recovering from yesterday's game. Through the late 50s, all through the 60s and into the early 70s I went to 100s of games at Anfield. Left the UK and watching since on TV it can never be quite the same, but last night's match, the crowd, the reaction of our boys to it, gave me goosebumps. I was instantly back in the Shankly era, the bedlam at every home game, hoarse and sweaty by the final whistle. Has to be one of the most heart-pumping games I've seen in the last 50 years.

Nice one.

Glad it all went as it did.
Offline divanobbygrinch

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm

The obvious benefit is being able to develop some younger players thats the big benefit for him / the club
Obviously if we get to the final hell want to win it but well win it by accident from his pov

This season in particular it has enabled the boss to cover a number of bases hence our progress. Players coming back from injury, squad players needing minutes in their legs and identifying young talent in really competitive games rather than U23. It also comes in the right part of the season for him. We've been unlucky with the draw in previous seasons. As someone has already said, his issue has been with the 2 leg semi's and the absolute shitshow of it being scheduled at the same time as WCC. Other than that, I think he's cool with it for the reasons above.
Online oojason

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »

Apologies if already posted...


'The Dutch TV commentator enjoyed Anfield singing fuck the tories last night' - https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1473981481739591681 ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Stompy on Yesterday at 09:28:18 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1474023400909721606

The irony is had they not spewed out there politically rightwing tory insults and despicable songs about starvation, we would probably allowed the game to fade out into yet another "meh" League Cup exit. DON'T POKE THE BEAR FUCKERS!
SSSHHHHHHHHH ! Don't discourage them. Jeez.
Offline roy ho ho ho!

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm »
Is it still a mental mitre ball theyre using for the Carabao by the way? I remember that being said after that mad Arsenal tie a few years ago
Offline divanobbygrinch

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #808 on: Today at 12:00:32 am »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm
Is it still a mental mitre ball theyre using for the Carabao by the way? I remember that being said after that mad Arsenal tie a few years ago

Yep. Maddison talks about it in his come and get me interview after the game...

https://youtu.be/lYbH89_X414?t=38
Offline KevLFC

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #809 on: Today at 12:00:39 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 07:29:41 pm
Do Liverpool supporters ever or regularly chant anything as bantz as the one Leicester fans were?

Suppose we do against Chelsea and to our big rivals. Don't know if calling Steve Bruce fat head counts but quite amusing though.
Online JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #810 on: Today at 12:03:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm
Klopp's reaction to last night was very telling. The much despised, barely tolerated League Cup turned into a Champions' League semi-final. The delirium in the old stadium was amazing. Imagine the equivalent competition in Italy or Spain. Juventus might have pulled a crowd of 5000, if the weather was nice. Barcelona may have got, what...15,000 tops? Even in Germany, Bayern might have struggled to get 30,000 in the Allianz for such a nuisance of a competition. But Anfield went supersonic.

I think that's what Jurgen was talking about in the interviews after the match. Liverpool is still a learning process for him. He's still falling in love. And we're still doing the same with him. What a fucking marriage!
One query about your good post Yorky, you don't despise the League Cup do you? You didn't make that clear?
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #811 on: Today at 12:28:01 am »
I'll tell ya what, that Milner pass to set up Taki with just heartbeats left to play was a totally immense, high quality pearler. He just dropped it over the defender despite his despairing leap and hit Taki full in the chest with it. From a distance at pace on the swerve.

Have that then! pow.

Offline divanobbygrinch

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #812 on: Today at 12:37:09 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:28:01 am
I'll tell ya what, that Milner pass to set up Taki with just heartbeats left to play was a totally immense, high quality pearler. He just dropped it over the defender despite his despairing leap and hit Taki full in the chest with it. From a distance at pace on the swerve.

Have that then! pow.

Yeah, it was a pearler. Like a wedge shot with right to left draw on it and everything. Great finish by Taki. Wasn't easy, had to take it early and did so finishing with aplomb
Offline Red Berry

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #813 on: Today at 12:39:27 am »
I've never despised the League Cup. I realise in the great scheme of the modern game it means nowt - one of the reasons I think PL teams should no longer participate in it - but Liverpool has a strong attachment to this competition. We were taking it seriously 40 years ago, and it gave us some very memorable moments.

The modern City fan looks with disdain at a trophy they would have sold their families to win just 15 years ago. It means nothing to them, but they want it anyway. Good to see them out of it and I'm made up we have a chance of winning it, even if it is an inconvenience.
Offline SamLad

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #814 on: Today at 12:50:37 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:28:01 am
I'll tell ya what, that Milner pass to set up Taki with just heartbeats left to play was a totally immense, high quality pearler. He just dropped it over the defender despite his despairing leap and hit Taki full in the chest with it. From a distance at pace on the swerve.

Have that then! pow.
Kinda like the last-minute cross to Lovren in the Dortmund game. Cometh the hour, cometh the Milner.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #815 on: Today at 12:51:58 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 12:00:39 am
Suppose we do against Chelsea and to our big rivals. Don't know if calling Steve Bruce fat head counts but quite amusing though.

Ha ha, I think the Steve Bruce one gets a pass. I was thinking that now that the re*t boys chant is in the bin, Liverpool supporters are on pretty solid ground calling out other fans for the type of shit dished out by Leicester fans last night, no?
Offline 4pool

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #816 on: Today at 12:55:49 am »
The winner of the League Cup gets £100,000. Loser gets £50,000.    

A lot of players earn more than that in a week.

The entire payout for all rounds to the teams is £1,000,000.

https://www.totalsportek.biz/football/efl-cup-prize-money/

Going to one leg semi-final instead of two can't really be that much of a "loss" of revenue can it?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #817 on: Today at 01:03:08 am »
Think it's more the TV and ad money
Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #818 on: Today at 01:59:08 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:39:27 am
I've never despised the League Cup. I realise in the great scheme of the modern game it means nowt - one of the reasons I think PL teams should no longer participate in it - but Liverpool has a strong attachment to this competition. We were taking it seriously 40 years ago, and it gave us some very memorable moments.

The modern City fan looks with disdain at a trophy they would have sold their families to win just 15 years ago. It means nothing to them, but they want it anyway. Good to see them out of it and I'm made up we have a chance of winning it, even if it is an inconvenience.

Can never win too many Milk Cups...
Offline NarutoReds

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #819 on: Today at 04:05:56 am »
Not from UK. But aa... I thought Leicester is one of the likeable clubs in England?

Even me obviously a Liverpool fan, has a soft spot for Arsenal, Southampton and Leeds.

Mind, fuck the both Mancs clubs, Chelsea and Spurs though. Can't stand them.
 
 
** Edit: Aaaahhhh nevermind. Just had a read from Reddit titled: "Why do Scousers hate Torries?" with the most voted answer is: "Look up what Thatcher did to the city. That's a good start."

Off me go.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:38 am by NarutoReds »
Offline a little break

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #820 on: Today at 05:10:46 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 04:04:34 pm
:evil

https://streamable.com/nvua04

It's the "FUCK OFF!" in the close up of Diogo's face for me. Legend.
Offline Corbykop

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #821 on: Today at 07:27:08 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 12:37:09 am
Yeah, it was a pearler. Like a wedge shot with right to left draw on it and everything. Great finish by Taki. Wasn't easy, had to take it early and did so finishing with aplomb


Felt sorry for Taki missing the pen as he'd given us the chance to be there and that would have crowned his night!


 
Offline roy ho ho ho!

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #822 on: Today at 08:16:02 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 12:00:32 am
Yep. Maddison talks about it in his come and get me interview after the game...

https://youtu.be/lYbH89_X414?t=38

Remember the chat about it after the Arsenal game and Saka calling it a fun ball or a beach ball or something.
Offline Fromola

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #823 on: Today at 08:29:13 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:55:49 am
The winner of the League Cup gets £100,000. Loser gets £50,000.    

A lot of players earn more than that in a week.

The entire payout for all rounds to the teams is £1,000,000.

https://www.totalsportek.biz/football/efl-cup-prize-money/

Going to one leg semi-final instead of two can't really be that much of a "loss" of revenue can it?

We'd lose the best part of 3 million quid from a sell out Anfield.
Online keyop

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #824 on: Today at 09:48:14 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 07:29:41 pm
Do Liverpool supporters ever or regularly chant anything as bantz as the one Leicester fans were?
There have been several over the years, but mainly we sing about Liverpool. 'Chelsea's got no history' was popular for a while - especially when they started acting like a massive club because of a few trophies. Then there's the usual jibes at the Mancs, bitters, and Chelsea, but rarely anything that demeans them to the extent they do with us. There's still sadly a minority of our support that will stoop to their level when provoked, but they are rare. The Hillsborough/Heysel/Munich chants (and the pushing/airplane gestures) are by far the worst, but they are condemned more and more each year. Bans for life are the only way to keep them from doing it.

Most of it from other fans is just pure jealousy - especially with Jurgen as manager, who seems more universally popular than any manager I can remember. If I was an opposition fan I'd certainly love to have have we've got - especially the spiritual connection between the fans and the soul of the club. We have arguably the best stadium and fans in the world, a museum packed full of trophies with more being added every few years, a brilliant song book to choose from, and a club anthem unrivalled anywhere in football (arguably in world sport). We also respond to the game in front of us, and have songs suited to every situation - songs about players, songs about our European pedigree, and even a song to sing when opposition fans leave early. That sense of belonging and solidarity in the stands is something I think some fans don't feel with their own clubs and fellow supporters, so they try their best to insult, hurt, or demean our city, culture and fans. Don't get me wrong, some clubs do have songs about their team, players or club, but unfortunately they often abandon them as soon as they're losing, and resort to the outdated stereotype abuse (or worse in the case of Utd/Everton/Chelsea).

As we saw on Wednesday, that's not a good strategy. At 3-1 up, if Leicester fans raised the volume for their players, their club, or their city then that game might well have turned out differently. Instead, they kicked the hornets nest and every last one of them got stung.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:09 am by keyop »
Online Keita Success

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #825 on: Today at 10:10:36 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 03:47:49 pm
Excellent article, depressing comments. Pearls before swine.
Yep.

"Scousers are generally, not universally, thick as stolen hubcaps."

Just wow. There's not even an appreciation of irony.
Online keyop

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #826 on: Today at 10:13:19 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:39:27 am
I've never despised the League Cup. I realise in the great scheme of the modern game it means nowt - one of the reasons I think PL teams should no longer participate in it - but Liverpool has a strong attachment to this competition.
I agree. I'm delighted we're in the semi finals and I've had some memorable moments at Wembley (and the Millenium Stadium), but I think there's definitely a conversation going forward about how to preserve the integrity of the League, Champions League and FA Cup. With so many additional games such as Euro and WC qualifiers, AFCON, and that ridiculous Nations League, there's a very real danger of an overload of games.

The FA Cup already provides the romance, giant-killing opportunities and big paydays for the lower league clubs, and I've often wondered how the League Cup has survived for so long (with it's format unchanged) considering the ever greater demands on clubs competing for multiple trophies.

At least it offers everyone a chance at silverware, a chance to use squad players, plus another opportunity for fans to see us play. I do wonder though, how long it will be until the format is revised, or until we see clubs try to bin it off like Utd did with the FA cup.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:46 am by keyop »
Online Yorkykopite

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #827 on: Today at 10:19:50 am »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 12:03:38 am
One query about your good post Yorky, you don't despise the League Cup do you? You didn't make that clear?

Not me John. I meant the general football world!

Getting to Wembley would be a fantastic experience for all of us. The bigger ticket allocation to the two competing clubs means the atmosphere is nearly always better than an FA Cup Final too.

Plus who can forget Ronnie Whelan's curler into the top corner? 
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #828 on: Today at 10:22:58 am »
Ive been to three League Cup finals but never to an FA Cup or European Cup. Its the big one for me. :D
Offline Fromola

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #829 on: Today at 10:38:40 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:48:14 am
There have been several over the years, but mainly we sing about Liverpool. 'Chelsea's got no history' was popular for a while - especially when they started acting like a massive club because of a few trophies. Then there's the usual jibes at the Mancs, bitters, and Chelsea, but rarely anything that demeans them to the extent they do with us. There's still sadly a minority of our support that will stoop to their level when provoked, but they are rare. The Hillsborough/Heysel/Munich chants (and the pushing/airplane gestures) are by far the worst, but they are condemned more and more each year. Bans for life are the only way to keep them from doing it.

Most of it from other fans is just pure jealousy - especially with Jurgen as manager, who seems more universally popular than any manager I can remember. If I was an opposition fan I'd certainly love to have have we've got - especially the spiritual connection between the fans and the soul of the club. We have arguably the best stadium and fans in the world, a museum packed full of trophies with more being added every few years, a brilliant song book to choose from, and a club anthem unrivalled anywhere in football (arguably in world sport). We also respond to the game in front of us, and have songs suited to every situation - songs about players, songs about our European pedigree, and even a song to sing when opposition fans leave early. That sense of belonging and solidarity in the stands is something I think some fans don't feel with their own clubs and fellow supporters, so they try their best to insult, hurt, or demean our city, culture and fans. Don't get me wrong, some clubs do have songs about their team, players or club, but unfortunately they often abandon them as soon as they're losing, and resort to the outdated stereotype abuse (or worse in the case of Utd/Everton/Chelsea).

As we saw on Wednesday, that's not a good strategy. At 3-1 up, if Leicester fans raised the volume for their players, their club, or their city then that game might well have turned out differently. Instead, they kicked the hornets nest and every last one of them got stung.

It's a novel idea. All these away fans turn up at Anfield and sing the same shit throughout the game regardless of what's happening on the pitch and very little of it is backing their own team.
Offline Jm55

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #830 on: Today at 11:20:59 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:22:58 am
Ive been to three League Cup finals but never to an FA Cup or European Cup. Its the big one for me. :D

Ive been to one of each, only ever saw us win the FA Cup though!
Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #831 on: Today at 11:28:14 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:19:50 am
Not me John. I meant the general football world!

Getting to Wembley would be a fantastic experience for all of us. The bigger ticket allocation to the two competing clubs means the atmosphere is nearly always better than an FA Cup Final too.

Plus who can forget Ronnie Whelan's curler into the top corner?
Or, indeed, Fergies one onto the hard shoulder.
Offline Fromola

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #832 on: Today at 11:31:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:19:50 am
Not me John. I meant the general football world!

Getting to Wembley would be a fantastic experience for all of us. The bigger ticket allocation to the two competing clubs means the atmosphere is nearly always better than an FA Cup Final too.

Plus who can forget Ronnie Whelan's curler into the top corner?

Robbie against Birmingham (in Cardiff). Riise against the Chelsea in the first minute (in Cardiff). Owen sealing the 2-0 against the Mancs in the last minute (in Cardiff).
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #833 on: Today at 11:33:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:31:25 am
Robbie against Birmingham (in Cardiff). Riise against the Chelsea in the first minute (in Cardiff). Owen sealing the 2-0 against the Mancs in the last minute (in Cardiff).

I was at those three, Id forgotten about the Inited one somehow! Ive actually been to 4 LC finals then, the Cardiff one at Wembley being the fourth.

Some brilliant days out for only the League Cup.
Offline scouseman

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #834 on: Today at 11:53:01 am »
did we win as I switched off when Vardy scored the second goal as I was feeling rough.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #835 on: Today at 12:07:22 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:48:14 am
There have been several over the years, but mainly we sing about Liverpool. 'Chelsea's got no history' was popular for a while - especially when they started acting like a massive club because of a few trophies. Then there's the usual jibes at the Mancs, bitters, and Chelsea, but rarely anything that demeans them to the extent they do with us. There's still sadly a minority of our support that will stoop to their level when provoked, but they are rare. The Hillsborough/Heysel/Munich chants (and the pushing/airplane gestures) are by far the worst, but they are condemned more and more each year. Bans for life are the only way to keep them from doing it.

Most of it from other fans is just pure jealousy - especially with Jurgen as manager, who seems more universally popular than any manager I can remember. If I was an opposition fan I'd certainly love to have have we've got - especially the spiritual connection between the fans and the soul of the club. We have arguably the best stadium and fans in the world, a museum packed full of trophies with more being added every few years, a brilliant song book to choose from, and a club anthem unrivalled anywhere in football (arguably in world sport). We also respond to the game in front of us, and have songs suited to every situation - songs about players, songs about our European pedigree, and even a song to sing when opposition fans leave early. That sense of belonging and solidarity in the stands is something I think some fans don't feel with their own clubs and fellow supporters, so they try their best to insult, hurt, or demean our city, culture and fans. Don't get me wrong, some clubs do have songs about their team, players or club, but unfortunately they often abandon them as soon as they're losing, and resort to the outdated stereotype abuse (or worse in the case of Utd/Everton/Chelsea).

As we saw on Wednesday, that's not a good strategy. At 3-1 up, if Leicester fans raised the volume for their players, their club, or their city then that game might well have turned out differently. Instead, they kicked the  hornets nest and every last one of them got stung.
.

Great post, thanks.
Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #836 on: Today at 12:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on December 22, 2021, 11:29:01 pm
Wow, that half-time thread is really something!

Half time threads are usually poison.

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on December 22, 2021, 11:29:01 pm
That was a lot of fun to watch in the second half, and even the first half had some good moments going forward.  The Jota and Firmino combination makes me feel a little more at ease about the games where well be missing Mane and Salah, and Minamino always has an eye for goal.  Loved the cameo from Keita, he looked a class above everyone else on the ball in midfield.

Yep, terrific match first and foremost and the second half performance in particular was brilliant, even though we did have moments in the first as well. Delighted for Minamino as well, we might be needing him in the league over the next few weeks.
Offline Sangria

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #837 on: Today at 12:10:24 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:53:01 am
did we win as I switched off when Vardy scored the second goal as I was feeling rough.

We lost on pens. Leicester have got Brentford in their semi final.
Online Medellin

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #838 on: Today at 12:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:33:36 am
I was at those three, Id forgotten about the Inited one somehow! Ive actually been to 4 LC finals then, the Cardiff one at Wembley being the fourth.

Some brilliant days out for only the League Cup.

Yep & those that we won on the bounce were some of the best football memories I have.
The 0-0 '84 final was great, the day itself deserved a better game, reds & blues in harmony singing & dancing to Wembley and back home together.
Unforgettable.
We went down on one of these..could even be this one as it kept the 68 Aigburth for the whole trip.
Was a bit lively like..the driver would fuck stop the thing too..loads of ale being downed & those who remember them buses will remember the doors..there were a few bright sparks (pissed) who jarred the rubber seals open with 2 cans & there you have it..60mph motorway toilets, the women on board were asking 'how the feck do we get our flaps out of those flaps'?  :o
Those were the days..


Online Yosser0_0

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #839 on: Today at 12:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 12:11:25 pm
Yep & those that we won on the bounce were some of the best football memories I have.
The 0-0 '84 final was great, the day itself deserved a better game, reds & blues in harmony singing & dancing to Wembley and back home together.
Unforgettable.
We went down on one of these..could even be this one as it kept the 68 Aigburth for the whole trip.
Was a bit lively like..the driver would fuck stop the thing too..loads of ale being downed & those who remember them buses will remember the doors..there were a few bright sparks (pissed) who jarred the rubber seals open with 2 cans & there you have it..60mph motorway toilets, the women on board were asking 'how the feck do we get our flaps out of those flaps'?  :o
Those were the days..



That's an ingenious adaptation to produce a mobile toilet. I'm an engineer, so I'm used to coming up with solutions and I'd be really proud of that one.  In fact, I'd probably file for a patent if it were me.
  ;D
