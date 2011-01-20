Do Liverpool supporters ever or regularly chant anything as bantz as the one Leicester fans were?



There have been several over the years, but mainly we sing about Liverpool. 'Chelsea's got no history' was popular for a while - especially when they started acting like a massive club because of a few trophies. Then there's the usual jibes at the Mancs, bitters, and Chelsea, but rarely anything that demeans them to the extent they do with us. There's still sadly a minority of our support that will stoop to their level when provoked, but they are rare. The Hillsborough/Heysel/Munich chants (and the pushing/airplane gestures) are by far the worst, but they are condemned more and more each year. Bans for life are the only way to keep them from doing it.Most of it from other fans is just pure jealousy - especially with Jurgen as manager, who seems more universally popular than any manager I can remember. If I was an opposition fan I'd certainly love to have have we've got - especially the spiritual connection between the fans and the soul of the club. We have arguably the best stadium and fans in the world, a museum packed full of trophies with more being added every few years, a brilliant song book to choose from, and a club anthem unrivalled anywhere in football (arguably in world sport). We also respond to the game in front of us, and have songs suited to every situation - songs about players, songs about our European pedigree, and even a song to sing when opposition fans leave early. That sense of belonging and solidarity in the stands is something I think some fans don't feel with their own clubs and fellow supporters, so they try their best to insult, hurt, or demean our city, culture and fans. Don't get me wrong, some clubs do have songs about their team, players or club, but unfortunately they often abandon them as soon as they're losing, and resort to the outdated stereotype abuse (or worse in the case of Utd/Everton/Chelsea).As we saw on Wednesday, that's not a good strategy. At 3-1 up, if Leicester fans raised the volume for their players, their club, or their city then that game might well have turned out differently. Instead, they kicked the hornets nest and every last one of them got stung.