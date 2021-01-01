« previous next »
Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #760 on: Today at 03:16:46 pm »
Logged
Believer

Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #761 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm »
The Leicester chants are moronic. I doubt they actually think we need to be fed but they just roll out the template chants that they have learned from the herd. Like many other fans do.

Not unlike singing the rent boys chants to Chelsea in fact. Its all imbecilic.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:44 pm by Schmarn »
Logged

DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,889
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #762 on: Today at 03:47:49 pm »
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,967
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #763 on: Today at 03:57:58 pm »
Just like Leicester, your city is blue

One of the weirdest chants Ive ever heard. There is zero part of that that is a positive for Leicester.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #764 on: Today at 04:00:09 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
  • Sound
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #765 on: Today at 04:04:34 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,035
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #766 on: Today at 04:30:39 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:47:49 pm
Excellent article, depressing comments. Pearls before swine.

Was just about to mention the comments. Havent been on that site for years and thats probably why. I have no interest in what the rest of the country has to say about football if thats the benchmark of quality.
Logged

Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #767 on: Today at 04:36:16 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:50:45 am
I agree with this. If you're going to Anfield regularly I don't think you're suffering the effects of poverty or needing to use a food bank either given the price of the tickets nowadays.

Clearly stuff we get from United, Chelsea and City amongst a few others is just disgusting but the feed the scousers song is just one of those things- none of the people singing about it actually think poverty and hunger is funny, probably a lot of them aren't even Tories, it's a song football fans know they're going to sing when they come to Anfield to get a rise out of us. Yesterday they got a rise out of us but perhaps not the one they wanted as we used it as fuel to get the atmosphere going. But the reactions on social media are a bit over the top, bordering on being a tad precious IMO. Its a shit stupid song. It's also football which has always been full of shit stupid songs, many of which we've sang gladly. We're not going to get political correctness from a few thousand mostly young blokes on a jolly to Liverpool on a Wednesday night.

Are we going to get lectured all over social media next time we sing Manchester is full of shit for talking down a fellow northern powerhouse who suffered social decay in the 1980s. 'How Tory of them to sing that', they'll cry. Will "we'll take you two by two and we'll kick fuck out of you" be deemed unnecessary, overly aggressive and triggering, and against the spirit of being a family club? I hope not, because football will become very boring very fast.

It's a predictable, unimaginative and overall shit song. We reacted to it in the stands exactly how we should have done. That's how you react, give them something back and then inspire the team to beat them. Makes it all the more fun when you get the result.

Not being funny but how many years ago did rival fans start singing those songs? It's been about forty years and only recently have people made a fuss of them instead of just rolling their eyes. On that basis I wouldn't say people are being precious it's just that when you look around at a country that has been ravaged by austerity, where every week you pass a line of people queuing up outside a foodbank, where footballers are having to lobby the government not to let children starve, those chants become more than just tedious.

And you don't have to be currently living in poverty to care about people who are. I'm not black but it doesn't mean I don't care about racist chanting, I'm not gay but I'll be very happy if we drop the rent boys chants.

Singing 'Manchester is full of shit' is very different to delighting in unemployment or food poverty. If rival fans came to Anfield and the worst they sang was 'Liverpool is full of shit' I think we'd just think it was a bit quaint. Songs about political issues are more than just mindless 'banter', and these chants in particular reflect a really unhealthy attitude amongst English people (and our fellow voters) regarding poverty. The way people from equally working class cities sneer at Scousers because they think being poor or living in a council house or not having a job is shameful.

And maybe some of their fans have genuinely never really thought about the meaning behind those chants, in the same way some of our fans never really thought about the meaning behind the rent boys chants. So what's wrong in educating them? I have no issue with shaming people and calling them Tories if that will make them think for a second about why they're singing that shit instead of just focussing on football.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #768 on: Today at 04:37:35 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:47:49 pm
Excellent article, depressing comments. Pearls before swine.

I used to comment regularly on that site but its so fucking toxic I havent even looked at them for over a year
Logged
Believer

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,204
  • Red since '64
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #769 on: Today at 05:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 01:55:26 pm
Maddison waxing lyrical about us.

https://youtu.be/lYbH89_X414?t=38

One of the replies suggested poor old Foxes succumb to teams that are dirty and physical like LFC.

You do wonder what game some supporters are actually watching, and whether theyve ever heard of the awards for fair play weve won consistently.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,911
  • 27 years...
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #770 on: Today at 05:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 02:38:03 pm
Imagine singing your city is blue, when the blue you're talking about is the absolute shitshow that is Everton football club 😄
And especially when Everton's own survey found that half of the city is Red, a quarter is Blue, and the other quarter aren't interested in football at all.  :lmao
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #771 on: Today at 06:07:50 pm »
I'm struggling to imagine a world in which the banter songs meant to poke fun at the opposition also have to pass politically correct /cancel culture deep dive scrutiny and in no way be offensive to anyone, ever, in any way.

The whole point of a banter song (within context which is sporting rivalry not actually real life) IS to offend the other side, not in a lasting hurtful way but in a bantering competitive somewhat comedic if possible way. comedic to the side doing the dishing anyway.

Imo feed the scousers primary lasting attraction as bantz to opposition fans is simply that the lyrics fit the song well and it plays on a stereotype which has one foot firmly planted in historical truth. thats perfect bantz fodder, it doesn't need to be actually true or kind or even wholesome. Its got rhythm. ish.

You know what, i know its not reality and the oppositions just taking the piss, and i can take it. i just can. Im not terribly offended or horribly shocked or morally outraged. I'm just not. Sorry.

Some proportion of the population these days seem to manufacture outrage for a living. So much stuff worthy of real outrage. Why in the 2020's have major conglomerates phased out powdered laundry soap packaged in cardboard boxes in favor of liquid soap in plastic containers, backed by the full power of the marketing machines? Because over time you can water down the contents instead of reducing the container size and nobody will notice, you say? But what about the environmental impact? fuck it you say? too much profit to ignore?  Truth is all such soaps liquid or powder are enzyme digesters ie they eat protein, and have to be strong enough to eat the dirt and not so strong as to destroy your clothes. ie its all the same exact shit only the marketing changes.

THAT'S outrageous. Theres a billion of those out there. everywhere you look there are mainstream borderline scams picking the pockets of the rich and poor alike. FTS is just  kinda repetitive at this point. Outrage? not for me.   

Great game last night though.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #772 on: Today at 06:27:51 pm »
banter is supposed to be amusing, not insulting ffs.
Logged

Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,911
  • 27 years...
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #773 on: Today at 06:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:07:50 pm
I'm struggling to imagine a world in which the banter songs meant to poke fun at the opposition also have to pass politically correct /cancel culture deep dive scrutiny and in no way be offensive to anyone, ever, in any way.

The whole point of a banter song (within context which is sporting rivalry not actually real life) IS to offend the other side, not in a lasting hurtful way but in a bantering competitive somewhat comedic if possible way. comedic to the side doing the dishing anyway.

Imo feed the scousers primary lasting attraction as bantz to opposition fans is simply that the lyrics fit the song well and it plays on a stereotype which has one foot firmly planted in historical truth. thats perfect bantz fodder, it doesn't need to be actually true or kind or even wholesome. Its got rhythm. ish.

You know what, i know its not reality and the oppositions just taking the piss, and i can take it. i just can. Im not terribly offended or horribly shocked or morally outraged. I'm just not. Sorry.

Some proportion of the population these days seem to manufacture outrage for a living. So much stuff worthy of real outrage. Why in the 2020's have major conglomerates phased out powdered laundry soap packaged in cardboard boxes in favor of liquid soap in plastic containers, backed by the full power of the marketing machines? Because over time you can water down the contents instead of reducing the container size and nobody will notice, you say? But what about the environmental impact? fuck it you say? too much profit to ignore?  Truth is all such soaps liquid or powder are enzyme digesters ie they eat protein, and have to be strong enough to eat the dirt and not so strong as to destroy your clothes. ie its all the same exact shit only the marketing changes.

THAT'S outrageous. Theres a billion of those out there. everywhere you look there are mainstream borderline scams picking the pockets of the rich and poor alike. FTS is just  kinda repetitive at this point. Outrage? not for me.   

Great game last night though.
I can't speak for anyone else, but I don't think most are outraged or offended. I just think the world has moved on in the last 40 years, and fans acting like they did in the away end last night just look and sound utterly ridiculous. They sound like throwbacks to the last century. People are always going to comment on such things and ridicule such moronic, infantile behaviour from supposed adults.

On a slightly different note, I do wonder just how motivated a team can be when all their own fans sing about is the opposition and poverty. Personally, if I were a football player I'd hate that shit being churned out every week. I'd want something stirring, something positive and encouraging. A wall of sound in support of the side I'm actually playing for, not a tirade of inane drivel aimed at the opposition and motivating the opposition against me and the team.

It seems the art of supporting, motivating and encouraging your own team has been lost these days, in favour of paying good money just to bait the opposition and act like a complete tit.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
