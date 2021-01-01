I'm struggling to imagine a world in which the banter songs meant to poke fun at the opposition also have to pass politically correct /cancel culture deep dive scrutiny and in no way be offensive to anyone, ever, in any way.



The whole point of a banter song (within context which is sporting rivalry not actually real life) IS to offend the other side, not in a lasting hurtful way but in a bantering competitive somewhat comedic if possible way. comedic to the side doing the dishing anyway.



Imo feed the scousers primary lasting attraction as bantz to opposition fans is simply that the lyrics fit the song well and it plays on a stereotype which has one foot firmly planted in historical truth. thats perfect bantz fodder, it doesn't need to be actually true or kind or even wholesome. Its got rhythm. ish.



You know what, i know its not reality and the oppositions just taking the piss, and i can take it. i just can. Im not terribly offended or horribly shocked or morally outraged. I'm just not. Sorry.



Some proportion of the population these days seem to manufacture outrage for a living. So much stuff worthy of real outrage. Why in the 2020's have major conglomerates phased out powdered laundry soap packaged in cardboard boxes in favor of liquid soap in plastic containers, backed by the full power of the marketing machines? Because over time you can water down the contents instead of reducing the container size and nobody will notice, you say? But what about the environmental impact? fuck it you say? too much profit to ignore? Truth is all such soaps liquid or powder are enzyme digesters ie they eat protein, and have to be strong enough to eat the dirt and not so strong as to destroy your clothes. ie its all the same exact shit only the marketing changes.



THAT'S outrageous. Theres a billion of those out there. everywhere you look there are mainstream borderline scams picking the pockets of the rich and poor alike. FTS is just kinda repetitive at this point. Outrage? not for me.



Great game last night though.