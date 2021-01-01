Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
(Moderators:
archie
,
JerseyKloppite
,
Lady_brandybuck
,
Lfsea
,
Groundskeeper Willie
,
TepidT2O
,
Greebo62
,
Chakan
,
thegoodfella
,
Crimson_Tank
,
Jake
,
L666KOP
,
justsean
,
Rush 82
) »
Topic:
LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34 (Read 1846 times)
Once in Royal David's jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,652
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 08:30:54 pm »
44 Hendo booked for a foul on Maddison.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Once in Royal David's jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,652
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 08:31:40 pm »
45+4 Into added on time, Leicester attack again but a good stop by Kelleher this time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Once in Royal David's jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,652
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 08:33:16 pm »
47 A really scrappy part of the game, but we are continuing to try and find another goal. But Leicester just about managing to keep us out at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Once in Royal David's jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,652
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 08:34:11 pm »
48 A good shot there from Neco, but the shot is deflected. Then Connor Bradley goes on a great little run and wins a high five from the captain for his efforts.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Once in Royal David's jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,652
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 08:35:32 pm »
49 Half time, Leicester lead 1-3.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 79,495
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 08:52:28 pm »
45 back underway at anfield as Klopp rings the changes
Konate, Jota and Milner come on.
Bradley, Morton and Koumetio off
Liverpool attack the Spion Kop into second half
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 79,495
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 08:54:43 pm »
47 brilliant spin on the edge of the area by Jota, he gets to the byline but his cut back misses everyone. Chance that
Milner has not yet been booked
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Once in Royal David's jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,652
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 08:56:07 pm »
Jota so good at drifting into space, already given Leicester problems.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 79,495
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 08:57:29 pm »
50 free kick to Leicester about 35 yards out, its a clever one down the side of the defence, but Chamberlin reads it brilliantly
Milner has not yet been booked
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 79,495
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 08:59:25 pm »
52 cross field ball intercepted by Leicester, Milner back on the cover but Kelleher saves well form conservative club.
Milner has not yet been booked
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
(Moderators:
archie
,
JerseyKloppite
,
Lady_brandybuck
,
Lfsea
,
Groundskeeper Willie
,
TepidT2O
,
Greebo62
,
Chakan
,
thegoodfella
,
Crimson_Tank
,
Jake
,
L666KOP
,
justsean
,
Rush 82
) »
Topic:
LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2