Author Topic: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34  (Read 1845 times)

jillc

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:30:54 pm »
44 Hendo booked for a foul on Maddison.
jillc

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:31:40 pm »
45+4  Into added on time, Leicester attack again but a good stop by Kelleher this time.
jillc

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:33:16 pm »
47 A really scrappy part of the game, but we are continuing to try and find another goal. But Leicester just about managing to keep us out at the moment.
jillc

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:34:11 pm »
48 A good shot there from Neco, but the shot is deflected. Then Connor Bradley goes on a great little run and wins a high five from the captain for his efforts.
jillc

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:35:32 pm »
49 Half time, Leicester lead 1-3.
TepidT2O

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:52:28 pm »
45 back underway at anfield as Klopp rings the changes

Konate, Jota and Milner come on.
Bradley, Morton and Koumetio off

Liverpool attack the Spion Kop into second half
TepidT2O

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:54:43 pm »
47 brilliant spin on the edge of the area by Jota, he gets to the byline but his cut back misses everyone.  Chance that

Milner has not yet been booked
jillc

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:56:07 pm »
Jota so good at drifting into space, already given Leicester problems.
TepidT2O

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:57:29 pm »
50 free kick to Leicester about 35 yards out, its a clever one down the side of the defence, but Chamberlin reads it brilliantly

Milner has not yet been booked

 
TepidT2O

Re: LC: Liverpool 1 vs 3 Leicester Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm »
52 cross field ball intercepted by Leicester, Milner back on the cover but Kelleher saves well form conservative club.

Milner has not yet been booked
