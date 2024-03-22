« previous next »
Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,770
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #480 on: March 22, 2024, 07:50:12 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March 22, 2024, 06:09:04 pm
Id be wary of judging anyone based on their appearance in a heavily edited reality show. But she came across as someone who refused to listen to constructive ideas from people with more experience than her which is a huge mistake.

In fairness the other contestants have largely ignored her for the duration of the show. She seems quite meek and nervous and I dont think inspires much confidence in the others. So when she actually got the chance to make the decisions, she seemed to want to do it all herself to prove that she was competent and that backfired massively.

I think some of your points are fair about her certainly earlier on she did put herself forward but seemed to be easily brushed off. There are some very strong personalities on the show. I don't think she helped herself by being too bullish when leading, instead of listening to some constructive criticism.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,118
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #481 on: March 22, 2024, 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 22, 2024, 09:28:45 am
Anyone else really annoyed by Tre? He thinks he has won it already. Smarmy git.
Nope. He comes across as fine to me. Show editing is unknown, but I see no evidence to be annoyed by him or think he's swarmy at all.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,118
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #482 on: March 22, 2024, 10:59:58 pm »
I was extremely disappointed how awful Noor was as PM. She was awful in every sense of basic management, I wasn't even surprised it didn't get down to 3 in the boardroom.

I don't watch the Fired show, is it a bad thing her not turning up? I assume its months later so is she busy or been a bad knobhead?
Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,428
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #483 on: March 23, 2024, 07:53:47 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on March 22, 2024, 07:41:21 pm
Her little comment of "oooh that's you" when they were talking about the branding in the pitch was pretty shithousey as well I thought. She couldn't have been more delighted.

It was actually quite a good idea I thought, just horribly executed and she carried herself terribly.

I forgot about that :lmao Its like she forgot she was PM for a moment.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,872
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #484 on: March 23, 2024, 10:05:25 am »
Quote from: John C on March 22, 2024, 10:59:58 pm
I was extremely disappointed how awful Noor was as PM. She was awful in every sense of basic management, I wasn't even surprised it didn't get down to 3 in the boardroom.

I don't watch the Fired show, is it a bad thing her not turning up? I assume its months later so is she busy or been a bad knobhead?

She refused the invite. Apparently she was disappointed with how the program portrayed her due to the editing.
Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,598
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #485 on: March 23, 2024, 05:13:07 pm »
Noor was absolutely terrible throughout every program. Offered absolutely nothing. When she was PM she did it terribly.
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #486 on: March 23, 2024, 05:54:50 pm »
Just watched the latest one.

My God straight off the bat I knew she was gonna lose and get fired. That Guy had a great idea to market it as a delivery van for retailers, her idea and vision was Bat shit crazy and her Arrogance and Ego were off the charts.

Worst PM ever.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,517
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #487 on: March 23, 2024, 08:32:49 pm »
I really struggled to work out what her whole vision for it was.

However, Lord Sugar must have said 3 times about the fact the van didn't move in the video yet he never said that to the other team at all and theirs was equally static.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,194
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #488 on: March 28, 2024, 10:00:15 pm »
Pieman must have the greatest business plan in the history of this show.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,978
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #489 on: March 28, 2024, 10:41:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 28, 2024, 10:00:15 pm
Pieman must have the greatest business plan in the history of this show.

So Phil, whats your business plan?

Well Lord Sugar, its a lengthy portfolio of naked old men caught in compromising positions.

Say no more, youre hired!
Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,770
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #490 on: March 28, 2024, 11:34:50 pm »
Wow, Phil on the losing team again never saw that coming!
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,903
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #491 on: March 29, 2024, 10:41:06 am »
Tre absolutely shitting his pants after all the bravado beforehand was pretty funny.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #492 on: March 29, 2024, 09:18:20 pm »
That task never makes any sense. Just whichever team brings in the most through sales wins, without any interest in what that would mean in terms of profit. Could have just dropped them face masks down to £20, sold all 150 and won easily.

The losing team got criticised for dropping the price too quickly, but the only reason it was somewhat close was because they dropped one product to £5 and then sold like 40 of them.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,118
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #493 on: March 30, 2024, 08:27:52 pm »
Things that aren't helping this show:

1. Being after Dragons Den.
2. Keeping Phil in..he's shite.
Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,774
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 02:41:57 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on March 22, 2024, 03:44:10 pm
In that case,

Flo
Tre
Rachel
Steve

For the fifth, I'm split between Paul and Phil. I think Phil is decent, but losing every single task he's been on isn't a good look.

I'd like to retract my statement about Phil above. What he must have though is a decent business plan to have gotten this far after so many losses.

I'm going with final 5 of;

Flo
Tre
Rachel
Steve
Paul
JFT97

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,774
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 02:42:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 30, 2024, 08:27:52 pm
Things that aren't helping this show:

1. Being after Dragons Den.
2. Keeping Phil in..he's shite.

Dragon's Den seems to be getting better and better. I've watched from series 1 episode 1 and I'm just as invested (couldn't resist) in it as a concept as I was back then.
JFT97

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,770
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 05:13:54 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 02:42:43 pm
Dragon's Den seems to be getting better and better. I've watched from series 1 episode 1 and I'm just as invested (couldn't resist) in it as a concept as I was back then.

Dragon's Den has gone to pot since having Neville on. Is there anything the resident Manc fails to get onto?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #497 on: Today at 09:35:58 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:13:54 pm
Dragon's Den has gone to pot since having Neville on. Is there anything the resident Manc fails to get onto?

I know it is all for exposure and not real, but they broke the immersion too much with that posh couple doing the kids books program. Smart idea as it was, they had investment, they had fucking Royal recognition, they didn't need investment they just wanted to be on the show to promote it.

That's why they offered 1% for £1 for all the dragons, it was an exercise in everyone patting themselves on the back and publicity. Wasn't a fan.

Very next episode you had the girl promoting some new age snake oil as healing medical issues including fertility, and some white dude incorporating and commercializing south American shaman culture as a coffee product, both applauded for it.

Doesn't help that Steven Bartlett is a grifter and fame monger either
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,872
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #498 on: Today at 05:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:35:58 am
I know it is all for exposure and not real, but they broke the immersion too much with that posh couple doing the kids books program. Smart idea as it was, they had investment, they had fucking Royal recognition, they didn't need investment they just wanted to be on the show to promote it.

That's why they offered 1% for £1 for all the dragons, it was an exercise in everyone patting themselves on the back and publicity. Wasn't a fan.

Very next episode you had the girl promoting some new age snake oil as healing medical issues including fertility, and some white dude incorporating and commercializing south American shaman culture as a coffee product, both applauded for it.

Doesn't help that Steven Bartlett is a grifter and fame monger either

Yep that Bartlett is certainly a grifter. His Huel Greens ad on Youtube annoys me as well.
Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #499 on: Today at 11:18:18 pm »
Double firing tomorrow night then, as only 5 make the interviews every year.
