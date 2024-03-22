Dragon's Den has gone to pot since having Neville on. Is there anything the resident Manc fails to get onto?



I know it is all for exposure and not real, but they broke the immersion too much with that posh couple doing the kids books program. Smart idea as it was, they had investment, they had fucking Royal recognition, they didn't need investment they just wanted to be on the show to promote it.That's why they offered 1% for £1 for all the dragons, it was an exercise in everyone patting themselves on the back and publicity. Wasn't a fan.Very next episode you had the girl promoting some new age snake oil as healing medical issues including fertility, and some white dude incorporating and commercializing south American shaman culture as a coffee product, both applauded for it.Doesn't help that Steven Bartlett is a grifter and fame monger either