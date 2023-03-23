« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Apprentice  (Read 19493 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #400 on: March 23, 2023, 10:04:52 pm »
Right winner but my God, such an underwhelming series.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #401 on: March 24, 2023, 07:14:22 am »
Only one winner really but still going to be a failed business I'd say..

Spoiler
Just looked at the gym they've opened up and it's £60 a month to join, or £10 per session for non-members. Pretty much makes it a boxing gym for the middle class, which just goes against the normal target market and makes it inaccessible to most that would want to join. Also goes against Marnie's story, background and reasoning for opening it. There's a reason other boxing gyms are "spit and sawdust" gyms and it's because they are tailored for the demand that exists and are generally community facilities rather than a chain looking at profit and profit only.
[close]
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,512
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #402 on: March 24, 2023, 10:58:34 am »
Wasn't a great season, some really poor candidates.  There's still the entertainment value with the characters but it'd be good to get more competent people in the process instead of the goofs they've been using of late.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,990
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #403 on: March 24, 2023, 11:02:10 am »
They're probably more competent than they're made to look to be fair. Might help if it wasn't 'right what do you want to call the car you're designed? Mr Zoom Zoom or the Slug? And where do you want the compulsory bread maker?'
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #404 on: March 24, 2023, 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 24, 2023, 11:02:10 am
They're probably more competent than they're made to look to be fair. Might help if it wasn't 'right what do you want to call the car you're designed? Mr Zoom Zoom or the Slug? And where do you want the compulsory bread maker?'
Exactly and the interviews episode proved that it's all about trying to humiliate them and parade them as idiots, since the interview episode used to be much longer back and forths and was more about the concepts and details where as this was "Right, you're an idiot. Goodbye" and trying to make them cry.

It really was an appalling series and you can but hope the production team get the boot for a more competent and less intrusive, reality-TV style production next time round.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,782
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #405 on: March 24, 2023, 11:59:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 24, 2023, 10:58:34 am
Wasn't a great season, some really poor candidates.  There's still the entertainment value with the characters but it'd be good to get more competent people in the process instead of the goofs they've been using of late.
Yep, I agree and with Lobo and iam above. It's become just an entertainment show that destructs candidates either purposely by design or by cruel idiotic exposure.
Of course people will say we shouldn't take it seriously but the show expects us to take their business acumen together with their sales and marketing skills seriously.
That's how they are judged and eliminated weekly based on a serious target of a £250k reward outcome isn't it?

Unfortunately this season resulted is an incongruous concept of candidates portrayed as fuckwits while a supposedly respected judge egregiously divorced herself from a civil viewing society which firmly placed the entire show on an unredeemable decline from now on.
I don't think The Apprentice will recover from this series. The crass Baroness shot the show in the Louboutin.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,611
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #406 on: March 25, 2023, 09:52:49 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 24, 2023, 07:14:22 am
Only one winner really but still going to be a failed business I'd say..

Spoiler
Just looked at the gym they've opened up and it's £60 a month to join, or £10 per session for non-members. Pretty much makes it a boxing gym for the middle class, which just goes against the normal target market and makes it inaccessible to most that would want to join. Also goes against Marnie's story, background and reasoning for opening it. There's a reason other boxing gyms are "spit and sawdust" gyms and it's because they are tailored for the demand that exists and are generally community facilities rather than a chain looking at profit and profit only.
[close]
It's in central London? It should do well in theory.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,512
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #407 on: January 24, 2024, 10:33:08 am »
We're back, starts next week.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/mediapacks/the-apprentice-2024-candidates-series-18



Reading the bios, Tre Lowe is my pick.  He's a 'Music & Wellness Entrepreneur', whatever that is.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,338
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #408 on: January 24, 2024, 10:51:17 am »
Steve Darken definitely has a body under his patio.

Two pie company owners could make for some good in-fighting. One of them provides pies for Man City so he's probably included in their 115 charges somehow.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,835
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #409 on: January 24, 2024, 10:57:51 am »
I havent read the bios but I know I hate them all already :D

Cant wait :D
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #410 on: January 24, 2024, 11:02:30 am »
Why is the guy supplying pies to Man City looking for investment exactly?

I really want to have the willpower not to watch this ever again. But I will watch it, and hate it. Just like the last 8 years or so.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,061
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #411 on: January 24, 2024, 11:10:00 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 24, 2024, 10:33:08 am
We're back, starts next week.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/mediapacks/the-apprentice-2024-candidates-series-18



Reading the bios, Tre Lowe is my pick.  He's a 'Music & Wellness Entrepreneur', whatever that is.
I do like the question 'Tell us something about you that we dont know?'. Your name for starters. Who the fuck are you?
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,312
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #412 on: January 24, 2024, 11:13:07 am »
It should be good for a laugh.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,908
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #413 on: January 24, 2024, 11:56:57 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 24, 2024, 10:51:17 am
Steve Darken definitely has a body under his patio.

Two pie company owners could make for some good in-fighting. One of them provides pies for Man City so he's probably included in their 115 charges somehow.

Excellent. Will read their profiles later. In the meantime, is the woman bottom left wearing the England cricket World Cup kit from 2019 (Ill post an image as I know you wont know what that looks like!).

Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,338
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #414 on: January 24, 2024, 12:01:19 pm »
Haha, I did think has she just turned up in some old sports kit ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,908
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #415 on: January 24, 2024, 12:21:15 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 24, 2024, 10:51:17 am
Steve Darken definitely has a body under his patio.

Two pie company owners could make for some good in-fighting. One of them provides pies for Man City so he's probably included in their 115 charges somehow.

Also without looking it up, just going off the picture Im going to guess that Steve Darken is back left in the grey suit?!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,804
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #416 on: January 24, 2024, 03:57:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 24, 2024, 10:33:08 am
We're back, starts next week.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/mediapacks/the-apprentice-2024-candidates-series-18



Reading the bios, Tre Lowe is my pick.  He's a 'Music & Wellness Entrepreneur', whatever that is.

Not a looker in the bunch.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,393
  • YNWA
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #417 on: January 24, 2024, 03:59:05 pm »
Is it full of daft pricks again? Show used to be decent when there were a good number of half decent contestants.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,338
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #418 on: January 24, 2024, 04:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2024, 12:21:15 pm
Also without looking it up, just going off the picture Im going to guess that Steve Darken is back left in the grey suit?!

Yes ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,338
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #419 on: January 24, 2024, 04:16:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 24, 2024, 03:57:55 pm
Not a looker in the bunch.

Can't remember the last time there was a hot bloke in it. :(
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,512
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #420 on: January 24, 2024, 04:53:38 pm »
Dr. Asif Munaf literally says "Ive got an extremely high IQ. Ive got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, Im quite good on the eyes."

He's the total package.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,733
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #421 on: January 24, 2024, 05:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on January 24, 2024, 11:02:30 am
Why is the guy supplying pies to Man City looking for investment exactly?

I really want to have the willpower not to watch this ever again. But I will watch it, and hate it. Just like the last 8 years or so.

Same, and I love it but also hate myself.
Logged
JFT97

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 09:01:03 pm »
Here we go!
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,314
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm »
Pure cringe as always, great stuff.

So, the guy who shouts out "YES!" when he hears about a 52% refund. You'd give him £250K??
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,512
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm »
Boy's sub team leader is my guy.  He looked like he couldn't be bothered with any of them.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,835
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm »
All shite. Great stuff.

PM should have gone. Talks the talk cant walk the walk.

On the subject of the Apprentice, check out Unfinished Business on TikTok / YouTube.

Its that moron Joseph Valente that won a few years ago (and never should have). Hes literally turned into a real life David Brent.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,382
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 11:38:12 pm »
What a load of morons. Supposed to be professional business people and can't read a bloody brownie recipe.

PM shouldve gone. Turned up late to lunch which was ruined and then tried to blame it all on a glass of prosecco ffs.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,061
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #427 on: Today at 12:43:50 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm
Pure cringe as always, great stuff.

So, the guy who shouts out "YES!" when he hears about a 52% refund. You'd give him £250K??
I really wish Sralan had said that nobody was being picked to come back as he was firing that dickhead for clapping instead.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,032
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:46:28 am »
Do people still watch this shite???
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 