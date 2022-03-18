« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Apprentice 2022  (Read 7488 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,695
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #240 on: March 18, 2022, 05:48:59 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on March 18, 2022, 05:26:56 pm
I thought them buying up Kathryn's domain name in various formats was brilliant ;D she looked mortified and taken down a peg while Mike was telling her.

An absolute rogues gallery of Dubya and araeholes on the interview panel. :D

Mike always does some digging, cant get away with anything.
Good old Claude who starts off quite softly spoken and makes them think hes going to be reasonable and then picks them apart.
The gobby woman who shouts at them and tells them theyre shite.
The other woman I think wasnt quite as bad to be fair.

Great viewing but I sometimes picture myself sat in front of them and cringe at what shite Id say that theyd rip to pieces. :D
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,881
  • YNWA
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #241 on: March 18, 2022, 05:54:34 pm »
I wouldn't invest in any of them this year out of those 4, absolute load of shite the lot of them - and not having to pick between someone selling pajamas for dogs or a fucking business which is 2 of them not 1.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,217
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #242 on: March 18, 2022, 05:57:32 pm »
Just dont see him touching Harpreets business with a bargepole. Huge red flag over business ownership that will only end in a family feud and in court. I honestly think Kathryn could rock up next week with pyjamas made from rags by smackheads in exchange for heroin and still win.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #243 on: March 19, 2022, 10:47:16 pm »
Those interviews were fucking shite. That one woman just trying to get Stephanie to cry - why on earth bring up her Dad?! The woman who's botoxed to within an inch of her life just trying too hard to be a c*nt without actually saying anything of use. Claude trying too hard with the whole being scary thing. The only one of good value was Mike, but who was then knee deep up Alan Sugar's arse in the boardroom.

Did have a chuckle at all these capitalists trying to say buying her pyjamas from China was unethical (granted she shouldn't have used that word in her plan). The absolute audacity to be that hypocritical on screen is pretty impressive.

Anyway, I'm fully in love with Kathryn, I can no longer refute it.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #244 on: March 20, 2022, 02:24:44 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on March 19, 2022, 10:47:16 pm
Those interviews were fucking shite. That one woman just trying to get Stephanie to cry - why on earth bring up her Dad?! The woman who's botoxed to within an inch of her life just trying too hard to be a c*nt without actually saying anything of use. Claude trying too hard with the whole being scary thing. The only one of good value was Mike, but who was then knee deep up Alan Sugar's arse in the boardroom.

Did have a chuckle at all these capitalists trying to say buying her pyjamas from China was unethical (granted she shouldn't have used that word in her plan). The absolute audacity to be that hypocritical on screen is pretty impressive.

Anyway, I'm fully in love with Kathryn, I can no longer refute it.

Must admit, I agree with everything you say. Everything.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #245 on: March 20, 2022, 05:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on March 20, 2022, 02:24:44 pm
Must admit, I agree with everything you say. Everything.

*Inserts Spiderman gif*
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,372
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #246 on: March 20, 2022, 08:56:20 pm »
Isn't the final usually on a Sunday night?
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #247 on: March 24, 2022, 09:44:57 pm »
Should have named it 'on trend'
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,309
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 07:16:15 am »
Sugar at the end pointing out the main issues with each business and saying "it's difficult" summed it up. He should have just said "I'm keeping my money" and walked out.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,818
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 07:45:05 am »
That was a really lackluster final.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,217
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:46:52 am »
Well I stand corrected after that final. I was certain the ownership issue with Harpreets business would have resulted in her not winning. Hes invested in a business that she only owns half of. Does that mean he still owns 50% and the other two have to dilute their shareholding?
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 am »
I'm sure every winner in recent memory has just basically been food or clothing related.

It lost all remaining credibility that ridiculous year when they had joint winners.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,106
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:28:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:45:05 am
That was a really lackluster final.

Yeah agree. Neither are particularly interesting businesses.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:46:52 am
Well I stand corrected after that final. I was certain the ownership issue with Harpreets business would have resulted in her not winning. Hes invested in a business that she only owns half of. Does that mean he still owns 50% and the other two have to dilute their shareholding?

Didn't even get mentioned in the final despite being a huge part of the previous episode.

Love how they change the editing in the final so that everyone suddenly seems credible/competent.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Igor Tripod Biscan

  • Got it, got off it, got on with it. Is rice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • JFT 96
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #254 on: Today at 12:54:41 pm »
That Navid is one tiresome twat, desperate to be a TV 'personality' like that Ryan Mark bell end
Logged
Liverpool is the pool of life.
Carl Jung, 1961.  Alan Partridge didn't ask for a second season you meff
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 