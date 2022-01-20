Well after being so annoyed at how even more scripted the show has become I decided to give another episode a go... Then the guy who came up with a turd shaped toothbrush and declined any reasoning to change it doesn't get fired. They at least used to try an hide the scripting with clever editing, etc, they are not even arsed now about treating the audience like idiots.



Suppose if you can put all that aside it's still enjoyable but it's just a farce at this point. Might as well be done with the whole last section and just get them all in so Sugar and the production team can just pick who they want to go.



If they are going down that overly produced route I'd just put on the most argumentative, obnoxious and aggressive candidates from auditions. At least a few fights every week would liven it up a bit.