The Apprentice 2022

sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #80 on: January 20, 2022, 10:59:21 pm
Sophie is a horrible bitch. Should have been fired for not bringing Amy back in for her awful branding.
« Last Edit: January 20, 2022, 11:04:29 pm by sinnermichael »
iamnant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #81 on: January 21, 2022, 11:23:19 am
Quite an entertaining group this year -- the arguing doesn't seem as childish as usual and the discussions in the boardroom of the losing team last night was actually quite reasonable (in comparison to previous groups).

My friend was on the first episode (the captain of the cruise ship) and didn't hold back in his opinion of the contestants when I messaged him  ;D

The Vodify branding was really nice and the PM should be applauded for it and ignoring the other contestants, but this show is all about criticism obviously. And the branding made by the American woman on the losing team was absolutely awful and insane that she wasn't brought back in. The losing PM should have been fired for that alone (as sinnermichael says above).
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #82 on: January 21, 2022, 11:56:51 am
The foreshadowing and editing in this show is hilarious sometimes. The woman proudly boasting about how she was responsible for all of the branding early on in the task and then that ends up being the main reason they lose was classic Apprentice.
Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #83 on: January 21, 2022, 04:17:56 pm
Quote from: iamnant on January 21, 2022, 11:23:19 am
The Vodify branding was really nice and the PM should be applauded for it and ignoring the other contestants, but this show is all about criticism obviously. And the branding made by the American woman on the losing team was absolutely awful and insane that she wasn't brought back in. The losing PM should have been fired for that alone (as sinnermichael says above).

Yeah, the Vodify brand and multi-media angle was very good (the drink itself probably not so much).

How they can fuck up a craft beer so much is insane, for both the taste and the brand. I get the two guys didn't seem to do much, but doing a lot really badly is surely worse.
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #84 on: January 21, 2022, 06:03:34 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January 21, 2022, 11:56:51 am
The foreshadowing and editing in this show is hilarious sometimes. The woman proudly boasting about how she was responsible for all of the branding early on in the task and then that ends up being the main reason they lose was classic Apprentice.
She had that American confident boisterous bravado after the branding was done.

Contrast that with her in the Boardroom, she was literally trying hide hoping no one would notice her by the look of impending doom on her face.

She must be house besties with the team leader.
iamnant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #85 on: January 21, 2022, 07:32:06 pm
Quote from: Libertine on January 21, 2022, 04:17:56 pm
Yeah, the Vodify brand and multi-media angle was very good (the drink itself probably not so much).

How they can fuck up a craft beer so much is insane, for both the taste and the brand. I get the two guys didn't seem to do much, but doing a lot really badly is surely worse.
Exactly - it's proof that when asked to perform, you can't.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #86 on: January 21, 2022, 09:51:38 pm
Just watched last nights.

Nick is one lucky twat. Why would he pick non alcoholic vodka when you cant taste it?! Luckily for him the can looked like the sort of thing youd see in the shops.

The other team missed an absolute open goal up against that. Couldnt place the branding but it looked like M&S cooking sauces or something. That American seemed lucky to avoid the boardroom. Navid did seem like a bumbling idiot though. The other guy might be shot but seems a bit of a blagger who could do ok on a sales task maybe.

Timo Werner seems a bit of an arsehole.

That massive pause when Sugar asked the PM who shed fire and she sized them up and then said both of them. :lmao Bet that was a tense taxi back to the house.
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #87 on: January 22, 2022, 01:41:57 pm
I thought the beer branding was decent, but as soon as they showed her talking about how it was all her idea, you just knew that it would be a sticking point later on.  Think the right person went, he offered nothing and seemed really timid (in comparison to his You're Fired appearance, where he was super flamboyant and extra sassy).
Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #88 on: January 23, 2022, 12:43:36 pm
Well after being so annoyed at how even more scripted the show has become I decided to give another episode a go... Then the guy who came up with a turd shaped toothbrush and declined any reasoning to change it doesn't get fired. They at least used to try an hide the scripting with clever editing, etc, they are not even arsed now about treating the audience like idiots.

Suppose if you can put all that aside it's still enjoyable but it's just a farce at this point. Might as well be done with the whole last section and just get them all in so Sugar and the production team can just pick who they want to go.

If they are going down that overly produced route I'd just put on the most argumentative, obnoxious and aggressive candidates from auditions. At least a few fights every week would liven it up a bit.
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #89 on: January 23, 2022, 12:59:45 pm
That was worst episode so far imo. Just found it boring. Always feels like a school trip away from daily mundane school.

Interestingly saw the house they are staying in, in another show. £17 million price tag ;D
Guz-kop

  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #90 on: January 24, 2022, 11:01:57 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 22, 2022, 01:41:57 pm
I thought the beer branding was decent, but as soon as they showed her talking about how it was all her idea, you just knew that it would be a sticking point later on.  Think the right person went, he offered nothing and seemed really timid (in comparison to his You're Fired appearance, where he was super flamboyant and extra sassy).

The PM should've been fired. At least from the little we see, Navid didn't look like he'd win but I bet the producers thought he'd give them more for the camera and when it was clear he wouldnt, binned him off
McSquared

  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #91 on: January 24, 2022, 11:31:51 pm
Imagine having to get your heart medication prescription off that Navid. Whats the world coming to
timmit

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #92 on: January 24, 2022, 11:50:07 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 23, 2022, 12:43:36 pm
Well after being so annoyed at how even more scripted the show has become I decided to give another episode a go... Then the guy who came up with a turd shaped toothbrush and declined any reasoning to change it doesn't get fired. They at least used to try an hide the scripting with clever editing, etc, they are not even arsed now about treating the audience like idiots.

Suppose if you can put all that aside it's still enjoyable but it's just a farce at this point. Might as well be done with the whole last section and just get them all in so Sugar and the production team can just pick who they want to go.

If they are going down that overly produced route I'd just put on the most argumentative, obnoxious and aggressive candidates from auditions. At least a few fights every week would liven it up a bit.

cant believe he never went for that. Especially after the turd logo the week before !
Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #93 on: January 25, 2022, 09:47:37 am
The "business plans" are becoming increasingly awful too. Seems like they are mostly "I have a pharmacy/childcare/etc business and I want to open more branches". Well, go see a bank manager and get a business loan then.

I guess anyone with a decent business idea wouldn't be on there in the first place.
timmit

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #94 on: January 25, 2022, 11:44:08 am
Quote from: Libertine on January 25, 2022, 09:47:37 am


I guess anyone with a decent business idea wouldn't be on there in the first place.

Nail... on... head
Guz-kop

  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:16:18 pm
Utterly ridiculous task this week.
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Absolutely useless, the lot of them.
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:59:59 pm
The right person went, no other option.  Thought it might've been a double firing, that's coming soon I reckon.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:06:55 pm
Next week the candidates design and then make by hand a new car
Guz-kop

  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:06:55 pm
Next week the candidates design and then make by hand a new car

Amy : " you were telling us you once stepped into a car dealership last year. You'd be great for leading this task"

"I'm happy to step up to the plate but just so you guys know I've never built a car"
Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm
To be fair to Francesca she nailed her side of the task. Shes still as equally annoying as the rest of them but credit where its due.
iamnant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:54:25 pm
That Akshay -- fuck me, there's a fella who needs a good slap.

Proof that they don't film the cafe scene the same day as the boardrooms then, since Kathryn wasn't there.

Francesca was great -- put that absolute fucking nugget Aaron in his place and showed the lads how it's done. She and Kathryn seem to be the most level headed on there -- not many strong candidates at all really.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:22:44 pm
The guy who went had one chance of surviving, and that was to play on the fact that he was the only one willing to step up and be team leader and that he was pretty much forced into it. Only he bizarrely then didn't bring back the person who's fault that was, despite calling her out on it beforehand.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
That wasnt a difficult task at all.
iamnant

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #104 on: Today at 12:01:35 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:22:44 pm
The guy who went had one chance of surviving, and that was to play on the fact that he was the only one willing to step up and be team leader and that he was pretty much forced into it. Only he bizarrely then didn't bring back the person who's fault that was, despite calling her out on it beforehand.
She's been pretty lucky not to be brought back 2 weeks in a row now. She's a major bullshiter so won't last long.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Reply #105 on: Today at 08:47:23 pm
Just watched. Kind of glad Timo Werner went. Didnt have a lot about him, sounded like he was just a wide bit sales type. Forgetting to sell the crab!
 
That Akshay is slippery and useless though. Was it him who said we caught this in the sea or something similar when trying to sell it. Where else would it have come from? :D
