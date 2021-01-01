« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Apprentice 2022  (Read 2181 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:59:21 pm »
Sophie is a horrible bitch. Should have been fired for not bringing Amy back in for her awful branding.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm by sinnermichael »
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:23:19 am »
Quite an entertaining group this year -- the arguing doesn't seem as childish as usual and the discussions in the boardroom of the losing team last night was actually quite reasonable (in comparison to previous groups).

My friend was on the first episode (the captain of the cruise ship) and didn't hold back in his opinion of the contestants when I messaged him  ;D

The Vodify branding was really nice and the PM should be applauded for it and ignoring the other contestants, but this show is all about criticism obviously. And the branding made by the American woman on the losing team was absolutely awful and insane that she wasn't brought back in. The losing PM should have been fired for that alone (as sinnermichael says above).
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,108
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:56:51 am »
The foreshadowing and editing in this show is hilarious sometimes. The woman proudly boasting about how she was responsible for all of the branding early on in the task and then that ends up being the main reason they lose was classic Apprentice.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,001
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:17:56 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 11:23:19 am
The Vodify branding was really nice and the PM should be applauded for it and ignoring the other contestants, but this show is all about criticism obviously. And the branding made by the American woman on the losing team was absolutely awful and insane that she wasn't brought back in. The losing PM should have been fired for that alone (as sinnermichael says above).

Yeah, the Vodify brand and multi-media angle was very good (the drink itself probably not so much).

How they can fuck up a craft beer so much is insane, for both the taste and the brand. I get the two guys didn't seem to do much, but doing a lot really badly is surely worse.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 11:56:51 am
The foreshadowing and editing in this show is hilarious sometimes. The woman proudly boasting about how she was responsible for all of the branding early on in the task and then that ends up being the main reason they lose was classic Apprentice.
She had that American confident boisterous bravado after the branding was done.

Contrast that with her in the Boardroom, she was literally trying hide hoping no one would notice her by the look of impending doom on her face.

She must be house besties with the team leader.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:17:56 pm
Yeah, the Vodify brand and multi-media angle was very good (the drink itself probably not so much).

How they can fuck up a craft beer so much is insane, for both the taste and the brand. I get the two guys didn't seem to do much, but doing a lot really badly is surely worse.
Exactly - it's proof that when asked to perform, you can't.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,731
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:51:38 pm »
Just watched last nights.

Nick is one lucky twat. Why would he pick non alcoholic vodka when you cant taste it?! Luckily for him the can looked like the sort of thing youd see in the shops.

The other team missed an absolute open goal up against that. Couldnt place the branding but it looked like M&S cooking sauces or something. That American seemed lucky to avoid the boardroom. Navid did seem like a bumbling idiot though. The other guy might be shot but seems a bit of a blagger who could do ok on a sales task maybe.

Timo Werner seems a bit of an arsehole.

That massive pause when Sugar asked the PM who shed fire and she sized them up and then said both of them. :lmao Bet that was a tense taxi back to the house.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 