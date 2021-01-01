« previous next »
Festive & NY Fixtures

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Yesterday at 04:20:01 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:15:11 pm
Trezegeut dive against Brentford 94' - https://streamff.com/v/f43ba5 & https://streamff.com/v/175568 (with alternate angles)

If Trezegeut was playing for Manchester City he's have been given the penalty...

Haha fucking hell.  Shameless.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Yesterday at 04:20:06 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:17:42 pm
BBC text on the game.
And the boos ring out again around Goodison

They booed on the whistle but they seemed to clap them off after they rallied in the second half, albeit Brighton rested on their laurels. There wasn't the anger after the derby or Brentford and Watford.
Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm
Thanks Jason
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Yesterday at 04:31:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:11:34 pm
It's January, the bottom 3 have got 4 wins between them all season and they're all within 3 points of safety.

The best league in the world.............
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Yesterday at 04:41:28 pm
Wtf was that from Chelsea!? L0000L000klklfkwerp234ur;m`;Z!
Just control the ball with your foot?
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:32:30 pm
PHIL JONES STARTS

I SHIT YOU NOT

BREXIT, COVID and the return of Phil Jones
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:50:29 pm
Wasnt going to watch but this has upped the comedy potential significantly.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:51:57 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:50:29 pm
Wasnt going to watch but this has upped the comedy potential significantly.

me too  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:56:12 pm
Fucking hell, I don't think we had a confirmed Covid-19 case in the UK the last time Phil Jones played.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 05:03:24 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:56:12 pm
Fucking hell, I don't think we had a confirmed Covid-19 case in the UK the last time Phil Jones played.

Wed barely had a smallpox case.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 05:18:36 pm
I had no idea there was even a game on till I saw this thread bumped!

Probably not a loss in quality for the Mancs, such has been Maguires awfulness.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 05:21:34 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:18:36 pm
I had no idea there was even a game on till I saw this thread bumped!

Probably not a loss in quality for the Mancs, such has been Maguires awfulness.

The reincarnation of Franz Beckenbauer is playing though.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 05:25:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:18:36 pm
I had no idea there was even a game on till I saw this thread bumped!

Probably not a loss in quality for the Mancs, such has been Maguires awfulness.

Yes, all of a sudden they have a chance.  ;D
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 05:29:02 pm
The GOAT leads out his beloved City United.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 05:29:56 pm
That United side will move like a glacier. The Burno love in is completely over? Has he officially become the scapegoat?
