Trezegeut dive against Brentford 94' - https://streamff.com/v/f43ba5 & https://streamff.com/v/175568 (with alternate angles)If Trezegeut was playing for Manchester City he's have been given the penalty...
BBC text on the game. And the boos ring out again around Goodison
It's January, the bottom 3 have got 4 wins between them all season and they're all within 3 points of safety.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Wasnt going to watch but this has upped the comedy potential significantly.
Fucking hell, I don't think we had a confirmed Covid-19 case in the UK the last time Phil Jones played.
people like big dick nick.
I had no idea there was even a game on till I saw this thread bumped!Probably not a loss in quality for the Mancs, such has been Maguires awfulness.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]