I get the annoyance and at times it does feel like youre delaying the inevitable trying to go toe to toe with City but the reason were 12 points behind them is because weve dropped 8 points from winning positions this season (including 2 against City) and only managed a draw despite playing half a match against a 10 man Chelsea side when we were at 1-1. If we drop half the amount from winning positions the gap is 8 points and weve got 2 games in hand.
The season we win the title we dont drop a single point from a game that were ahead in until the league is already won, thats why were so far behind them and it wont change until we can change that.
As it happens I think people are overreacting a touch anyway, we need to win tomorrow but its worth remembering that in 2018/19 City are effectively 4 behind us at this stage (its more I think but again they had games in hand) so if we can reel it into 6 its far from insurmountable if we can get our a g together and stop chucking needless points away.
As I said, I don't think we had a 90 point season in us this season anyway. We signed one player in the summer and lost Gini after all the injury issues last season and scraping top 4 on the last day and with AFCON to come and knowing we were in the middle of a pandemic.
But even if we did splash out in the summer or just had luck with injuries and Covid we'd still be needing to win 30+ league games again out of 38.
The bar is higher than it's ever been. If we weren't competing against City and all their doped up money we'd still be on course to win the league. THe issue is you can't have a bad run anymore in a season, you can't afford key injuries, Covid cases or referees fucking you over. Everything has to go smoothly to have a hope of beating these over 38 games.