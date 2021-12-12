That's the spirit.



I honestly believe you'd have to be deluded to think otherwise. Is it definitely over? Obviously not, but we're in a situation where we need to hope they lose 2 games that we win in addition to winning a game in hand just to even be level pegging. Not to mention we won't have home advantage when we do battle with them again. Oh, and 2 of our best players will be gone for a few games. Mountain to climb.