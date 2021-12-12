Brentford are a collection of mediocre footballers without the technique to play the style their manager demands, particularly against a side like City - they rarely beat the first press.
You have to give them credit for their desire, physicality and attitude though. They remind me a little of Leeds - who admittedly have a few players with good technical ability.
Fernandinho is a player I could have a lot of admiration for, given his terrific football brain and the fact hes still doing it defensively and with the ball at 36/7 - if it werent for the fact of his off the scale snide and shithousery.