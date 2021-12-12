« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Festive & NY Fixtures  (Read 20854 times)

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm »
Fucking hell this ref is so shit its untrue

Cancelo backs in, falls over and its given to relieve any pressure
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,659
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 10:04:10 pm »
Tough watching city get all the flopping calls on top of the 90% possession they have purchased. Seems a bit overdone.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,291
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 10:04:10 pm »
Every single challenge in city their players hit the ground its an absolute farce
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 10:04:17 pm »
Coote is a weak referee who is influenced by celebrity
Logged

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 10:04:46 pm »
Ahh remember the days, Brentford v Liverpool, Brentford players running around like its the World Cup final, crowd baying like dogs.
Logged

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,291
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 10:04:59 pm »
Fernandinho kicks ball away

Yellow? Nah
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,096
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 10:05:21 pm »
Isn't that Coote? No surprise he's giving everything to City
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,659
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 10:05:33 pm »
Fuck this ref my god
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,291
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 10:05:45 pm »
This is fucking ridiculous

Real la liga shit
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 10:06:07 pm »
Regardless of what happens from here on out drawing at Brentford was killer. 3 goals conceded against a Championship outfit. I still feel sick.
Logged

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,291
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 10:06:41 pm »
Hahaha what is this
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,570
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 10:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:06:07 pm
Regardless of what happens from here on out drawing at Brentford was killer. 3 goals conceded against a Championship outfit. I still feel sick.

Mo missed that one on one at 3-2 up.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,299
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 10:07:01 pm »
Yawn 🥱

Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,312
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 10:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 10:04:46 pm
Ahh remember the days, Brentford v Liverpool, Brentford players running around like its the World Cup final, crowd baying like dogs.
Liverpool being chaotic and not managing the game properly. It goes both ways.

City go ahead and slow the game down. We go ahead of speed it upit makes our good games amazing. But our not so good games, dangerous.

In 19/20. We used to be very good at slowing things down
Logged

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,916
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 10:07:28 pm »
That curly ginger twat has proper fucked his team in the last five there, utterly useless
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,291
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 10:07:41 pm »
The free kicks Coote just give there

But Pickford on VVD was nothing
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 10:07:45 pm »
Players are so fucking thick it's laughable.  Brentford keeper launches it towards City's box with half of his team still in their own half.  Fuck me haha.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 10:08:43 pm »
I cant stand the sight of Coote. 
Logged

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 10:09:02 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 10:07:05 pm
Liverpool being chaotic and not managing the game properly. It goes both ways.

City go ahead and slow the game down. We go ahead of speed it upit makes our good games amazing. But our not so good games, dangerous

Nah they were playing out there skins that game, tonight theyve not give a shit.

I mean playing Liverpool is a much bigger deal I get that but annoying how some teams put a massive shift in against us regardless how we play. They stood off all second half tonight with hardly a press of the ball in sight.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,319
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 10:09:18 pm »
Tuned in to witness City run away with the league (according to quite a few people here) and see they didnt exactly score a bucket load against Brentford. A win is a win but there will be tougher matches ahead for them and they will drop points.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 10:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:06:07 pm
Regardless of what happens from here on out drawing at Brentford was killer. 3 goals conceded against a Championship outfit. I still feel sick.

That and drawing 2-2 at home to Brighton after being two up are the most annoying results of this season.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 10:11:52 pm »
Of course they will drop points , so will every other team
Do you think if Brentford had scored, city wouldn't have upped the tempo and scored again.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 10:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:10:40 pm
That and drawing 2-2 at home to Brighton after being two up are the most annoying results of this season.

Brighton doesn't actually annoy me because I see Brighton as a decent football team. I can't get out of the mentality that Brentford have lousy footballers and we somehow conceded 3 goals. I will probably die never understanding how we were that bad.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • JFT97
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 10:12:18 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:09:18 pm
Tuned in to witness City run away with the league (according to quite a few people here) and see they didnt exactly score a bucket load against Brentford. A win is a win but there will be tougher matches ahead for them and they will drop points.

Exactly this, plus wasnt it wolves they only beat 1-0 with a dubious pen.  Doesnt change the fact that city seem to get most of the decisions and the team seems to be full of diving bastards.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 10:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 10:09:02 pm
Nah they were playing out there skins that game, tonight theyve not give a shit.

I mean playing Liverpool is a much bigger deal I get that but annoying how some teams put a massive shift in against us regardless how we play. They stood off all second half tonight with hardly a press of the ball in sight.


You do realise that 3/4s of that team were missing tonight don't you?  Or do you just look at the results online and guess the details?
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 10:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:08:43 pm
I cant stand the sight of Coote. 


Me neither.

He always just looks like the kid with a pile of nicked sweets in his pocket who's just been clocked by the shopkeeper.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,052
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 10:16:49 pm »
12 points behind potentially going into Chelsea away. Would never have thought that a few weeks back.

It is what It is.

All we can do is try and win our games.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,219
  • Red since '64
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 10:18:16 pm »
Brentford are a collection of mediocre footballers without the technique to play the style their manager demands, particularly against a side like City - they rarely beat the first press.

You have to give them credit for their desire, physicality and attitude though. They remind me a little of Leeds - who admittedly have a few players with good technical ability.

Fernandinho is a player I could have a lot of admiration for, given his terrific football brain and the fact hes still doing it defensively and with the ball at 36/7 - if it werent for the fact of his off the scale snide and shithousery.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,080
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 10:26:13 pm »
Looks like it's City's title to lose now.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 10:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:12:20 pm

You do realise that 3/4s of that team were missing tonight don't you?  Or do you just look at the results online and guess the details?

No I watched the game. Whats with the shitty comment? Just an opinion.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 10:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 10:27:19 pm
No I watched the game. Whats with the shitty comment? Just an opinion.

They played differently tonight to how they played against us ... so what?  City and us play differently for a start.  They still had a spring in their step in September.  Now they have injuries and the slog of the season has kicked in.  Just an opinion.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,066
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 10:32:21 pm »
Like it or not there is absolutely no scope to drop points if are to overhaul City.  Every game is a cup final and a must win starting on Sunday.  All we can do is keep winning and if we do the game at their place will having some bearing on the title. 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,259
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 10:38:17 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 10:26:13 pm
Looks like it's City's title to lose now.
That's the spirit.
Logged

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 10:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:29:57 pm
They played differently tonight to how they played against us ... so what?  City and us play differently for a start.  They still had a spring in their step in September.  Now they have injuries and the slog of the season has kicked in.  Just an opinion.

So you agree then, I didnt say there was an ulterior motive, just that its plainly annoying how some things turn out.

If you have a different opinion thats fine by me, I just wont be arsed getting funny about it.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 10:41:01 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 10:38:17 pm
That's the spirit.

I honestly believe you'd have to be deluded to think otherwise. Is it definitely over? Obviously not, but we're in a situation where we need to hope they lose 2 games that we win in addition to winning a game in hand just to even be level pegging. Not to mention we won't have home advantage when we do battle with them again. Oh, and 2 of our best players will be gone for a few games. Mountain to climb.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 10:38:29 pm
So you agree then, I didnt say there was an ulterior motive, just that its plainly annoying how some things turn out.

If you have a different opinion thats fine by me, I just wont be arsed getting funny about it.


You were clearly suggesting that teams try harder against us than they do against City.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 10:45:17 pm »
Just seen that Rudiger tackle.

Jesus Christ.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
  • Sound
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 10:46:37 pm »
Is Tuchel aiming to get our game with them called off?

"We have seven Covid cases..We have five or six players out for six or more weeks."
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 