Sim Racing
« on: December 21, 2021, 08:43:06 pm »
Anybody into this?

Had a go of my mates wheel on Assetto Corsa a while back and I dont think I want to ever play a car game with a controller again.

I dont have a pc but I would like one for gran tourism 7 and Assetto Corsa competizione which is being updated for ps5 so should be a lot closer to the pc version.
Re: Sim Racing
« Reply #1 on: December 23, 2021, 03:19:07 am »
 Sim racing is for nerds like this guy:

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ayE2KPPT78" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ayE2KPPT78</a>


 And to answer your question, yeah, I've gone right down the rabbit hole with it and have done hundreds and hundreds of laps on some of my favorite tracks such as Spa.  Recently upgraded to a direct-drive Mclaren GT3 replica wheel and load cell pedals and it's the dog's bollocks.  I couldn't go back to a controller or 'arcade racers' now either.  The real pièce de résistance is VR.  Automobilista 2 (currently my favorite sim) in VR with a good wheel is just out of this world.  You're just 'there' and really do start to lose the 'reality line'.  Outbreak yourself on the Nordschleife and your sphincer tightens up.   ;D


ACC is bloody good, but runs like shit in VR, so I don't play it that much these days.  Being an elitist dick, I don't consider Gran Turismo a proper sim as the physics are too far off the real thing.   
Re: Sim Racing
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:17:47 am »
Yeah gt sport isnt really a proper sim but I enjoy it with a controller so hopefully it will be better with a wheel. I have the the fanatec csl PlayStation version ordered with the load cell and boost kit. Still havent decided on a cockpit yet but leaning towards the gt omega titan as I like the tubular design and small footprint.

Was surprised at the sound of acc, never heard anything like it. Its absolutely useless with a controller though.

If I get anymore into it I will get a pc but for now it will just be ps5.
Re: Sim Racing
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:32:28 am »
Couldn't help but laugh at "if I get any more into it" after you've already gone straight to direct drive and a cockpit.   ;D

 And yeah, ACC sounds are boss.  Never tried it with a controller, but can imagine that it's...not good. 
