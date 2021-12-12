« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)  (Read 984 times)

Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,071
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Yesterday at 03:49:34 pm
Didn't Xabi Alonso's brother play professional football?
Looked it up Mikel Alonso
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:35:28 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm
You two need a time out, perhaps even a KIPPE

Im N CLYNEd to agree.
Logged
JFT97

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • IFWT
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 04:29:57 pm
Don't think  I ever heard that, but if I did, I had forgotten.

Terry Owen.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,071
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:43:27 pm »
2. David Burrows, Joe Hewitt, Albert Stubbins
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:46:02 pm by dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,071
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:45:28 pm »
3 Phil was an excellent TAYLOR back in the day
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,030
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 04:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Yesterday at 04:20:49 pm
Virgil built a dyke to stop the flood.

He needed a van to build it.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • IFWT
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:05:02 pm »
Robbie and Roger went on a HUNT with a FOWLER.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm
Terry Owen.

Just looked him up, he was shite wasn't he?
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,004
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:14:18 pm »
The only thing I CAN see that I have infringed is animal porn - but that was just for amusement - didn't know it was illegal?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 05:14:18 pm
The only thing I CAN see that I have infringed is animal porn - but that was just for amusement - didn't know it was illegal?

Must be a WRIGHT PAYNE for you having to decide whether to log in as Effes or Hazell each time!
Logged
JFT97

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,003
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 05:14:18 pm
The only thing I CAN see that I have infringed is animal porn - but that was just for amusement - didn't know it was illegal?

Were you just browsing videos on the information super HEIGHWAY?
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,436
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm
1)

Alex Oxlade--Chamberlain (Mark Chamberlain - father))
Alec Watson (Dave Watson - brother)
Kenny Dalglish (Paul Dalglish - son)
Rigobert Song (Alex Song - uncle)
Jamie Redknapp (Harry Redknapp - son)
Thiago (Mazinho - son)

The Cloughs
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:12:50 pm »
daniel is dean Sturridge' uncle
Logged

Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,071
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:12:50 pm
daniel is dean Sturridge' uncle
And Sturridge works for q2 as well
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,004
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm
Must be a WRIGHT PAYNE for you having to decide whether to log in as Effes or Hazell each time!

;D

Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 05:22:51 pm
Were you just browsing videos on the information super HEIGHWAY?

Yep, on my DIAOl up modem.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:31:04 pm »
After I got home from my piechnik in St Johns Wood, hackney Marsh I watched Crocodile Dundee on VHS and was so happy I sang a  Liddell Song

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:42:40 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:24:32 pm
"Don't let Paul Scholes suck your Tosun"

Made my day
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,004
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:32:25 pm »
Gutted I didn't think of a mashed up Dundee cake joke after seeing Kenny's post.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:32:33 pm »
Do the sentences have to be in English?

TORRES is spanish for towers.

REINA is spanish for queen.
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 06:41:20 pm »
Think we should look for someone who qualifies for all three questions. We have had a good few that qualify for two answers but don't think we have had anybody qualify for all three!
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,045
  • Abba Zaba la ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:32:46 pm
2.
Grobbelaar
Gerrard
Carragher
Hyypia
Keegan
Finnan
Riise
Ruddock
Redknapp

Alf Arrowsmith .
Ian Callaghan.
Heggem.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:14:04 pm by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Find your heart and you will find the way - Some wise fella

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,003
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 07:36:06 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 07:11:54 pm
Alf Arrowsmith .
Ian Callaghan.
Heggem.

Hamann
Logged

Offline Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:43:16 pm »
For Q1. Alan Kennedy? Didn't he play against his brother in a cup game once.... I've got Bury in my mind, late 70's or early 80's?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig67 on Yesterday at 07:43:16 pm
For Q1. Alan Kennedy? Didn't he play against his brother in a cup game once.... I've got Bury in my mind, late 70's or early 80's?

Works for Q2 also.

Im learning Duvva
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm »
Heard of Saints like George, Patrick, Andrew and David, but not sure if there's a St John.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
Here's all 3 in one then, just came to me

"Go and get me a Phillips screwdriver"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:42:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:01:03 am
Here's all 3 in one then, just came to me

"Go and get me a Phillips screwdriver"

He doesn't meet the 100 games criteria but its more than good enough for me!!

Close the thread  :) :wave
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,988
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:41:36 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:32:46 pm
2.
Grobbelaar
Gerrard
Carragher
Hyypia
Keegan
Finnan
Riise
Ruddock
Redknapp

Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Yesterday at 03:48:36 pm
2. Harry Kewell, Didi Hamann, Gary McAllister, Fernando Torres, Ian Callaghan, Billy Liddell, Matt McQueen, Elisha Scott, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy, Alan Kennedy, Gary Ablett, Daniel Agger,

Phil Babb, Joe Allen, Jason McAteer
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,855
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:47:57 am »
Daniele Padelli
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 