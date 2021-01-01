« previous next »
Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December

Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:51:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm
it's 3 games - he isn't back until Jan 2nd.

Robertson will now be unavailable for Liverpools League Cup quarter-final with Leicester City on Wednesday (22 December).

Jurgen Klopp will also be without the Scotland captain for his sides Premier League games with Leeds United and Leicester.

Thought the 3 match ban was for violent conduct, fighting etc.
Robbo should have wildly studded him on the shin out of control..clear yellow card offence.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm
we're all saying / thinking that Virgil Fab and Thiago will be back once their 10 days is up .... but we need to realize that is the absolute best-case scenario.

I have no idea if they have symptoms or not (anyone know?) but they may not be healthy/fit enough to play the Leicester game on 28th.


Raed something the other day that Virg was shocked to test positive as he had no symptoms. so if that is the case and nothing changed they could all be fine.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:03:16 pm
It was said yesterday none of them had symptons except for Hendo and he didn't have covid just a cold.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:08:28 pm
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:52:05 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm
Raed something the other day that Virg was shocked to test positive as he had no symptoms. so if that is the case and nothing changed they could all be fine.

By my reckoning their 10 days is up the day before the Leeds game. But they won't have trained. Ok I know they will probably have their own personal Gyms that Virgin Gyms would be proud of, but its not the same as Team training. I think its going to be Leicester league game before we see any of them back.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm
we're all saying / thinking that Virgil Fab and Thiago will be back once their 10 days is up .... but we need to realize that is the absolute best-case scenario.

I have no idea if they have symptoms or not (anyone know?) but they may not be healthy/fit enough to play the Leicester game on 28th.

Klopp said the only one with symptoms was Henderson, and he  had a cold. But I guess they could have developed them after that.
What should be easy fixtures are tricky now.
God knows Klopp will approach this fixture as it's become a bit of a burden now.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:22:49 pm
Quote from: Red_Faction on Yesterday at 06:25:09 pm
Got tickets for this one. Not local but used to get to about 5 games a year but not been since 2011 NYD. Torres volley and Joe Cole won the day.

Wife is coming along with me to so that will be interesting. ;D ;D

Any recommendations for pre game pint. Was thinking hotel TIA?

got to be the Albert hasnt it
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:51:44 pm
Thought the 3 match ban was for violent conduct, fighting etc.
Robbo should have wildly studded him on the shin out of control..clear yellow card offence.
straight red = 3 games
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
Klopp said the only one with symptoms was Henderson, and he  had a cold. But I guess they could have developed them after that.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 08:03:16 pm
It was said yesterday none of them had symptons except for Hendo and he didn't have covid just a cold.
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm
Raed something the other day that Virg was shocked to test positive as he had no symptoms. so if that is the case and nothing changed they could all be fine.

good stuff - thanks
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 08:52:05 pm
By my reckoning their 10 days is up the day before the Leeds game. But they won't have trained. Ok I know they will probably have their own personal Gyms that Virgin Gyms would be proud of, but its not the same as Team training. I think its going to be Leicester league game before we see any of them back.

It's the day your symptoms start plus 10 days, so essentially 11 days and because they had none, their isolation will start on the day of the test so Leeds is within that period.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:36:03 pm
Think we can win the League Cup so I hope we make a decent fist of this one. I appreciate the squad issues, but whoever plays I hope they really go for it.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm
Good thing Man City are out they treat the League Cup like it's a World Cup final.  :D
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
It'll be a mad line up for this imo. Will need the crowd.
 
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:04:57 am
This game existing in the current situation is hilarious. 
Cant think of any of the first 18 that should play this ....Kelleher I guess
