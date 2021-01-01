we're all saying / thinking that Virgil Fab and Thiago will be back once their 10 days is up .... but we need to realize that is the absolute best-case scenario.
I have no idea if they have symptoms or not (anyone know?) but they may not be healthy/fit enough to play the Leicester game on 28th.
Klopp said the only one with symptoms was Henderson, and he had a cold. But I guess they could have developed them after that.
What should be easy fixtures are tricky now.
God knows Klopp will approach this fixture as it's become a bit of a burden now.