« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December  (Read 1040 times)

Offline jackh@xmas

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,544
    • @hartejack
Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« on: Today at 04:16:57 pm »
Liverpool vs Leicester City

19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Anfield, Liverpool
English Football League Cup
Referee: Andrew Madley


This weeks League Cup quarter final meeting between Liverpool and Leicester City takes place amidst an increase wave of variant-driven Covid-19 cases and much discussion about whether football and normal life in general will be paused in an attempt to halt the rise in cases. Both clubs have been affected by Covid-19 recently, with Leicester having a pair of Premier League matches against Tottenham Hostpur & Everton postponed during recent weeks and Liverpool playing on against Newcastle United & Spurs despite a number of players testing positive.

Hosts Liverpool have been in excellent form of late, with only a frustrating visit to Spurs denying them seven consecutive victories across all competitions  they find themselves in the quarter finals following 3-0 & 2-0 wins over Norwich City & Preston North End, respectively. Leicesters form under Brendan Rodgers has been somewhat mixed all season, and they sit 9th in the Premier League table (albeit with games in hand) but bumped down to the Europa Conference League following elimination from the Europa League itself  they won 2-0 away to Millwall and beat visitors Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties to secure their place in this seasons quarters. Both sides were eliminated by Arsenal in consecutive rounds last year (Liverpool in the third; Leicester in the fourth), with the Gunners losing to eventual winners Man City in the subsequent quarter final.

Hosts Liverpool have a strong historical record in the League Cup  they won four consecutive finals under Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan between 1981 & 84, and that tally has been doubled since. Their historical dominance of the competition has only been reigned in by Manchester City, who have flexed the depth of their heavily-bankrolled squad to win the trophy in six of the last eight campaigns. Liverpools last won this cup in 2012, under Kenny Dalglish, with Steven Gerrards cousin Anthony missing a decisive penalty following a 2-2 draw after extra time. The Reds reached the final again in 2015-16  on that occasion losing on penalties to Manuel Pellegrinis Manchester City.


Visitors Leicester have won the competition three times  in 1964 (also reaching the final the following year) and then twice under Martin ONeill in 1997 (following a replay) & 2000 (also reaching the final in 1999). Their cup-victory in 2000 was their first major title until the 2015-16 Premier League, and saw them beat John Aldridges Tranmere Rovers at Wembley  courtesy of a Matt Elliott Brace. Emile Heskey featured in all four (including the replayed event) of ONeills League Cup finals with the Foxes, with the latter taking place just weeks before the forwards move to Anfield.

The sides have met one another just twice in the League Cup over the years, despite their combined 17 finals. A third round meeting in 1986-87 was won 4-1 by hosts Liverpool, thanks to a Steve McMahon hat-trick and a goal from player-manager Kenny Dalglish. Craig Shakespeares Foxes then hosted Jurgen Klopps Liverpool in a third round meeting in the 2016-17 competition  second half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani saw the hosts win the game 2-0. Neither of the third round winners would progress to win those competitions  Dalglishs Liverpool lost the 1987 final 2-1 to Arsenal, whilst Leicester  by then managed by Claude Puel  were knocked out after extra time at home to Chelsea in the quarter finals.


Given the wider footballing & societal contexts, this weeks game comes at a bit of an awkward time for both sides  the clubs and their supporters can be forgiven for not regarding this a priority to embrace with enthusiasm. That being said, the competition looks wide open this season and both sides will sense the opportunity for some silverware  given the tendency for Premier League clubs to make use of their squads in the League Cup, this match also presents an opportunity for youth & fringe players. The hosts may be the more rested of the two sides, having not played since beating Newcastle United 4-0 on the 12th December  Klopps visiting Reds have played twice since, and will be hoping that the recent spread of Covid-19 cases amongst his squad has been halted prior to the busy festive period (which, at the time of writing, looks set to progress as scheduled: Joe Gomez, Neco Williams, Tyler Morton, and James Milner will all likely feature, whilst Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi will likely once again be trusted to deliver the goals following a combined five goals the two preceding rounds.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:27:18 pm »
Ill be honest, I didnt think this game would still be going ahead with a full capacity stadium given the situation the last few days.

Its gonna be a difficult game. Our fans need to be up for this one as it was quiet as anything at the last home match
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:31:10 pm »
The 9 from the bench plus Morton and Keita or Milner starting I guess? Unless we send the u23s but we had to postpone their game this weekend so no idea who'd be available from them.

Who are Leicester likely to be missing if they've had games postponed?
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,988
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:32:51 pm »
Could be any line up, this one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:41:31 pm »
Leicester will come with their full squad whilst we will play the under-23s. Semis here we come!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,441
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:46:54 pm »
Surely Leicester won't be fielding anything too strong here? Think Brendan has always had his eyes more on the league and they're in need of some results. Also, if their training ground was closed only a few days back they won't have had good preparation. Think we've got a good chance here even with a changed team. 90 minutes for Gomez which is much needed, think Morton will retain his place too, not sure what's going on with Divock, but I'd give Firmino an hour at least because he's looked groggy in them last two sub appearances.

Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:53:00 pm »
Hopefully Leicester don't try and call it off.

I'd imagine Klopp would be happy playing the under 23's if he could (while giving minutes to players who need them) rather than add another game to the schedule by calling it off.

Most of the bench yesterday will be involved and yesterday's midfield need the minutes.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:54:54 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 04:41:31 pm
Leicester will come with their full squad whilst we will play the under-23s. Semis here we come!

Id be amazed if Leicester came with their full squad
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:00:10 pm »
Circumstances often seem to fuck us now in this competition, they'll probably go stronger than they would have having not played for a bit while we'll likely have to go weaker than we would have. Can still beat them but it's not ideal.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm »
Kelleher, Williams, Gomez, Minamino and Bobby need the minutes, Divock aswell if fit. Aside from that - anyone's guess.

Can't imagine anyone is that arsed with this one either. Feels like a competition that could easily get canned if a few more fixtures get cancelled.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963@xmas

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,901
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:01:01 pm »
Some of the best days out were the league cup final ones , would love a cup final to go to at Wembley
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,027
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:56:41 pm
Id be amazed if Leicester came with their full squad


would you? at least a very strong squad at minimum.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:12:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:00:10 pm
Circumstances often seem to fuck us now in this competition, they'll probably go stronger than they would have having not played for a bit while we'll likely have to go weaker than we would have. Can still beat them but it's not ideal.

Rodgers will want a win at Anfield so will take it seriously knowing we won't.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:12:14 pm
Rodgers will want a win at Anfield so will take it seriously knowing we won't.
at this point LCity are screwed for a CL place and knocked out of Europa, so a good Cup run would really help them.  but they play City on Sunday.

I think they'll come with a pretty strong team but hold most starters for Sunday.

same as us I guess.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,740
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:33:48 pm »
Chuck any U23's in, don't care in the slightest
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,430
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:50:52 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963@xmas on Today at 05:01:01 pm
Some of the best days out were the league cup final ones , would love a cup final to go to at Wembley

Been a while hasnt it.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm »
Kelleher
Williams-Gomez-Konate-Tsimikas
Ox-Morton-Keita
Gordon-Origi(if fit?)/Bobby-Minamino

Think its 5 subs in the league cup too? And no extra time, straight to pens if level on 90
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:54:58 pm »
Rest Milner and one of Keita and Ox, they are the only senior midfielders we have fit at present.

Give Beck a runout on the left and Gomez a game in the middle, fill any gaps in the team with kids. The last thing we need is more injuries.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,430
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:56:28 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 05:54:58 pm
Rest Milner and one of Keita and Ox, they are the only senior midfielders we have fit at present.

Give Beck a runout on the left and Gomez a game in the middle, fill any gaps in the team with kids. The last thing we need is more injuries.

Hendo and Jones may be back with a bit of luck.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 05:52:04 pm
Kelleher
Williams-Gomez-Konate-Tsimikas
Ox-Morton-Keita
Gordon-Origi(if fit?)/Bobby-Minamino

Think its 5 subs in the league cup too? And no extra time, straight to pens if level on 90

Cant see Tsimikas playing given hes now needed for next 3 league games
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,430
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 05:57:28 pm
Cant see Tsimikas playing given hes now needed for next 3 league games

I think he will play and needs games in his legs.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:08:10 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 05:54:58 pm
Rest Milner and one of Keita and Ox, they are the only senior midfielders we have fit at present.
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:56:28 pm
Hendo and Jones may be back with a bit of luck.

reading those posts one after the other gave me last-season's CB situation PTSD.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,430
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:09:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:08:10 pm
reading those posts one after the other gave me last-season's CB situation PTSD.

I get that but Hendo only had a cold and Jones may be fit to play.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,974
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm »
They have a bit of attacking depth so could probably put out a half decent side but Im sure whoever they play, we can cause trouble for their defence too. Could be quite a lively one.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:09:20 pm
I get that but Hendo only had a cold and Jones may be fit to play.
I've seen zero about what Hendo was (is?) out sick with other than "illness".
edit: just checked, yes it is/was a cold.

and nothing saying Jones has been cleared to play at this point.
edit2: Curtis Jones has Covid.
https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
« Last Edit: Today at 06:17:04 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,430
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:19:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:11:25 pm
I've seen zero about what Hendo was (is?) out sick with other than "illness".
edit: just checked, yes it is/was a cold.

and nothing saying Jones has been cleared to play at this point.
edit2: Curtis Jones has Covid.
https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

Yup he got it at the same time as VVD so he may be back.

Glad you took my word on there woes ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:21:44 pm »
do you mean "their" woes .... or "them there" woes?

:)
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,430
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:22:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:21:44 pm
do you mean "their" woes .... or "them there" woes?

:)

Their. ;)
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:23:44 pm »
Id have liked to have made a go of this but the stupidity of having to play on the 26th and 28th makes that impossible. Rest the first team.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:19:28 pm
Glad you took my word on there woes ;D
reason I checked is, I read a couple of hours ago no explaination re: Hendo had been given. :)

BTW Virgil can't come back until Dec 28th (NHS 10-day rule). so I assume same with Jones.
Logged

Offline Red_Faction

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:25:09 pm »
Got tickets for this one. Not local but used to get to about 5 games a year but not been since 2011 NYD. Torres volley and Joe Cole won the day.

Wife is coming along with me to so that will be interesting. ;D ;D

Any recommendations for pre game pint. Was thinking hotel TIA?
Logged

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,995
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:30:52 pm »
Nice one jack :)

Always want us to win but just hope to get through it with no further Covid/injury issues. I am curious to see what kind of team Klopp puts out though given the Covid situation.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,430
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:32:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:24:24 pm
reason I checked is, I read a couple of hours ago no explaination re: Hendo had been given. :)

BTW Virgil can't come back until Dec 28th (NHS 10-day rule). so I assume same with Jones.

Guess they are out then.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:32:35 pm
Guess they are out then.
there's no good lineup options, really. 
certainly given Leeds coming up next Sunday, then LCity again two days later, and you don't know from day to day what players will be available.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,441
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 05:52:04 pm
Kelleher
Williams-Gomez-Konate-Tsimikas
Ox-Morton-Keita
Gordon-Origi(if fit?)/Bobby-Minamino

Think its 5 subs in the league cup too? And no extra time, straight to pens if level on 90

Think that's the team I'd be going for too. Bobby needs the minutes and I wouldn't be playing him ahead of Jota at the minute anyway. Think Oxlade Chamberlain will definitely return after not featuring yesterday. Wouldn't actually end up being a bad line up I think, especially if Leicester aren't going full strength or close to it, which I can't see them doing needing league points.

Get it done in 90 or pens, reds.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:32:35 pm
Guess they are out then.

They tested positive morning of Newcastle, so the 16th.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:38:33 pm »
we're all saying / thinking that Virgil Fab and Thiago will be back once their 10 days is up .... but we need to realize that is the absolute best-case scenario.

I have no idea if they have symptoms or not (anyone know?) but they may not be healthy/fit enough to play the Leicester game on 28th.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
  • Sound
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:40:14 pm »
Nice one jack..🍻

Not that he'd be selected of course but does Robbo miss this game thro suspension & available for the Leeds game?
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:41:53 pm »
it's 3 games - he isn't back until Jan 2nd.

Robertson will now be unavailable for Liverpools League Cup quarter-final with Leicester City on Wednesday (22 December).

Jurgen Klopp will also be without the Scotland captain for his sides Premier League games with Leeds United and Leicester.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:09 pm by SamLad »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 