Christmas fixtures and Covid

Nick110581

Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
Reply #400 on: Today at 09:18:09 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:55:07 am
Didn't Leeds state "covid and injuries" as their reason? At least they didn't try to hide it. If injuries is now a valid reason to have games suspended we should just tell the league we have lots of covid and injuries when the lads head off to the AFCON tournament.

Leeds had 10 injured and 7 out with Covid. That seems a valid reason.

The tribalism with this is also a bit odd as surely players safety is paramount.

Clubs should be more transparent and surely if loads of cases at a Club then the training ground is closed to control it (Spurs and Leeds).
Levitz

Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
Reply #401 on: Today at 09:46:36 am
Wimbledon have written an open letter to the EFL on the subject, they feel they are being punished for putting the effort in on covid protocols when other teams are less good, some read across with LFC I feel....

https://twitter.com/afcwimbledon/status/1475150320678416388?s=21
Gray Hamster

Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
Reply #402 on: Today at 10:33:19 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
the media should force the PL execs making these decisions to hold a press conference to try to justify the insanely ridiculously crap job they're doing. and how they are upholding the "integrity of the game".

but those twats, whoever TF they are, will never do that in a million years.
If the media could get football teams to play every day of the year, they would be in dreamland.  Zero ethics, empathy or integrity, they want as much shite to go wrong in the world as possible.

I listen to no other media  and will only listen to ie managers interviews / opinions.

I have a healthy level of cynicism of anything in the media.  Maybe 1% i might believe. The rest is all self interest, herd mentality and money driven
rocco

Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
Reply #403 on: Today at 10:59:43 am
We should say we have 11 with Covid while the AFCON been played
Nick110581

Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
Reply #404 on: Today at 11:11:02 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:59:43 am
We should say we have 11 with Covid while the AFCON been played

Then have a fixture pile up.
