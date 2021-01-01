the media should force the PL execs making these decisions to hold a press conference to try to justify the insanely ridiculously crap job they're doing. and how they are upholding the "integrity of the game".



but those twats, whoever TF they are, will never do that in a million years.



If the media could get football teams to play every day of the year, they would be in dreamland. Zero ethics, empathy or integrity, they want as much shite to go wrong in the world as possible.I listen to no other media and will only listen to ie managers interviews / opinions.I have a healthy level of cynicism of anything in the media. Maybe 1% i might believe. The rest is all self interest, herd mentality and money driven