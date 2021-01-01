in all this discussion, I keep asking myself: just who the fukk is it in the "Premier League" making these decisions?



as far as I can find, this must be coming from the PL Board of Directors who - I assume - are the ones acting like dicks in this thing. they are:

Chairman - Gary Hoffman

Chief Exec - Richard Masters

plus: Mai Fyfield and Dharmash Mistry, and non-executive director Kevin Beeston.



BUT the league consists of the clubs.

If the majority of the managers think the decisions are ridiculous, and everyone and his dog are screaming for proper rules around Covid postponements .... why are they being ignored by these idiots who just keep saying "Nah, keep playing. Nope, we don't need any clarity over vaccinations or uniformity on postponement rules. If you have 13 players available you're fine get on with it!"



Why can't the clubs call for a vote to get sense into all this?

