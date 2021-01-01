« previous next »
Christmas fixtures and Covid

Legs

Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
Reply #360 on: Today at 12:43:53 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:37:58 pm
Rafa claiming they would have to play youth players, just like we do often.

We seem to be the only club willing to do anything to play.

Well I dont know who they have available.

You see Dyche was keen to get game on I bet he was easy meat.

The easy soultion was to do what Thomas Frank said shut down till boxing day and get some rules in place.

PL have been a disgrace and most high profile managers think the same too.
SamLad

Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
Reply #361 on: Today at 02:50:39 pm
in all this discussion, I keep asking myself: just who the fukk is it in the "Premier League" making these decisions? 

as far as I can find, this must be coming from the PL Board of Directors who - I assume - are the ones acting like dicks in this thing.  they are:
Chairman - Gary Hoffman
Chief Exec - Richard Masters
plus: Mai Fyfield and Dharmash Mistry, and non-executive director Kevin Beeston.

BUT the league consists of the clubs.
If the majority of the managers think the decisions are ridiculous, and everyone and his dog are screaming for proper rules around Covid postponements .... why are they being ignored by these idiots who just keep saying "Nah, keep playing.  Nope, we don't need any clarity over vaccinations or uniformity on postponement rules. If you have 13 players available you're fine get on with it!" 

Why can't the clubs call for a vote to get sense into all this?
   
