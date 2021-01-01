« previous next »
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #280 on: Today at 05:25:37 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 02:49:18 pm
Is the AFCON tournament going to go ahead?

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/africa-cup-of-nations-2022-fifa-cancelled-postponed-gianni-infantino-1360588

fc
Just one more reason why they shouldnt do this tournament in the (our) winter. I wouldnt be surprised if they did though. Covid is real, and a problem, until its inconvenient.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #281 on: Today at 05:25:53 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:47:59 pm
Thats my excuse to get out of a family event fucked.  ;D

You still have your RAWK family. Give us a hug lad.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #282 on: Today at 05:30:52 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 01:50:36 pm
I'd be interested to know how the PL are monitoring this and what verification they are requiring before agreeing to a postponement.

Could be an easy get-out if a team choses.

Yeah. The PL dropped the ball by not having a formal policy published on their website before the first match of the season explaining protocol for postponements/closures etc. And they can't claim they didn't see this coming as Arsenal had issues in August against Brentford
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #283 on: Today at 05:43:55 pm »
While it wont quite be Boxing Day without a game (and it royally screws my fantasy team), this enables us to be at full strength against a decimated Leicester that will only have had 2 days rest. Well also be full strength (bar Robbo) against a weakened Chelsea side for which this will be their third game in a week.

Leicester and Chelsea away are far more critical to us in terms of the league title so this is a massive boost for us (provided neither of them get a cancellation). I suspect City and Chelsea fans are fuming about it.

Well deal with Leeds at home whenever.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #284 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Many advantages and disadvantages to this.

Pros:
We dont have to play 2 games in 48 hours
We get players back
We play Leicester who will play 48 hours earlier
Chelsea will have to play more games before they play us

Cons:
Game will probably be rescheduled during Afcon
Abu Dhabi will be 6 points clear and its harder to get the points than already have the points
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #285 on: Today at 05:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:53 pm
You still have your RAWK family. Give us a hug lad.

That's the event he was trying to get out of.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:49:31 pm
Abu Dhabi will be 6 points clear

That's not a foregone conclusion, is it?

Don't count the points until they're actually on the board.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:13:36 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:03:34 pm
That's not a foregone conclusion, is it?

Don't count the points until they're actually on the board.

True. But if Leicester cant beat our B team with their A team I dont expect them to get anything over there.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:13:41 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 04:28:39 pm
They have 10 injuries and 7 Covid cases, and are one of the few teams all vaccinated in the Premiership. 25 take away 17 is 8 isn't it?. That is 5 too few to make 13 players. What are you missing in this cold, hard number scenario?

Against Spurs we had five players who were not in our 25-man squad starting or on the bench.

U21's aren't include in the 25-man squad. So Morton, Kelleher, Quansah, Neco Williams and Gordon were the additional players. There is no reason why Leeds couldn't have done something similar.

The problem is that the teams who don't play in Europe are quite happy to postpone games safe in the knowledge that they can reschedule them. So for me if they get have a load of injuries then COVID is a convenient way out of playing games during an injury crisis. Close your training ground and you are golden.

Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:59:15 pm
That's the event he was trying to get out of.

 ;D ;D
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:17:52 pm
It is getting a bit stupid at this point, these piecemeal cancellations. I guess the money men won't allow it, but clearly the sensible option is to suspend the league for two weeks and extend it by the same period so every club gets a chance to reorganize.

I'm sure supporters up and down the country will claim their team is being disproportionately affected by these circumstances, so to borrow a phrase, we should level the playing field.

Not really 'sensible' is it? After the return from a two week break we might see twice as many positive cases, who knows, and then what? Why choose two weeks, why not make it four or six?

For football this is just a part of normal life now as it is for the rest of us and we just have to live with it. People need to be careful what they wish for because if we start going down the road of cancellations and lockdowns again then to me the vaccination programme has been a failure - it was the only strategy we had to move us forward.

I agree that the FA needs to get their act together with a clear and precise COVID policy and reintroduce more subs now. In terms of it being 'fair' when you can't field your best 11 due to COVID, is that any worse than injuries, suspensions and Afcon? I'm more concerned about a patient having an important operation cancelled because their surgeon has to isolate.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:13:41 pm
Against Spurs we had five players who were not in our 25-man squad starting or on the bench.

U21's aren't include in the 25-man squad. So Morton, Kelleher, Quansah, Neco Williams and Gordon were the additional players. There is no reason why Leeds couldn't have done something similar.

The problem is that the teams who don't play in Europe are quite happy to postpone games safe in the knowledge that they can reschedule them. So for me if they get have a load of injuries then COVID is a convenient way out of playing games during an injury crisis. Close your training ground and you are golden.



They have 17 players out apparently so can't play a side.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 01:10:51 pm
I presume this means Robertson misses Chelsea, through no fault of our own.

What a mess.

Tsimikas is strong to be honest. Good rest for robbo
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #293 on: Today at 07:19:49 pm »
Wish the bloody Afcon would get cancelled. I would have us as favourites for the league if that happened.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #294 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm »
Its very convenient. Klopp was pretty much asking for this scenario yesterday. Hell be made up without a doubt. Jurgen was right, the back-to-back Leeds/Leicester games were a fucking set-up. Players would have been ripe for injury in that Leicester game. Well never know how it may have panned out, but we should be counting our blessings really. Feel bad for matchgoing fans, but this is a good thing in the grand scheme.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #295 on: Today at 07:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 12:14:12 pm
A few more cancellations might tip the scale in terms of cancelling the second league cup semi final leg, so it would seem quite possible?

if that does go to 1 game- will it be at a neutral venue?
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #296 on: Today at 07:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:43:55 pm
this enables us to be at full strength against a decimated Leicester that will only have had 2 days rest.
what are the odds on them declaring a shutdown too?
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #297 on: Today at 07:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:17:52 pm
It is getting a bit stupid at this point, these piecemeal cancellations. I guess the money men won't allow it, but clearly the sensible option is to suspend the league for two weeks and extend it by the same period so every club gets a chance to reorganize.
not gonna happen.  UEFA Nations Cup is in June. 
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #298 on: Today at 08:00:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:51:22 pm
if that does go to 1 game- will it be at a neutral venue?
lets play in old Trafford. Doing well there atm
Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:10:32 pm »
seriously though - has this been discussed anywhere within the FA?

it'd take weeks to prep, so if they don't start, like, now ....

wouldn't be surprised if they wait till the day before to declare it a 1-game semi.
Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
« Reply #300 on: Today at 08:34:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:10:32 pm
seriously though - has this been discussed anywhere within the FA?

it'd take weeks to prep, so if they don't start, like, now ....

wouldn't be surprised if they wait till the day before to declare it a 1-game semi.

Wouldn't surprise me if they wait until the end of the first leg before saying that!
Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
« Reply #301 on: Today at 08:39:27 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:34:21 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if they wait until the end of the first leg before saying that!
but only if Arse win that game of course .....
Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
« Reply #302 on: Today at 08:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:49:31 pm
Cons:
Game will probably be rescheduled during Afcon
Abu Dhabi will be 6 points clear and its harder to get the points than already have the points

Robbo will now miss the Chelsea game through suspension.
Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
« Reply #303 on: Today at 09:04:56 pm »
Why does Klopp get so much flack from other supporters when he complains about the stupid fixtures, like the matches on the 26th and the 28th? Do they see it as an attack on sacred British Traditions. Would having a sport scientist explain they due in fact need 72 hours of rest to play again mean anything? Or is it Liverpool hate thing? I just can not get my head around why people blow it out of proportion like they do.
Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
« Reply #304 on: Today at 09:09:37 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:04:56 pm
Why does Klopp get so much flack from other supporters when he complains about the stupid fixtures, like the matches on the 26th and the 28th? Do they see it as an attack on sacred British Traditions. Would having a sport scientist explain they due in fact need 72 hours of rest to play again mean anything? Or is it Liverpool hate thing? I just can not get my head around why people blow it out of proportion like they do.

Because we are a massive Club.

Easy to get clicks, etc for disagreeing with Klopp.
Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
« Reply #305 on: Today at 09:19:47 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:04:56 pm
Why does Klopp get so much flack from other supporters when he complains about the stupid fixtures, like the matches on the 26th and the 28th? Do they see it as an attack on sacred British Traditions. Would having a sport scientist explain they due in fact need 72 hours of rest to play again mean anything? Or is it Liverpool hate thing? I just can not get my head around why people blow it out of proportion like they do.

Most are choosing to actually lie about what he is saying I am noticing a lot - fans and media. And yes -  it is cos of the tradition thing. Keep seeing it trotted out that he doesnt like the boxing day game - so these narrow minded idiots see it as an attack. But in fact, hes said plenty of times he likes the boxing day game.  Its having to play 2 days later he doesnt like - he thinks every team should have 3 days between games.

Saw that absolute weapon Graham Roberts trotting the old xenophobic line today on twitter if he doesnt like it he can go back and work in Germany. He was called out by plenty for it, and rather than apologise he did the cowardly deleting of comment.
Re: Christmas fixtures and Covid
« Reply #306 on: Today at 09:32:52 pm »
Pep on it about it now:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/dec/23/pep-guardiola-strike-angry-benitez-player-welfare-premier-league

Rafa too as Bitters got loads out but game going ahead.
