It is getting a bit stupid at this point, these piecemeal cancellations. I guess the money men won't allow it, but clearly the sensible option is to suspend the league for two weeks and extend it by the same period so every club gets a chance to reorganize.



I'm sure supporters up and down the country will claim their team is being disproportionately affected by these circumstances, so to borrow a phrase, we should level the playing field.



Not really 'sensible' is it? After the return from a two week break we might see twice as many positive cases, who knows, and then what? Why choose two weeks, why not make it four or six?For football this is just a part of normal life now as it is for the rest of us and we just have to live with it. People need to be careful what they wish for because if we start going down the road of cancellations and lockdowns again then to me the vaccination programme has been a failure - it was the only strategy we had to move us forward.I agree that the FA needs to get their act together with a clear and precise COVID policy and reintroduce more subs now. In terms of it being 'fair' when you can't field your best 11 due to COVID, is that any worse than injuries, suspensions and Afcon? I'm more concerned about a patient having an important operation cancelled because their surgeon has to isolate.