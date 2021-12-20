And Policies for return to play for Vaccinated players so they don't have sit for 10 days even they have a chance of testing negative at least 2 twice before that period is over. Also would have been an incentive players to get vaccinated too



So if they follow the Government's rule, then they are allowed to - if you are double vaccinated, and otherwise healthy (so no underlying health concerns meaning you are higher risk, etc) - then if you are pinged due to a close contact as being at risk, AND you are showing no symptoms, then you have to take a PCR test on Day 2 - if that tests positive, you then do have to isolate, but otherwise you can go about your normal day, and then retest on day 7/8 to check again.What's causing the problems at a lot of clubs isn't people having to self-isolate due to close contacts testing positive, but them actually testing positive - and the rules on this *should* be stricter - if you definitely have it, then it is obviously right you can't just go about your every day life and pass it on to others - even if, by being double vaccinated, it means that you don't have to worry personally about it being serious for your own health.And then, having as high as 16% of players being completely un-vaccinated means that you then have collateral damage on top of your players who are out genuinely because of testing positive having those extra players having to (rightly) self-isolate.All in all, the PL should really have looked to move the mid-winter break, which falls at the end of Jan, to be this time of year as a circuit breaker - the issue there is then Asian and South American countries have an international week, meaning that, on top of our African players missing out, we'd be missing Alli/Fab/Firmino/Taki - not the best for us in terms of trying to keep pace with City.