Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
December 20, 2021, 07:33:57 pm
« Reply #80 on: December 20, 2021, 07:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December 20, 2021, 06:15:27 pm
Maybe Project Restart should have had something in place before the league... err... restarted? COVID hadn;t disappeared and there was always a chance something like this could happen. No fucking planning at all.

13 players plus a goalie is ok for a one off game but for an extended period it could burn out a reduced squad. There should have been mandatory vaccinations and boosters and tranparency from clubs on who has tested positive.

Yeah cant argue with that.
Logged

SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
December 20, 2021, 07:34:18 pm
« Reply #81 on: December 20, 2021, 07:34:18 pm »
2 games in 3 days, with players dropping left right and centre ....the Prem are being true to their usual "keep milking the cow nonstop till it dies" strategy.
Logged

Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 598
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
December 20, 2021, 08:18:53 pm
« Reply #82 on: December 20, 2021, 08:18:53 pm »

Well obviously put out a second team on Weds as we would have done anyway. Well also look to take players off early against Leeds if we have a decent lead. Full bore against Leicester and Chelsea then rest the starters again in the Cup game(s).

If theres a silver lining, Leicester have marginally less rest than us for the league game as we play lunchtime Boxing Day.

As to Covid generally, Im all for rounding up all the unvaccinated footballers, putting them in a bubble together and letting natural selection take its course.
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,291
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
December 20, 2021, 08:26:56 pm
« Reply #83 on: December 20, 2021, 08:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December 20, 2021, 06:15:27 pm
Maybe Project Restart should have had something in place before the league... err... restarted? COVID hadn;t disappeared and there was always a chance something like this could happen. No fucking planning at all.

13 players plus a goalie is ok for a one off game but for an extended period it could burn out a reduced squad. There should have been mandatory vaccinations and boosters and tranparency from clubs on who has tested positive.

This. A transparent policy for cancellations/closures + vaccinations should have been released during preseason
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
December 20, 2021, 11:18:10 pm
« Reply #84 on: December 20, 2021, 11:18:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 20, 2021, 08:26:56 pm
This. A transparent policy for cancellations/closures + vaccinations should have been released during preseason
And Policies for return to play for Vaccinated players so they don't have sit for 10 days even they have a chance of testing negative at least 2 twice before that period is over. Also would have been an incentive players to get vaccinated too
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Yesterday at 12:09:34 am
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 12:09:34 am »
£3.3bn revenue for a bi-annual world cup, why not let's see if we can fit a quick one in during March to make up for lost time?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Yesterday at 09:45:35 am
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:45:35 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 20, 2021, 11:18:10 pm
And Policies for return to play for Vaccinated players so they don't have sit for 10 days even they have a chance of testing negative at least 2 twice before that period is over. Also would have been an incentive players to get vaccinated too

So if they follow the Government's rule, then they are allowed to - if you are double vaccinated, and otherwise healthy (so no underlying health concerns meaning you are higher risk, etc) - then if you are pinged due to a close contact as being at risk, AND you are showing no symptoms, then you have to take a PCR test on Day 2 - if that tests positive, you then do have to isolate, but otherwise you can go about your normal day, and then retest on day 7/8 to check again. 

What's causing the problems at a lot of clubs isn't people having to self-isolate due to close contacts testing positive, but them actually testing positive - and the rules on this *should* be stricter - if you definitely have it, then it is obviously right you can't just go about your every day life and pass it on to others - even if, by being double vaccinated, it means that  you don't have to worry personally about it being serious for your own health.

And then, having as high as 16% of players being completely un-vaccinated means that you then have collateral damage on top of your players who are out genuinely because of testing positive having those extra players having to (rightly) self-isolate.

All in all, the PL should really have looked to move the mid-winter break, which falls at the end of Jan, to be this time of year as a circuit breaker - the issue there is then  Asian and South American countries have an international week, meaning that, on top of our African players missing out, we'd be missing Alli/Fab/Firmino/Taki - not the best for us in terms of trying to keep pace with City.
Logged

Lechatdomestic

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Yesterday at 09:55:05 am
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December 20, 2021, 06:36:57 pm
Problem is, the entire football calendar is reliant on everything running like clockwork due to how packed out it is - look at South America playing World Cup qualifiers on a Thursday night when we're playing on Saturday. It may just get away with it normal times but it's negligent in a pandemic to not have clear contingencies in place.

I agree. Negligent is the right word! Money is being put before player welfare here. I agree with everyone thats said rules or protocols should have been agreed before the season started. And was it really beyond the FA and PL to agree some contingency in the season knowing full well another wave of COVID was possible? Scrapping replays and League Cup semi final legs was an obvious decision they could have made before the season started and kept a couple of weeks ring fenced for contingency. But no the money talks louder  :no
Logged

markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Yesterday at 02:47:45 pm
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 02:47:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 20, 2021, 08:26:56 pm
This. A transparent policy for cancellations/closures + vaccinations should have been released during preseason
What this (in its absence) has done in effect, has allowed a chess move to exist that gives the least honest owners a tactical advantage. All the clubs can look at the list and say, when it suits "we don't have enough players". The season will be tainted to some extent most likely.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Yesterday at 05:57:50 pm
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 05:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:45:35 am
So if they follow the Government's rule, then they are allowed to - if you are double vaccinated, and otherwise healthy (so no underlying health concerns meaning you are higher risk, etc) - then if you are pinged due to a close contact as being at risk, AND you are showing no symptoms, then you have to take a PCR test on Day 2 - if that tests positive, you then do have to isolate, but otherwise you can go about your normal day, and then retest on day 7/8 to check again. 

What's causing the problems at a lot of clubs isn't people having to self-isolate due to close contacts testing positive, but them actually testing positive - and the rules on this *should* be stricter - if you definitely have it, then it is obviously right you can't just go about your every day life and pass it on to others - even if, by being double vaccinated, it means that  you don't have to worry personally about it being serious for your own health.

And then, having as high as 16% of players being completely un-vaccinated means that you then have collateral damage on top of your players who are out genuinely because of testing positive having those extra players having to (rightly) self-isolate.

All in all, the PL should really have looked to move the mid-winter break, which falls at the end of Jan, to be this time of year as a circuit breaker - the issue there is then  Asian and South American countries have an international week, meaning that, on top of our African players missing out, we'd be missing Alli/Fab/Firmino/Taki - not the best for us in terms of trying to keep pace with City.

I took from the statement that it included staff in the 84% so I would expect the vaccination rate for players to actually be lower.  If every club was at 95%+ for the players then there would be little risk in a quick return but since you have such a large chunk that are at risk then it becomes problematic.  But again this then should result in penalties for those clubs with these issues, not all clubs as a whole.
Logged

Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Yesterday at 07:38:08 pm
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Lechatdomestic on Yesterday at 09:55:05 am
I agree. Negligent is the right word! Money is being put before player welfare here. I agree with everyone thats said rules or protocols should have been agreed before the season started. And was it really beyond the FA and PL to agree some contingency in the season knowing full well another wave of COVID was possible? Scrapping replays and League Cup semi final legs was an obvious decision they could have made before the season started and kept a couple of weeks ring fenced for contingency. But no the money talks louder  :no

I know it would ever happen, but scrapping ALL international football would have freed up some perfectly good weekends, also giving more contingency now and into the second half of the season. Appreciate that is not within the control of the domestic authorities but international football (annoying at the best of times) is also negligent during a pandemic, in my opinion.
Logged

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,530
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Today at 09:14:24 am
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:14:24 am »
In terms of the teams were playing - itll just be Chelsea who havent had a significant break right? Smells like absolute bollocks.

Not a concern to us in any way - but when was the last time United played? Feels like a fucking age. Absolutely no semblance of balance of fairness left in this years league.
Logged

Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,002
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Today at 09:17:02 am
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:17:02 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:14:24 am
In terms of the teams were playing - itll just be Chelsea who havent had a significant break right? Smells like absolute bollocks.

Not a concern to us in any way - but when was the last time United played? Feels like a fucking age. Absolutely no semblance of balance of fairness left in this years league.

Think their last game was Norwich, the same day we beat Villa. Since then weve played Newcastle and Spurs, another game tonight. Just have to hope all the teams with games in hand get stung in the end.
Logged

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,530
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Today at 09:20:16 am
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:20:16 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 09:17:02 am
Think their last game was Norwich, the same day we beat Villa. Since then weve played Newcastle and Spurs, another game tonight. Just have to hope all the teams with games in hand get stung in the end.

I think Id forgotten that one. Which is a real surprise as games they play shit in and are then rescued by a questionable penalty for Ronaldo are so rare
Logged

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,584
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Today at 09:29:40 am
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:29:40 am »
Does the change in potential isolation period from 10 to 7 days help us?

The 3 players who tested positive before Newcastle game could return to training on Day 8 if they have no symptoms and have negative lateral flow tests.

Got to wonder if that opens up the possibility of VvD, Fabinho and Jones returning to training later this week and being available for Leeds and/or Leicester. Same with Thiago and availability for Leicester game
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,025
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Today at 09:39:18 am
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:39:18 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:29:40 am
Does the change in potential isolation period from 10 to 7 days help us?

The 3 players who tested positive before Newcastle game could return to training on Day 8 if they have no symptoms and have negative lateral flow tests.

Got to wonder if that opens up the possibility of VvD, Fabinho and Jones returning to training later this week and being available for Leeds and/or Leicester. Same with Thiago and availability for Leicester game

I'd imagine VVD and Fabinho will now start the Leicester game. The Leeds game might be a bit too soon even with the 7 day period. It helps everyone going forward as a player will only miss 1 game in usual circumstances, maybe 2 games with midweek fixtures.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,584
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Today at 09:50:34 am
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:50:34 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:39:18 am
I'd imagine VVD and Fabinho will now start the Leicester game. The Leeds game might be a bit too soon even with the 7 day period. It helps everyone going forward as a player will only miss 1 game in usual circumstances, maybe 2 games with midweek fixtures.

I think the good thing is that Day 6 and Day 7 will be around today and tomorrow. It means if the players test negative today (which there is no guarantee of) then Klopp and the coaches have a better idea of their availability. It makes planning for tonight's game and the Leeds game a bit easier.

The key for us in the next few games is not getting any further positive cases. WE should then be able to mange with players returning at some point of festive period.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,449
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Today at 09:55:32 am
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:55:32 am »
It is sadly no shock that there has been no real thought put behind these issues, especially since football started in front of crowds again

In terms of the health of the players physically and to calm things down during this heightened number of cases - games shouldn't be going ahead at all really for atleast a short while.

But in terms of what we have to do after this decision - it could be worse facing a fixture pileup with Salah/Mane etc gone to AFCON so having it now with the fixtures not being terrible isn't the worst. Hopefully we can keep enough of the first team on the field when needed...am hoping for a severely changed team for league cup tonight.
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
  • Free at last!
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Today at 10:03:18 am
« Reply #98 on: Today at 10:03:18 am »
The problem with all this is that anything you would normally do to cope with so many games in a short space of time you can't do. Not just because some players are currently out due to testing positive, but if you rest a player for one game in prep for the next, you have no idea if they are going to test positive in the mean time and not be available anyway. Managers who plan for these fixtures are screwed. Its all luck at this point.
Cramming too many fixtures in every year, they don't learn from anything.
As for the Afcon, don't start me on that....
Logged

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,250
  • BoRac
Re: Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption
Today at 10:07:09 am
« Reply #99 on: Today at 10:07:09 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 09:17:02 am
Think their last game was Norwich, the same day we beat Villa. Since then weve played Newcastle and Spurs, another game tonight. Just have to hope all the teams with games in hand get stung in the end.

Of course they won't get stung. They've scrapped FA Cup replays, so teams that postponed their games when they probably could have played them can now reschedule them without having a fixture pileup at all.
Logged
