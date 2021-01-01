« previous next »
Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:15:27 pm
Maybe Project Restart should have had something in place before the league... err... restarted? COVID hadn;t disappeared and there was always a chance something like this could happen. No fucking planning at all.

13 players plus a goalie is ok for a one off game but for an extended period it could burn out a reduced squad. There should have been mandatory vaccinations and boosters and tranparency from clubs on who has tested positive.

Yeah cant argue with that.
2 games in 3 days, with players dropping left right and centre ....the Prem are being true to their usual "keep milking the cow nonstop till it dies" strategy.
Well obviously put out a second team on Weds as we would have done anyway. Well also look to take players off early against Leeds if we have a decent lead. Full bore against Leicester and Chelsea then rest the starters again in the Cup game(s).

If theres a silver lining, Leicester have marginally less rest than us for the league game as we play lunchtime Boxing Day.

As to Covid generally, Im all for rounding up all the unvaccinated footballers, putting them in a bubble together and letting natural selection take its course.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:15:27 pm
Maybe Project Restart should have had something in place before the league... err... restarted? COVID hadn;t disappeared and there was always a chance something like this could happen. No fucking planning at all.

13 players plus a goalie is ok for a one off game but for an extended period it could burn out a reduced squad. There should have been mandatory vaccinations and boosters and tranparency from clubs on who has tested positive.

This. A transparent policy for cancellations/closures + vaccinations should have been released during preseason
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:26:56 pm
This. A transparent policy for cancellations/closures + vaccinations should have been released during preseason
And Policies for return to play for Vaccinated players so they don't have sit for 10 days even they have a chance of testing negative at least 2 twice before that period is over. Also would have been an incentive players to get vaccinated too
£3.3bn revenue for a bi-annual world cup, why not let's see if we can fit a quick one in during March to make up for lost time?
