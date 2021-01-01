

Well obviously put out a second team on Weds as we would have done anyway. Well also look to take players off early against Leeds if we have a decent lead. Full bore against Leicester and Chelsea then rest the starters again in the Cup game(s).



If theres a silver lining, Leicester have marginally less rest than us for the league game as we play lunchtime Boxing Day.



As to Covid generally, Im all for rounding up all the unvaccinated footballers, putting them in a bubble together and letting natural selection take its course.