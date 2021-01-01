It's madness that teams who may be down to 15-16 senior players will be asked to play 2 games in 48-72 hours. We are one of the teams with a bigger squad so realistically we may be able to handle this more than the teams we play. But it does feel like it's an uncontrollable and relatively random element that could potentially dictate the outcome of the title, European places, relegation etc..
We'd all like to watch football over the festive period but the very least they should be doing is removing 1 of the games over Xmas.
If I was Liverpool I would put an U23 team out for Leicester. Maybe play Minamino, Phillips, Gomez, Williams, AOC at max. Generally I'd like us to win a domestic cup and am normally disappointed when we get knocked out, But needs must and I'd sacrifice the game against Leicester. Arguably not having the 2 legged SF helps more than hinders our season.
No idea what we do for Leeds and Leicester. Players, across all clubs, will be ragged by 29th December.