PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool

Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1160 on: Today at 07:33:25 pm
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Today at 06:27:11 pm
I thought it was obvious not having our midfielders available was a major factor in the way Tottenham were creating their chances but it was hardly mentioned during the game or by many commentators afterwards. I only heard Klopp say it which made me happy (because I thought that as well).

Most of the analysts are just there to banter with the commentator, I can't think of a single one that actually adds any value outside of that.  For how good the TV production is by the PL it's one thing they could sorely do with improving but I'm not sure how possible that is when most candidates are seemingly newspaper writers or ex-players where the talk of tactics is frowned upon.
paisley1977

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1161 on: Today at 08:13:23 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:38:52 pm
the above is accurate.  it IS fukking Tierney for the Chelsea game.  is this someone's idea of a sick joke?

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2414281

And the referee Anthony Taylor we have been well and truly been stitched up by manchesters finest. Surprised Riley isn't coming out of retirement 
Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1162 on: Today at 08:20:52 pm
The refs for the Chelsea game were allocated before the Spurs match
Dazzer23

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1163 on: Today at 08:21:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:38:52 pm
the above is accurate.  it IS fukking Tierney for the Chelsea game.  is this someone's idea of a sick joke?

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2414281

It could be  good thing....surely, he knows he owes us one
newterp

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1164 on: Today at 08:28:25 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 08:20:52 pm
The refs for the Chelsea game were allocated before the Spurs match

And they should now be unallocated...let's see what the old boys network does.
Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1165 on: Today at 08:31:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:28:25 pm
And they should now be unallocated...let's see what the old boys network does.
Yeah. I think that happened with Coote last season. Think he was down to ref or VAR another game for us soon after but they removed him from the game; said he had an injury or something. He's never reffed us since in the League, only once in the League Cup.

They should do the same for Tierney and Kavanagh, for their own sake if nothing else
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1166 on: Today at 08:32:18 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:21:28 pm
It could be  good thing....surely, he knows he owes us one

Klopps had a go at him in the post match, he'll be itching to fuck us over.
SamLad

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1167 on: Today at 09:06:18 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 08:32:18 pm
Klopps had a go at him in the post match, he'll be itching to fuck us over.
as will his mates.
Fromola

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1168 on: Today at 09:08:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:06:18 pm
as will his mates.

More likely Tierney will be on his best behaviour but his Manc mates will have his back and fuck us over.
newterp

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1169 on: Today at 09:09:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:06:18 pm
as will his mates.


that's the thing - it's not like other refs aren't going to try to take this out on us too.
DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1170 on: Today at 09:49:21 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:13:23 pm
And the referee Anthony Taylor we have been well and truly been stitched up by manchesters finest. Surprised Riley isn't coming out of retirement 
Unpopular opinion I know, but Tierney was not the biggest problem on Sunday. He basically let everything go (penalties and red cards) as he kept waiting for VAR to bail him out. He even initially gave Robertson a yellow (for a clear 'have that you c*nt' red card offense) but was called over by VAR to give it red. It was whoever was on VAR on Sunday that fucked Liverpool over, Tierney was just the public face of that shittily implemented process.

The main problem is VAR is so passive and afraid to get involved that it hides behind the referee while the referee hides behind VAR. In rugby they have frequent conversations and stops in play, in football they only intervene (outside prescribed events like offsides and goals) to tell a ref he has got it wrong (rather than giving him the review option) so it is a complete mess.

I am way more worried about Taylor reffing than Tierney on VAr, because Taylor is a fucking c*nt.
Fromola

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1171 on: Today at 09:52:39 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:49:21 pm
Unpopular opinion I know, but Tierney was not the biggest problem on Sunday. He basically let everything go (penalties and red cards) as he kept waiting for VAR to bail him out. He even initially gave Robertson a yellow (for a clear 'have that you c*nt' red card offense) but was called over by VAR to give it red. It was whoever was on VAR on Sunday that fucked Liverpool over, Tierney was just the public face of that shittily implemented process.

The main problem is VAR is so passive and afraid to get involved that it hides behind the referee while the referee hides behind VAR. In rugby they have frequent conversations and stops in play, in football they only intervene (outside prescribed events like offsides and goals) to tell a ref he has got it wrong (rather than giving him the review option) so it is a complete mess.

I am way more worried about Taylor reffing than Tierney on VAr, because Taylor is a fucking c*nt.

Yeah, i've said myself i've more issue with Kavanagh for Sunday than Tierney, as bad as Tierney was. i think Klopp has let Kavanagh off the hook in going all out for Tierney (although he did reference the VAR not working in the first half).

He was at least consistent with the two red card offences (gave both yellows). He made three mistakes (that and the Jota one) and Kavanagh essentially told him to send Robbo off which was against us but ignored the two against Spurs.
