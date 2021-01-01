And the referee Anthony Taylor we have been well and truly been stitched up by manchesters finest. Surprised Riley isn't coming out of retirement



Unpopular opinion I know, but Tierney was not the biggest problem on Sunday. He basically let everything go (penalties and red cards) as he kept waiting for VAR to bail him out. He even initially gave Robertson a yellow (for a clear 'have that you c*nt' red card offense) but was called over by VAR to give it red. It was whoever was on VAR on Sunday that fucked Liverpool over, Tierney was just the public face of that shittily implemented process.The main problem is VAR is so passive and afraid to get involved that it hides behind the referee while the referee hides behind VAR. In rugby they have frequent conversations and stops in play, in football they only intervene (outside prescribed events like offsides and goals) to tell a ref he has got it wrong (rather than giving him the review option) so it is a complete mess.I am way more worried about Taylor reffing than Tierney on VAr, because Taylor is a fucking c*nt.